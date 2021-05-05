Depoorter leaving Alleman football program after 32 years

“Being 32 years there and not being a young man anymore,” he began. “I have to thank my wife and family for allowing me to coach for 32 years. It’s just time for me to say thanks. …”

“Todd Depoorter's 32 year career is to be celebrated,” Iles said. “Alleman High School is very grateful for all that he has done for our community and wish him the very best moving forward.”

Iles said the process of filling the head football coaching vacancy is underway and that at least one current staff member has shown interest in the position.

Depoorter noted that he knew of one current staff member, sophomore head coach Nate Gilbraith, who was interested in the opening.

“Alleman is a place that sells itself,” Iles said. “We've got a very proud, rich tradition, especially on the football side and we're doing some fantastic things here academically and spiritually as well. Not only have I reached out to a few people I would like to have apply for it, I am hoping the opportunity of being a part of Alleman is something that will be enticing for all of our quality applicants that want to be a part of this.”

Iles noted no official timetable is set for hiring Depoorter's replacement, but he would like it done as soon as possible.