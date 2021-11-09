Defense sets tone for Easton Valley's playoff run

"Everybody has got the football IQ playing defense, everybody has speed and strength," Farrell said. "When you put everything together, it makes one good defense."

Third-ranked Easton Valley is trying to reach its first state final since the merger in 2013. Preston made it to a state championship in Class A in 1988.

Even though Remsen St. Mary's is the defending champion and has been on this stage multiple times recently, Easton Valley said it is not content on getting to the UNI-Dome.

"We don't think we're done yet," Farrell said. "We don't want to miss our opportunity. Everybody is pretty locked in and ready to go."

The River Hawks practiced at the University of Dubuque's facility on Sunday and Monday to get acclimated to field turf.

Fuegen believes that will pay dividends.

"If we hadn't done that, it might have taken us a quarter to get used to playing on that field," he said. "We're playing on a bigger field, so it is important knowing where your boundaries are at, how the ball bounces differently and what running feels like with your cuts.

"It is going to take a lot of focus."