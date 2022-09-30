Davenport West rallies to remain undefeated

The storybook season continued Friday evening for the Davenport West High School football team as the Falcons rolled to a 28-10 victory over the hosting Dubuque Senior Rams at Dalzell Field.

The Class 5A 8th-ranked and undefeated Falcons, though, were given a bit of a reality check early on in the contest as the Rams looked for their sixth straight victory over the West — those previous five by an average margin of 38 points.

Senior took an early lead on Noah Roling’s 97-yard interception return touchdown, but West took over from there and rarely looked back.

“(West) is undefeated for a reason,” Senior coach D.J. Moore said. “Because they’ve always been able to find a way to win the game that they were in. And it was no different this week. They found a way to win.”

The game opened with a roller coaster of emotions for Senior on its homecoming night.

Marshawn Dukes opened the game with a big kickoff return for the Rams, who lost for the second-straight week and fell to 3-3.

But Senior mishandled the ball on its first two plays from scrimmage, coughing up an early turnover.

Zane Fellman recovered the fumble for West, setting up the Falcons inside the Rams’ 30-yard line.

Roling jumped in front of the Falcons’ intended receiver and cruised nearly the length of the field to put Senior on the board first.

West responded quickly. And emphatically.

The Falcons pulled ahead 8-7 when Landon Wright got behind Senior’s defense on fourth down and hauled in a 31-yard TD from Brady Hansen, who then surprised the Rams with a quick-snap 2-point conversion run with all of his teammates, except two linemen, spread out.

Devon Sanders Howard was a special teams ace for West. His 52-yard kick return and two long punt returns helped the Falcons control field position early.

Each of West’s five first-half possessions started inside Senior territory.

And West capitalized. Hansen added a 2-yard TD run early in the second quarter to put the Falcons up 15-7.

Senior’s defense once again needed a big play to keep the score close and got one from Dustin Foht.

Foht foiled a Falcons’ scoring threat late in the second quarter by notching Senior’s second interception of Hansen.

Senior’s defense kept up the strong play in the second half. The Rams forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter.

Later, Senior’s Marchael Rogers-Marsh sacked Hansen twice on the Falcons’ next set.

Senior took advantage of good field position and Kyle Konrardy booted a 30-yard field goal to draw the Rams to within 15-10.

But Sanders Howard would strike again.

His 69-yard return on the ensuing kick paved the way for Hansen’s second TD pass - a 12-yard laser between Ram defenders, to Michael Garcia, to give West a 21-10 lead. Marvin Neely added a 59-yard TD burst for West to close the scoring.

#1 West Branch 49, #3 Durant 13: Durant’s shot at a historic football victory went by the wayside Friday evening at Durant High School.

The state’s Class 1A third-ranked Wildcats were hoping for an upset of the top-ranked Bears, but West Branch had none of that in the battle of the unbeatens. Andy Henson rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns as the Bears roared to a 49-13 victory in the District 5 showdown.

West Branch (6-0) raced to a 27-0 halftime lead behind two Henson scores and he quickly added to that mounting margin as he capped the Bears’ opening drive of the second half with 4-yard TD run that made it 33-0.

Durant (5-1) finally got on the board with 5:18 left in the third quarter. Facing a fourth-and-goal from the WB 17, running back Nolan DeLong hit Grant Hein for a touchdown on a halfback pass.

However, West Branch wasted little time in answering with a two-play drive capped off by Cale Seydel’s 22-yard burst with 4:59 left in the third.

DeLong later added a 72-yard scoring burst with 11:19 left in the game, but the Wildcats could get no closer as the guests closed the scoring with a late field goal.

Henson opened the scoring with an 18-yard TD jaunt with 3:27 left in the first quarter. QB Tye Hughes then hit Jack McCullough for a 35-yard TD pass to up the margin to 14-0 with 10:20 left in the first half.

Hughes then scored on a 1-yard QB sneak for the Bears’ third score, whiwas set up by Henson’s 46-yard run. Henson then capped the first-half scoring with a 4-yard run on a direct snap for that 27-0 halftime advantage.

Muscatine 42, Dubuque Hempstead 31: Muscatine's Ty Cozad beat his own single-game school-rushing record with 433 yards on 32 carries and set program bests with five touchdowns, including a 98-yarder.

Still, Muscatine needed a goal-line stand from its defense to survive a comeback bid by Dubuque Hempstead at Muscatine High School as the Muskies prevailed with a 42-31 homecoming win.

The Muskies' stop inside their own two set up Cozad's last score that would become the longest in school history. He also had scoring carries of 60, 46, 51 and 25.

Lincoln Brookhart also chipped in a scoring rush for the Muskies (2-4).

Jace Runde had two receiving touchdowns for Hempstead (0-6). Those came from 50 and 31 yards away, one from Carter Krug and another from Joe Helminik. Helminik added a second scoring pass to Justin Potts from 16 yards out.

Quinn Breitbach added a pair of Mustang scores on the ground.

Iowa City High 55, Davenport North 0: Class 5A’s 13th-ranked Iowa City High enjoyed its homecoming contest against the Davenport North Wildcats Friday evening, posting a 55-0 victory at Frank Bates Field in Iowa City.

The Little Hawks moved to 4-2 while keeping North’s Wildcats winless after six weeks of the season.

Central DeWitt 42, Maquoketa 21: Central DeWitt High School's football team snapped a two-game losing skid with a 42-21 victory over hosting Maquoketa at Goodenow Field. The victory moved the Sabers to 4-2 as the Cardinals dropped to 1-5.

Fort Madison 14, Clinton 13: With all the scoring taking place in the first half of action, the Fort Madison Bloodhounds remained undefeated this season with a 14-13 victory over the Clinton River Kings at Coan Field.

Fort Madison, ranked No. 10 in the latest Class 4A AP poll, moved to 6-0 as the River Kings dropped to 1-5 with the tough homecoming loss.

Geneseo 47, Alleman 0: After an evenly played opening quarter in which the Alleman Pioneers moved the ball against the Geneseo defense, the Maple Leafs dug in their heels in the second quarter and scored three touchdowns to gradually take control en route to a 47-0 victory at Lindberg Stadium in Rock Island.

"The big thing was, we kind of came out slow and weren't playing at our best," said Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr., "but we got going and got confident, and we got the win."

Geneseo effectively turned the tide late in the second quarter when it stopped the Pioneers on downs at the Leafs' 33-yard line, then went downfield to score in just five plays as junior quarterback A.J. Weller hit Luke Johnsen with a 12-yard touchdown pass with 27.1 seconds on the clock.

That score put Geneseo up 27-0 at halftime, and the Maple Leafs put the game away in the third period with TD runs of 73 yards by Weller and 39 yards by junior running back Jeron Neal, with Dennis Thompson adding a 19-yard TD run.