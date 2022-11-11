Defensive corps the cornerstone of Rockets' success

EDGINGTON — Averaging nearly five touchdowns per game, the Rockridge High School football team has proven to be an offensive juggernaut this season.

But as far as head coach Sam Graves is concerned, it is the Rockets' defensive corps that has been the cornerstone of his team's success this fall.

"We feel like (defense) has been the strength of our team this season," he said. "There's been some games where the offense has taken a little time to get in rhythm before putting points on the board. Sometimes, it's taken a little time for the offense to find its flow.

"Our defense has allowed us to take that time. It's kept us in some games and allowed our offense to find its feet. It's been very good for us, especially up front."

Since giving up 41 points in an opening-night loss to undefeated Three Rivers East Division champion and IHSA Class 3A quarterfinalist Princeton, Rockridge has allowed just over two TDs per game during its ongoing 10-game winning streak.

During that streak, the Rockets have allowed 20 or more points just three times, with the highest sum coming in a 36-22 win over Morrison on Sept. 30. That run carried Rockridge (10-1) to the Three Rivers West title and into today's 2 p.m. Class 2A quarterfinal matchup with Maroa-Forsyth (11-0).

Graves cites a group of seven players as the backbone of the Rockets' defense, starting up front with senior defensive end Reese Finch and his younger brother, sophomore tackle Jude Finch, plus junior end Vaughn Frere.

Backing up that quartet are the linebacking corps of juniors Reid Mueller and Alex Zarlatanes, sophomore Landon Bull and freshman Ryan Lower.

"Those seven guys have been a nice surprise for us with the way they've been stopping the run, and they've gotten better throughout the year," said Graves. "Having Ryan step up at inside linebacker has been a pleasant surprise, and our other inside linebacker, Alex, has really improved this year.

"Alex split time with George Starks last season. This year, he's taken the starting spot and ran with it. Our two outside linebackers, Landon and Reid, have done a great job in their spots."

Graves also praised the work of assistant coach and former Rockridge head coach Jeff Henry.

"Coach Henry has done a lot with our defensive line guys," he said. "He does a good job of getting those guys ready."

When the Rockets fell 41-22 to Princeton on opening night in late August, Graves admits that at that early stage, several players were still learning new roles.

"We knew we had some young guys who were new at their spots," he said. "It was Jude Finch's first game on the defensive line, and we didn't know starting out what Ryan Lower would give us at inside linebacker."

In preparing for Maroa-Forsyth, a club Graves mentions as getting the early jump on its opposition throughout the season, he hopes his defense can have a quick effect on the Trojans' game plan.

"They've been jumping on people all year," said Graves. "It'd be nice to take them out of their comfort zone, and make them be in a battle."