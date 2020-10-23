Defensive effort lifts Bulldogs past Muskies

Zach Garton threw three touchdown passes Friday night, but the Bettendorf quarterback figured the Bulldogs’ defense did most of the heavy lifting in a 28-0 Iowa Class 4A football playoff win over Muscatine.
"When you don’t give up a point, you’ve got it going and those guys had it going all night," Garton said following the second-round victory at TouVelle Stadium.
The Muskies struggled to get much of anything going against a Bulldogs’ defense that limited Muscatine to 88 yards of offense and forced the Muskies to go three-and-out on six of their first eight possessions.
The effort that helped send Bettendorf into the Round of 16 in the Iowa playoffs for an 11th consecutive season pleased coach Aaron Wiley.
"I thought we were solid on defense all night, did a really decent job against a team that has a couple of really nice players at quarterback and tailback," Wiley said, referencing Muscatine’s Eli Gaye and Tim Nimely.
The pair combined to run for 107 yards, but negative yardage on 14 of the Muskies’ 47 rushes in the game and 11 other carries that went for 1 yard or no gain left Bettendorf in control.
The defensive effort provided the Bulldogs’ offense with time to settle in and find a second-half rhythm and expand a 7-0 halftime advantage.
Bettendorf broke open the close game with a scores in the opening and closing minutes of the third quarter.
A 25-yard touchdown run by Ryan Cole on the first snap of the second half and the second of Garton’s three touchdown passes, a 24-yard strike to Tynan Numkena on a fourth-down play with 8 seconds remaining in the quarter allowed the Bulldogs to build a 21-0 advantage.
Cole rushed for 71 of his game-high 109 yards in the final two quarters, and he helped set up the first of Numkena’s two touchdown catches when he spun his way through the teeth of the Muscatine defense for a 9-yard pickup on a fourth-and-6 play that moved the ball to the Muskies’ 23-yard line.
Four plays later, Garton found Numkena open for the first of his two touchdown receptions.
"It took us awhile to get in a flow offensively, but in the second half we were hitting on all cylinders," said Numkena, who finished with six catches for 80 yards including a 39-yard touchdown reception with 4:45 left in the game.
Garton felt the Bulldogs’ offensive line and the ability to start gaining traction on the ground helped Bettendorf increase its lead.
"The first half, we had the one big play but we didn’t get much else going," Garton said. "The second half, the offensive line came and took over. Those guys up front were dominating, and that gave us a chance to get the run game going and do a lot of good things on offense."
Bettendorf (5-2) piled up 366 yards, including 208 passing yards from Garton as part of a 15-of-25 effort from the senior.
His work included a 55-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter which gave the Bulldogs a lead they would not relinquish.
Bettendorf had turned the ball over on a fumble on its first snap of the game, but didn’t let its second opportunity go to waste against the Muskies (3-5).
After hitting Numkena for a 12-yard gain, Garton found Austin Barta open to cap the two-play drive for a 55-yard with 7 minutes, 1 second left in the first quarter.
"They don't have to be pretty in the playoffs, just win, but I thought we left some points out there in the first half," Wiley said. "We didn’t make some plays we should have made, but the defense was steady. They set the tone."
Cole’s quick strike to open the third quarter on the first snap after a facemask penalty extended a lengthy kick return by Oliver Bakeris did the same in the second half.
"The second half, we played our game," Numkena said.
