Defense sets tone for Easton Valley's playoff run

PRESTON, Iowa — Eight-player football has a tendency to produce pinball-machine scoring. This year's postseason already has delivered outcomes of 74-52, 68-38 and 50-45.
Frequently, the team that can generate one or two stops usually prevails.
While Easton Valley is scoring in bunches this season, the River Hawks also are making it hard on opponents to reach the goal line.
Going into Wednesday's 1 p.m. state semifinal against Remsen St. Mary's at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Easton Valley (11-0) is allowing a meager 13.2 points per game, best in eight-player.
"We take pride in our defense," linebacker Andin Farrell said. "We want to pitch shutouts every game. (Thirteen) points is not quite good enough for us yet."
Easton Valley has held six of its opponents below double figures and nine of its 11 to less than 20 points.
With the exception of a 51-46 win over Kee High in Week 8, nobody has tallied more than 22 points against coach Tony Johnson's squad.
"We put a lot of emphasis on defense," defensive back Carson Fuegen said.
When Johnson took over the River Hawks' program four years ago, defense was an sore spot. Easton Valley gave up 39 points a contest in his first season. That number dwindled to 22.9 in 2019 and 21.7 last year.
"It is a mindset," Johnson said. "We really take advantage of teams' mistakes, and we want to play a physical football game. We want to own that line of scrimmage.
"I think after our first year, we started developing that toughness mentality."
The River Hawks have come up with 28 takeaways — 15 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries — in 11 games.
In last week's quarterfinal rout, Easton Valley turned Kee High over four times as it raced out to a 26-0 cushion after the opening quarter.
"We've been choosing defense to start right away, so if you can start off hot, that sets the mood of the game," junior Hayden Felkey said. "Just us having more physicality at the line leads to us on top."
Fuegen said the front line sets everything in motion.
The trio of Felkey, Dillon Beck and Dylon Dyson have combined for 67 tackles for loss. Felkey, a 6-foot-4 end, leads the state with 14 sacks.
"It is uncanny what they're doing defensively," Johnson said.
Farrell, with nearly 100 tackles, spearheads the linebackers. He's joined by Charlie Simpson and Ashten Huling. Fuegen has a half-dozen interceptions on the back end. Aidan Gruver and Ayden Huling have played key roles as well.
"Everybody has got the football IQ playing defense, everybody has speed and strength," Farrell said. "When you put everything together, it makes one good defense."
Third-ranked Easton Valley is trying to reach its first state final since the merger in 2013. Preston made it to a state championship in Class A in 1988.
Even though Remsen St. Mary's is the defending champion and has been on this stage multiple times recently, Easton Valley said it is not content on getting to the UNI-Dome.
"We don't think we're done yet," Farrell said. "We don't want to miss our opportunity. Everybody is pretty locked in and ready to go."
The River Hawks practiced at the University of Dubuque's facility on Sunday and Monday to get acclimated to field turf.
Fuegen believes that will pay dividends.
"If we hadn't done that, it might have taken us a quarter to get used to playing on that field," he said. "We're playing on a bigger field, so it is important knowing where your boundaries are at, how the ball bounces differently and what running feels like with your cuts.
"It is going to take a lot of focus."
The teams have one common opponent this season in Don Bosco. The River Hawks beat the Dons 60-14 in the season opener. The Hawks knocked off the Dons 64-42 in last week's quarterfinal round.
Like Easton Valley, Remsen St. Mary's is stout on defense. The Hawks surrender only 13.5 points per game and have come up with 33 takeaways.
Remsen St. Mary's quarterback Cael Ortmann has thrown 28 touchdown passes to just two picks. He's also rushed for 1,161 yards and 29 scores. Easton Valley has a quarterback with dynamic numbers as well with senior Conor Gruver — 2,605 passing yards and 48 touchdowns.
"They're similar to us in the aspect they hang their hat on 'D,'" Johnson said. "They've got some size and their interior guys are good athletes who move well. We're going to have to be on our game offensively.
"It should be a fun chess match."
After stumbling in the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons, the River Hawks are the only team in the eastern half of the state remaining in eight-player. CAM, Anita and Audubon comprise the other semifinal.
"The biggest hurdle for us was getting here," Johnson said. "Now, it is attention to detail because every team out there is going to be good.
"We're very confident what we can do offensively and defensively. Let's push the chips to the middle and see what we've got."