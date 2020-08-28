Demon interceptions stun Bulldogs

Sotelo had a hand in ending the Bulldogs’ next possession as well, tipping a pass that Ethan Patterson intercepted in the end zone to deny Bettendorf a scoring chance from the 11-yard line.

“We felt like we had something to prove, stepping up and playing a 4A school like that,’’ Sotelo said. “Coach (James) Harris, he challenged us with a great opponent but we rose to the occasion and got the job done.’’

Wiley wasn’t in any mood to dispute that.

“That’s a good football team,’’ he said. “They deserve a lot of credit. I felt like we left a lot of points out there, too. To have the ball at the 1-yard line and only get a field goal, have to be better than that. That gave them some momentum.’’

Three plays accounted for 103 of the 141 yards Bettendorf accumulated during the first half and each positioned to the Bulldogs to help open a 10-6 halftime lead.

A 35-yard pass from Numkena to T.J. Bogan moved the ball to the Demons’ 4-yard line on Bettendorf’s second series of the season, but Washington’s defense limited Kane Schmidt to gains of one and two yards before Wyatt Stout dropped Numkena for a four-yard loss on third down.