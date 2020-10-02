Delzell and defense help Camanche romp to district title

"Last year they needed me at center and I wanted to do what was best for the team …," Delzell said. "This year they decided to put me back at quarterback and I’ve been grateful for that. I’m just trying to do what’s best for the team."

It helped that Monticello (4-1) geared its defense early to stopping senior running back Cade Everson, who rushed for 705 yards in the first five games of the season.

"Cade’s a beast and he gets his yards no matter what," Delzell said. "They packed the box and that opened up the air a little bit for us."

Everson eventually got his yards. He broke a couple of long runs in the second half and finished with 144 in 17 carries after netting only 22 before halftime. He also scored four touchdowns, two of them on passes from Delzell.

Camanche seemingly took advantage of every break it got in the first half and it got quite a few. None of its five first-half scoring drives was longer than 60 yards.

The Indians capitalized on a short punt and a 34-yard punt return by Everson to make it 14-0 in the first quarter. The second TD came on a flea flicker with Everson pitching the ball back to Delzell, who threw a 46-yard strike to Jordan Lawrence.