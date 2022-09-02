Davenport West nabs ugly win over intra-city rival North

It may have been an ugly game, but for Davenport West it was a beautiful outcome.

In a three-hour, penalty-filled affair, the Falcons made enough plays down the stretch to pull out a 20-13 victory over city rival Davenport North on Friday night at Brady Street Stadium.

The winning score for West (2-0 overall) came by the legs of quarterback Brady Hansen, who called his own number, on a quarterback draw to score on 3-yard touchdown run with two seconds left in the third quarter to give the Falcons a 20-13 edge.

Hansen did most of his damage through the air, however, throwing for more than 200 yards in the contest. He hit his favorite target on the night, Dalton Thompson, for a 32-yard gain on third-and-ten to help set up Hansen’s TD run.

Thompson also caught a 53-yard touchdown pass with 1:46 left in the first half to put the winners up 13-7 at halftime.

North (0-2) came right back early in the third quarter, however, as Ahmad Shropshire took a screen pass from Nolan Mosier and broke several tackles to score on a 42-yard touchdown play to tie the game at 13-13.

West had gone up on the second drive of the game when Hansen dumped off a short pass to Tucker Avis, who scampered in from nine yards out to put the Falcons up 7-0 with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. North quickly responded two plays later when Mosier actually had the snap go over his head, but he gathered up the loose ball and found Koen Fleming near the sideline for a completed pass.

Fleming did the work from there, outrunning the defense for a 65-yard touchdown catch and run. Brycen Antle’s point-after tied the score at 7-7.

Both teams shot themselves in the foot with penalties, which killed momentum and promising drives. North finished with game with more than 16 penalties for more than 160 yards.

The Falcons were not much better, getting penalized at least 10 times for more than 91 yards.

Mosier was also picked off once and the Falcons fumbled inside the Wildcats’ 30 yard-line early in the fourth quarter to kill an opportunity. Mosier did throw for more than 220 yards but took more than 30 attempts to reach that number.

West fumbled the ball six times and was fortunate to only lose the ball once. Avis rushed the ball at least 10 times for more than 60 yards. Thompson finished with more than 100 yards receiving for the winners.

Fleming also had more than 100 yards receiving for the Wildcats. Mosier did also rush the ball for more than 60 yards for North.