Defense propels North to cross-town win over West

Even though Davenport North trailed cross-town rival Davenport West 14-6 at halftime, there was still a bit of confidence in the Wildcat locker room inside Brady Street Stadium.
The North defense had allowed just two Falcon first downs in the first half. West had mainly been taking advantage of the Wildcats’ miscues.
North cleaned up its mistakes in the second half, shut down the Falcons defensively, and rallied to win 17-14 on Friday night.
“I told the kids at halftime, ‘We’re going to find out the type of team we are. Are we going to be the type of team that folds, or are we going to be a team that comes out and fights?’ And they came out and fought,” North coach Adam Hite said.
The Wildcat defense, which was burned for 41 points at North Scott last week, shut out West in the second half and limited the Falcons to 23 total yards after the break.
"I knew our guys were going to respond,” Hite said. “Coach (Nathan) Fisher does a phenomenal job getting our guys ready to play and putting them in the right positions to be successful. I knew they’d be ready to go. When you have Dominic Wiseman, Cade Sheedy, Gio Rivera and Gaige Avants out there playing in the front half, you feel pretty good.”
While the North defense stymied West, the offense made just enough plays to get back into the game. A 26-yard field goal by Morgan Bequeaith just squeaked over the crossbar to pull the Wildcats (1-1) within five. When a snap sailed over West quarterback Brady Hansen’s head and into the end zone, the safety pulled North within 14-11.
And then in the fourth quarter, the North offensive line wore down the Falcons. When Sheedy, who rushed for 119 yards on 22 carries, left the game with cramps, Rivera came in to spell him. He came up with several big runs, including a 19-yard touchdown sprint with 5:10 remaining that gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game.
“We were kind of wearing them down,” Rivera said. “Our linemen have the mentality to keep going and keep going and push to the end.”
Rivera finished with 69 yards rushing on 17 attempts, and his score was the first game-winning touchdown of his career.
“It’s amazing,” Rivera said. “They were talking trash the whole time, and then we came out and punched them in the mouth. We just won.”
West (1-1) scored first when Hansen found Dalton Thompson across the middle, and Thompson streaked 67 yards for the touchdown. North’s Nolan Mosier scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak late in the first quarter that cut the lead to 7-6.
West’s Devon Sanders-Howard intercepted a pass and returned it to the North 3-yard line, and tailback Tucker Avis ran for a 2-yard touchdown that made it 14-6. Avis, who ran for 143 yards in the Falcons’ win over Clinton last week, was held to 25 yards on 14 carries.
The Falcons had another chance to add to their lead late in the first half after taking over at the North 14 after a bad snap on a punt, but later missed a field goal.
“We definitely should have been up more (at halftime),” West head coach Brandon Krusey said. “That came back to bite us at the end of the game.”
Despite making mistakes in the first half, the Wildcats were confident they could come back and win Friday’s game.
“There was a little bit of confidence in the locker room, but I think a little bit of shock at the same time,” Hite said. “I think our guys had higher expectations for themselves. But we came out and did what we had to do.”