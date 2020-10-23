Defense leads Assumption past Central DeWitt in 3A playoff battle

Four plays later on fourth-and-one, Dayne Hodge scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Knights the final breathing room they needed at 21-7 with 7:44 left in the contest.

“I saw (Bloom) kind of glaring in that direction and I just tried to jump (the rout),” Jacobsen said. “I was able to come up with it and our offense took advantage.”

The other huge interception came on DeWitt’s only other big threat of the game. The Sabers had reached Assumption’s 5-yard-line in the middle of the first quarter trailing 7-0. But the Knights’ Joe Manternach snagged a Bloom pass out of the air near the goal-line to turn away the Sabers.

Kade Kreinbring had Assumption’s other interception near the end of the first half.

Jacobsen said the secondary has tried to be aggressive all season.

“We all really prepare well in practice and we get good looks from our scout team,” he said. “Most of us have played (varsity) for two years and I think we are comfortable with each other and know how to read defenses. The defense really stepped up tonight and we are going to have to do that when the offense just isn’t clicking.”