Defense propels North to cross-town win over West

Even though Davenport North trailed cross-town rival Davenport West 14-6 at halftime, there was still a bit of confidence in the Wildcat locker room inside Brady Street Stadium.

The North defense had allowed just two Falcon first downs in the first half. West had mainly been taking advantage of the Wildcats’ miscues.

North cleaned up its mistakes in the second half, shut down the Falcons defensively, and rallied to win 17-14 on Friday night.

“I told the kids at halftime, ‘We’re going to find out the type of team we are. Are we going to be the type of team that folds, or are we going to be a team that comes out and fights?’ And they came out and fought,” North coach Adam Hite said.

The Wildcat defense, which was burned for 41 points at North Scott last week, shut out West in the second half and limited the Falcons to 23 total yards after the break.

"I knew our guys were going to respond,” Hite said. “Coach (Nathan) Fisher does a phenomenal job getting our guys ready to play and putting them in the right positions to be successful. I knew they’d be ready to go. When you have Dominic Wiseman, Cade Sheedy, Gio Rivera and Gaige Avants out there playing in the front half, you feel pretty good.”