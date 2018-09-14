ELDRIDGE — The North Scott football team was able to ground the high-flying offensive attack from Western Dubuque on Friday night.
Because of the Lancers' effort on defense, North Scott pulled out a 7-6 victory over the Bobcats in the final non-district game of the regular season. North Scott, ranked eighth in Class 3A, improves to 3-1 while Western Dubuque, ranked sixth in the same class, fell to 3-1.
The Lancers kept highly-touted Western Dubuque quarterback Calvin Harris in check as Harris finished 8-of-20 for only 44 yards and was picked off four times. Cade Akers snagged a pass that was tipped by teammate Kade Sandknop for an interception at the Lancers' 10 yard-line with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left in the game and the home team nursing the one-point edge.
After a North Scott fumble at midfield as the hosts tried to run the clock out, Collin Lewis jumped an inside slant route to pick off Harris for the fourth time with 42 seconds left to seal the win. Carson Rollinger had two interceptions in the first half deep inside North Scott's territory to thwart drives from the Bobcats.
"It was just a gutty effort by everyone on defense," North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. "The defense played great the entire night, and we had a lot of kids step up."
It was the defensive play of Rollinger, Lewis, Sandknop and Akers along with defensive line teammates Ben Belken, Griffin Wilder, Gabriel Stricker, Dalton Hanenburg and Bryce Hanke that did not allow Harris or the Bobcats' offense to get comfortable the entire game.
It was a good thing too as North Scott's offense, for most of the contest, looked like it was running in quicksand. The Lancers' offense managed just 201 total yards and nine first downs in the game. But the biggest thorn in Tippet's side was the eight penalties for 85 yards.
While the yardage total was not huge, the timing of all the penalties was terrible. North Scott had five holding penalties that either negated first-down converting plays or put the offense in too big of a hole to continue drives.
"We shot ourselves in the foot all night on offense," Tippet said of the mistakes. "We just have to execute better."
The Lancers also lost three fumbles, including the first one of the game that helped set up Western Dubuque's only touchdown. A bouncing punt touched a Lancers' player and the Bobcats recovered at the home team's 16 yard-line. Three plays later, the Bobcats' Ben Bryant scored on a 5-yard run with 7:31 left in the first. However, the missed point-after attempt would come up big later.
North Scott punted five more times in the first half and had another possession end on turnover on downs at Western Dubuque's 20 yard-line. But Rollinger seemed to read Harris twice on long pass plays and made interceptions at North Scott's 10 and 6 yard-lines to end dangerous chances for the visitors.
"This whole game was a battle. I didn't do anything special (on the interceptions)," Rollinger said. "I just played the receiver and made the play when I had a chance."
North Scott finally got going a little bit on its second drive of the second half. The Lancers had good field position at their own 48 when Jacob Porth busted a 15-yard run followed later by a 16-yard catch by Andrew Lundvall from Nile McLaughlin to give the home team some life.
But the Lancers faced a fourth-and seven from their own 18 yard-line when Rollinger came up with a huge 12-yard reception at the 6 to set up McLaughlin's 5-yard TD run two plays later with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter. Lundvall's PAT turned out to be the difference.