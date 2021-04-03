Deem, Rockridge run over Sherrard

"That loss left a bad taste in our mouths," Henry stated.

Even with no postseason on the horizon this spring, Rockridge is still looking to earn some redemption next week.

"This felt pretty good, but we know after today, it's one for the rematch with Riverdale," said junior quarterback Brayden Deem. "I know we didn't enjoy that loss to them last season, so we've got to prepare for them and come out ready to go."

On Saturday, Deem certainly did his part to keep the Rockets perfect by rushing for five touchdowns and 134 yards on 24 carries as well as throwing for 162 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown strike to Locke, who finished with 166 yards on 16 carries, 195 total yards and two touchdowns.

"Sherrard is a good team, even with the numbers they have, so we had to prepare for them. We told ourselves in practice that we had to keep the ball moving and get them tired because of their low numbers," said Deem, who led a Rocket offense that produced 506 total yards and 24 first downs.

Indeed, the Tigers (1-1) showed themselves primed to build on the momentum generated by their 30-8 season-opening win over Riverdale the previous weekend.