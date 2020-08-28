Demon interceptions stun Bulldogs

WASHINGTON, Iowa — Bettendorf wasn’t the only football team that showed up at Case Field on Friday night ready to play a little defense.
After spotting the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead, Washington used three second-half interceptions to rally for a stunning 19-10 season-opening non-district victory.
“Too many mistakes,’’ Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. “One interception’s not good, two makes it tough and three, look at the scoreboard. It’s tough to win when you give the ball away like that.’’
The Demons sealed the victory when Trashaun Willis picked off a Tynan Numkena pass and returned it 35 yards for the final touchdown of the game with 3 minutes, 54 seconds remaining.
“I thought about just taking a knee, but I saw room on the right side and decided to see how far I could go with it,’’ Willis said.
The Bulldogs didn’t lay a hand on Willis, who sprinted into the end zone to extend the 12-10 lead Washington had taken on a 7-yard touchdown run by Wilx Witthoft with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter.
By then, the Demons pick party had started.
Spencer Sotelo stepped in front of a Numkena pass with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Three plays later, Witthoft pushed Washington in front to stay.
Sotelo had a hand in ending the Bulldogs’ next possession as well, tipping a pass that Ethan Patterson intercepted in the end zone to deny Bettendorf a scoring chance from the 11-yard line.
“We felt like we had something to prove, stepping up and playing a 4A school like that,’’ Sotelo said. “Coach (James) Harris, he challenged us with a great opponent but we rose to the occasion and got the job done.’’
Wiley wasn’t in any mood to dispute that.
“That’s a good football team,’’ he said. “They deserve a lot of credit. I felt like we left a lot of points out there, too. To have the ball at the 1-yard line and only get a field goal, have to be better than that. That gave them some momentum.’’
Three plays accounted for 103 of the 141 yards Bettendorf accumulated during the first half and each positioned to the Bulldogs to help open a 10-6 halftime lead.
A 35-yard pass from Numkena to T.J. Bogan moved the ball to the Demons’ 4-yard line on Bettendorf’s second series of the season, but Washington’s defense limited Kane Schmidt to gains of one and two yards before Wyatt Stout dropped Numkena for a four-yard loss on third down.
Josh Pelzer scored the only points of the opening quarter, hitting a 22-yard field goal with 3 minutes, 50 seconds to play in the first.
“It was good to get three, but we needed six,’’ Wiley said. "We did some good things at times. Our defense made a few plays, but we made too many mistakes.''
The Bulldogs’ defense, which allowed 106 total yards, didn’t surrender a first down on three possessions of the game before Bettendorf quickly extended its lead in the second quarter.
Schmidt busted free for 31 of 47 rushing yards to open a two-play series that Numkena ended with a 37-yard carry on a draw play which gave the Bulldogs a 10-0 advantage with 8:39 to play in the half.
Numkena led all rushers with 96 yards in his starting debut under center for Bettendorf.
Washington hit a pair of big plays itself to position itself for the second half comeback.
Willis, born without a lower left arm, hit passes of 20 and 37 yards to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Stout with 2:41 remaining in the half.
“We got down, but we stuck together and we gave ourselves a chance,’’ Willis said. “We earned this one, but we knew we would have to if we wanted to win it against a team like that.’’
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!