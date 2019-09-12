Are they improved? Most definitely. Are they among the elite in Class 3A? Not yet.
When Davenport Assumption's football program has butted heads with mighty Cedar Rapids Xavier the past several seasons, it has been very lopsided. The Knights have been on the wrong end of a continuous clock multiple times.
Assumption narrowed the gap considerably Thursday night, but there is still some distance between the Knights and the best in 3A.
No. 2 Xavier controlled play in the trenches to pull out a 17-0 victory over ninth-ranked Assumption at Brady Street Stadium.
"We come out of here with a little bit of confidence," linebacker Seth Adrian said. "We've got some swagger on defense. We've got to work on our offense a little bit.
"If we can do that, we can be a deadly team."
It was Xavier's 29th consecutive win dating back to the 2017 season.
But unlike the previous three meetings when the Saints have racked up 48-0, 44-21 and 52-20 wins, the Knights trailed just 10-0 after three quarters.
"That's the defending state champion and we competed with them," Assumption receiver and defensive back Simon Weitz said. "We were close, but we couldn't finish drives.
"We feel we're right there. We've just got to get a couple more things together."
Assumption (2-1) averaged more than 230 yards on the ground in the first two weeks. The Saints limited them to 37 yards on 26 attempts.
Coach Wade King's team feasted on the big play in wins over Alleman and Dubuque Wahlert. It wasn't there against a Xavier defense which allowed only five first downs.
"We've been able to get into the second level the past two weeks, but that didn't happen too many times tonight," King said. "They've got a great defense, and we knew that coming into this.
"We knew we were going to have to play it awfully close to the vest to be in the game. For a large part of the night, we were in that game."
Xavier pieced together a methodical 11-play, 73-yard drive on its opening possession. Jack Lux capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run.
The Saints ran 38 offensive plays to 19 for the Knights in the opening half.
Carter Diebold converted a 22-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter to push Xavier in front 10-0 at intermission.
Assumption had ample opportunities to cut into the deficit in the third quarter. It picked off Xavier quarterback Tyler Dupont twice — Josh VanSeveren and Weitz — and recovered a Saints fumble after a reception.
The Knights could not capitalize. The Saints loaded the box and never allowed a rush for more than three yards in the second half.
Quarterback Tyler Kulhanek, who had more than 330 rushing yards in the first two weeks, was held to nine yards on 11 attempts.
"I'd probably feel a little better about it if we moved the ball consistently," King said. "We were spotty, an area we've got to get better.
"We're still trying to figure out an identity there. Tyler is a big part of that, and Xavier knew that. They were loading the box and forcing us to throw. We're going to have to do a better job when teams do that to us."
Xavier turned Assumption's lone turnover of the night into the final score.
Dupont scored on a 15-yard run on the opening play of the fourth quarter to make it a three-possession game.
The Saints finished with 22 first downs and 374 yards, 222 of those on the ground.
Even without the injured Josh Volk, a 6-foot-4 and 320-pound Iowa commit, Xavier had a considerable size advantage up front.
"Their offensive line is big," Adrian said, "and our defensive line isn't the biggest in the state. They've all got motors and did their best. It just didn't go our way tonight."
Assumption closes out non-district play next Friday at fourth-ranked Solon.
"We need to use the energy from this loss," Weitz said, "to push us in practice next week and be ready to give our best next week."