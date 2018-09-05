Davenport North's football team has conquered Dubuque the past two Friday nights.
Now, can the Wildcats rule their own city?
After the program's first 2-0 start in more than a quarter-century, North has city rivalry games the next two Fridays at Brady Street Stadium against Davenport Central and Davenport West.
"These next two weeks for us are totally different from the rest of the year," North coach Brandon Krusey said. "It is a huge mental game, good or bad. There is a lot of talk, having friendships through different schools and kids hanging out at different points.
"It does make it a different kind of challenge."
Even though defensive back De'Viann Titus-Porter admits these games are more emotional, North believes it is equipped to handle it better than it has in the past.
The Wildcats have seniors, and they are building a dependable defense.
North has had athleticism and playmakers come through its program in the last 30 years like tight end Kraig Koester, receiver Kennon Christian and tailback Marques Simmons, all who went on to play at the Division I level.
The consistent bugaboo for North has been stopping teams.
Before last Friday's 20-7 victory over Dubuque Senior, North hadn't held a team below 10 points in a game since 2011, a span of 62 contests.
You have to go back into the 2004 archives to find the last time it held a non-Davenport school under double figures.
"So far this year, our kids have been committed to detail," Krusey said. "They've been receptive to accepting some obvious things that needed to be fixed from the past couple of years.
"We've spent a lot of the preseason and early this season focusing on fundamental things that were lacking."
North yielded 41 points per game two years ago. That number dwindled to 32.3 last season. So far in 2018, it is giving up 8.5.
"We have a lot of energy now when we step out on that field," senior defensive lineman Brant Carter said.
The Wildcats have an established leader in each segment of their defense.
Carter leads the front with a team-high 14.5 tackles. Juniors Koby Dirks and Hunter Kelly have anchored the middle. Titus-Porter and Elisjsha Wiseman are the seniors in the back end.
North limited Hempstead to 278 yards in Week 1. Senior had 212 last week.
Asked if it was the physicality or speed that has made North's defense so effective the first two weeks, Carter pointed to the group's chemistry.
"Nobody is trying to do too much," he said. "It is all about doing your job. It isn't one person trying to do the job of three or four people.
"We obviously have some really strong people up front and some fast people in the back, but what has made a difference is coming together as a team. It has been a group effort."
Krusey's defense has wiggled out of some tough predicaments. Hempstead had the ball on North's end of the field at least eight times, but the Wildcats blocked three field goals and came up with a fumble recovery.
It generated three takeaways last week, including a pair of interceptions from freshman Cade Sheedy.
"There is just a different personality and way we carry ourselves than the teams of the past here," Titus-Porter said. "We know we deserve success at this level. After the work we've put in, this is our time."
Krusey said it has been rewarding to see his kids experience a taste of success. At the same time, he admits 2-0 is just a great early start.
A North team never has been 3-0.
"We don't have a lot of experience with these kind of situations, but two-and-oh means nothing if we lose the next seven," Krusey stated. "I thought we would be improved, but I still have no idea where or how far this thing is going to go."
His staff has emphasized humility and avoiding outside noise. That can be difficult to do with city rivalry games on the horizon.
Krusey has told his players to focus on what they can control. It means handling the task at hand.
"We celebrate on Friday nights, celebrate a little more over the weekend and then come Monday it is back to business," Titus-Porter said.
North has a favorable schedule.
Following Central and West, it opens district play against Linn-Mar (0-2) and Iowa City High (1-1). October is much more demanding with state-ranked Iowa City West, Pleasant Valley and Muscatine.
"We knew going into this season that we could play with anybody and we're not going to back down from any fight," Carter said. "We were putting good things together here and there in the past, but we were still lacking in areas -- attendance in the weight room, showing up and doing all the little things.
"This senior class has stepped up and has really been willing to fight for it. Now we've got a chance to show it."