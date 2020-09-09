DeLong's football career off to blistering start for Durant

“There are times when I run for touchdowns and I’m not even touched. The blocking is just phenomenal.”

There is truth in that, but DeLong possesses an extraordinary skill set.

He can lower his shoulder and plow over a defender. He can juke out a linebacker with his footwork. Or he can outrace a defensive back in the open field.

“The exciting thing about him is any play he’s involved with, he could go to the house,” Diederichs said. “If he gets knocked down by somebody, he’ll get right back up and run right back at them the next play and then the next play.

“You watch the second half and he’s going the same speed as he was from the first snap where everybody else is a step slower and winded.”

DeLong is a four-sport athlete. He was a letterwinner on the basketball team last winter, a starter on the state-qualifying baseball team this past summer and plans to run track in the spring. He missed out on his freshman track & field season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Diederichs said DeLong has run an unofficial 4.6 to 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

No offseason has led to a competitive edge in every season.