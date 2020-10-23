Defensive effort lifts Bulldogs past Muskies

Bettendorf broke open the close game with a scores in the opening and closing minutes of the third quarter.

A 25-yard touchdown run by Ryan Cole on the first snap of the second half and the second of Garton’s three touchdown passes, a 24-yard strike to Tynan Numkena on a fourth-down play with 8 seconds remaining in the quarter allowed the Bulldogs to build a 21-0 advantage.

Cole rushed for 71 of his game-high 109 yards in the final two quarters, and he helped set up the first of Numkena’s two touchdown catches when he spun his way through the teeth of the Muscatine defense for a 9-yard pickup on a fourth-and-6 play that moved the ball to the Muskies’ 23-yard line.

Four plays later, Garton found Numkena open for the first of his two touchdown receptions.

"It took us awhile to get in a flow offensively, but in the second half we were hitting on all cylinders," said Numkena, who finished with six catches for 80 yards including a 39-yard touchdown reception with 4:45 left in the game.

Garton felt the Bulldogs’ offensive line and the ability to start gaining traction on the ground helped Bettendorf increase its lead.