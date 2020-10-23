Defense leads Assumption past Central DeWitt in 3A playoff battle

Most games this season, the Davenport Assumption football team’s offense has run opponents off the field so early the defense has not had to come up big late.
That was not the case Friday night in the Knights’ Class 3A second-round playoff game against Central DeWitt at Brady Street Stadium.
With the offense finding tough sledding for the first time this season, the Knights picked off three passes to help keep the Sabers in check as Assumption posted a 21-7 victory.
Assumption (8-0) advances to the Round of 16 with the victory. DeWitt finishes the season at 5-4.
Assumption led 14-0 in a game that seemed to be plodding along before DeWitt came to life by blocking a punt midway through the third quarter. The Sabers’ Tyler Herington got a hand on an Assumption punt deep in Knights’ territory which left the visitors with a first and goal at the 7-yard-line.
On the next play, Kaiden Muhl ran the ball in for the score. Following the point-after from Landon Petersen, the hosts’ lead was cut in half at 14-7. Assumption punted on its next possession and DeWitt, which had the momentum, took over deep in its own territory.
But on the second play of the drive, the Knights’ Luke Jacobsen jumped an out rout from Sabers quarterback Henry Bloom and picked off a pass diving out-of-bounds at the Sabers’ 15 yard-line. It was Assumption’s 19th interception of the season.
Four plays later on fourth-and-one, Dayne Hodge scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Knights the final breathing room they needed at 21-7 with 7:44 left in the contest.
“I saw (Bloom) kind of glaring in that direction and I just tried to jump (the rout),” Jacobsen said. “I was able to come up with it and our offense took advantage.”
The other huge interception came on DeWitt’s only other big threat of the game. The Sabers had reached Assumption’s 5-yard-line in the middle of the first quarter trailing 7-0. But the Knights’ Joe Manternach snagged a Bloom pass out of the air near the goal-line to turn away the Sabers.
Kade Kreinbring had Assumption’s other interception near the end of the first half.
Jacobsen said the secondary has tried to be aggressive all season.
“We all really prepare well in practice and we get good looks from our scout team,” he said. “Most of us have played (varsity) for two years and I think we are comfortable with each other and know how to read defenses. The defense really stepped up tonight and we are going to have to do that when the offense just isn’t clicking.”
Assumption led 14-0 at halftime after Ayden Weiman threw touchdown passes to Simon Weitz and John Argo. Weitz’s was a 59-yard strike early in the first quarter; Argo went in from 6- yards out with just under four minutes left in the first half.
But the Knights struggled to find any kind of offensive rhythm. Hodge finished with 84 yards on 23 carries and the hosts had only 126 total yards rushing. Assumption finished with 216 total yards offense.
But Assumption’s defense made it equally tough on the Sabers. Bloom finished 12-for-20 for 99 yards to go with the three interceptions. DeWitt finished with just 74 rushing yards on 33 carries. Garrett Sailor had 56 yards rushing on 12 attempts for DeWitt.
Evan Forker and Tyler Maro on Assumption’s defensive line stood out. Forker had two sacks and two tackles for loss and Maro seemed to alter many plays with his line penetration to go with several tackles.
“I just tried to beat my guy and get to the quarterback,” Forker said of his performance. “We had to step it up to help out the offense.”
Central DeWitt coach Ryan Streets said he was proud of his team’s effort in the second meeting with Assumption after the Knights had defeated the Sabers 31-6 on Sept. 18.
“We played hard, we just did not make enough plays,” Streets said. “Assumption’s front (defensive) four did a great job and (Maro) is just really tough. He’s a kid that is tough to block and he never leaves the field for them.
"Our seniors were great, their leadership was fantastic all season. They stuck together all season and they brought a lot of energy. We are definitely going to miss them.”
