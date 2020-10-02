Delzell and defense help Camanche romp to district title

CAMANCHE, Iowa — Strange but true: Junior Mike Delzell was Camanche’s starting center last season and he’s now playing quarterback.
If Friday is any indication, his lineman days are over.
Delzell threw four touchdown passes in the first half and Camanche’s defense did what it has been doing to just about everyone all season as the Indians turned what was expected to be a hard-fought showdown for the Class 2A District 5 championship into a lopsided laugher, rolling to a 41-20 conquest of Monticello.
The win, combined with Tipton’s 49-42 victory over Maquoketa, gives Camanche (5-1) the district crown and a probable first-round bye in the upcoming playoffs.
But it wasn’t just that the eighth-ranked Indians defeated the No. 6 Panthers. It was how easy they made it look. They led 34-7 at halftime after capitalizing on every Monticello miscue, including two turnovers, an 11-yard punt and an aborted fake punt.
"We just kind of got on them early and our defense was really good tonight," Camanche coach Dustin Coit said. "Monticello has a ton of firepower on offense. Good skill guys, good quarterback and I thought our defense set the tone, made a lot of nice plays, shut them down, got a lot of coverage sacks.
"And then our offense was able to punch stuff in when we needed to."
Monticello quarterback Luke Lambert came in averaging 268 yards passing and 76 yards rushing per game. He eventually got some yards (228 total), but he failed to complete a single pass in the third quarter, tripled his interception total for the season and took some ferocious hits from Camanche’s bowling ball middle linebacker, Eric Kincaid.
"I just love getting in there and getting dirty," said Kincaid, a two-time state wrestling place-winner who is generously listed at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds.
"The kid’s a stud," Coit said. "He’s 5-foot-6 or whatever and I think that wrestling background helps him a lot. … He’s just got a nose for the ball and he’s hard to block and he makes tackles when he’s there."
But every bit as impressive as Kincaid and the defense was the efficiency of Delzell, who completed 17 of 23 passes for 248 yards and completely outshone the more heralded Lambert. He was almost flawless in the first half, connecting on 11 of 13 attempts for 165 yards and four scores.
"He made a lot of nice throws tonight, put them right on the money," Coit said. "He just keeps getting better each week and he’s only a junior. I’m glad he’s on our side."
Delzell admitted it has been "different" moving back to quarterback after playing the line last season while older brother Caleb finished up his career as Camanche’s QB.
"Last year they needed me at center and I wanted to do what was best for the team …," Delzell said. "This year they decided to put me back at quarterback and I’ve been grateful for that. I’m just trying to do what’s best for the team."
It helped that Monticello (4-1) geared its defense early to stopping senior running back Cade Everson, who rushed for 705 yards in the first five games of the season.
"Cade’s a beast and he gets his yards no matter what," Delzell said. "They packed the box and that opened up the air a little bit for us."
Everson eventually got his yards. He broke a couple of long runs in the second half and finished with 144 in 17 carries after netting only 22 before halftime. He also scored four touchdowns, two of them on passes from Delzell.
Camanche seemingly took advantage of every break it got in the first half and it got quite a few. None of its five first-half scoring drives was longer than 60 yards.
The Indians capitalized on a short punt and a 34-yard punt return by Everson to make it 14-0 in the first quarter. The second TD came on a flea flicker with Everson pitching the ball back to Delzell, who threw a 46-yard strike to Jordan Lawrence.
Monticello bounced back to cut the lead in half on a 2-yard quarterback sneak by Lambert but then the Indians really poured it on.
A personal foul on the ensuing kickoff gave them great field position and Delzell hit Kyle DeWeerdt with a 26-yard scoring pass.
The Panthers were stopped on a fake punt and an ensuing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty along with a 28-yard pass to Zach Erwin set up Everson’s 1-yard scoring lunge.
Monticello fumbled the ball away two plays later and Delzell flipped a 7-yard TD pass to Everson with 17 seconds left in the half.
