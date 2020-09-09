DeLong's football career off to blistering start for Durant

DURANT — No experience was required.
Nolan DeLong was an immediate hit on the football field for Durant last fall.
In the opening game of his high school career against rival Wilton, DeLong accumulated 159 rushing yards, took a screen pass 26 yards for a touchdown and recorded four tackles for loss on defense.
“We were going to hide him a little bit just to see if he was going to fit into the flow of the game,” Durant coach Joel Diederichs recalled. “He just hit the ground running.”
DeLong has not slowed down. This week’s Iowa Pacesetter, in fact, has accelerated his game to another gear.
After rushing for more than 1,000 yards in his freshman season, the 6-foot-1 and 186-pound tailback has started his sophomore campaign with an Iowa Class 1A-best 542 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in ninth-ranked Durant’s lopsided victories over North Cedar and Louisa-Muscatine.
In less than one half of playing time against North Cedar, DeLong had 243 yards and five scores. He erupted for a school-record 299 yards and four touchdowns last Friday in Letts.
“I don’t really think about the individual numbers because I’ve been doing this my whole life,” said DeLong, who is averaging almost 16 yards per carry. “Also, it is because I’ve got five guys up front, wide receivers and other running backs blocking and doing a lot of the work.
“There are times when I run for touchdowns and I’m not even touched. The blocking is just phenomenal.”
There is truth in that, but DeLong possesses an extraordinary skill set.
He can lower his shoulder and plow over a defender. He can juke out a linebacker with his footwork. Or he can outrace a defensive back in the open field.
“The exciting thing about him is any play he’s involved with, he could go to the house,” Diederichs said. “If he gets knocked down by somebody, he’ll get right back up and run right back at them the next play and then the next play.
“You watch the second half and he’s going the same speed as he was from the first snap where everybody else is a step slower and winded.”
DeLong is a four-sport athlete. He was a letterwinner on the basketball team last winter, a starter on the state-qualifying baseball team this past summer and plans to run track in the spring. He missed out on his freshman track & field season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Diederichs said DeLong has run an unofficial 4.6 to 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
No offseason has led to a competitive edge in every season.
“That helps, but having an older brother who would always push me was just as important,” DeLong said. “I always wanted to be better than he was, so that’s been one of the key factors in my development.”
Drew DeLong graduated last spring. Like Nolan, he was a multi-sport athlete and a running back.
“We used to play tackle football and he got me ready for all this, just pounding on me,” Nolan said.
Most freshmen come in timid. DeLong, thanks to his brother, was the opposite.
“I like contact, I like the pop,” he said. “I’m not scared to come forward and meet a (ballcarrier) in the gap.”
Besides eclipsing 100 rushing yards in seven of his 11 career games, he already has amassed nearly 70 tackles (19.5 for loss) from his linebacker spot and occasionally is involved in kickoff and punt coverage on special teams.
The University of Iowa has taken notice. It invited him to campus last year for a visit.
“I don’t know if he’ll play running back, but I see him as a Division I athlete,” Diederichs said. “He’s a heck of a linebacker, too. He makes our defense go, so I could see him playing running back or linebacker at the next level.”
First, DeLong has plenty he wants to achieve with the Wildcats. Durant has gone 7-3 and 5-4, respectively, the past two seasons, but the school has never won a playoff game.
The Wildcats have outscored their first two opponents 90-0. Tougher tests are on the horizon starting Friday against Wilton. West Branch, Dyersville Beckman and Cascade loom in late September and October.
“I want to put (Durant) on the radar,” DeLong said. “I’d love to make it to state. I’ve grown up here all my life, and it is a great little school.
"We're a force to be reckoned with. We don't have as much size as last year, but we're just as strong and probably three times faster."
DeLong has added 20 pounds to his frame since last season. His speed has improved, Diederichs said. So too has his field vision and footwork.
Physical traits aside, Diederichs points to DeLong’s competitive drive.
“He doesn’t like to lose, and his work ethic is second to none,” Diederichs said. “He’s got a special gift in that way, and he’s worked really hard to increase that gift.
“Every sprint that we do, he wants to be first in the sprint, wants to be the best he can be to make everybody else better around him.”
To DeLong, bettering his teammates is more gratifying than any touchdown run or tackle.
“Every time I come to this practice field, I work 100%, and I try to get my teammates up to 100%,” he said. “You’re only as good as your weakest link, and as long as we don’t have a weak link, we’ll be good.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!