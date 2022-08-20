Despite being hit hard by graduation, North not expecting to take a step back

Over the past several seasons, the expectations around Davenport North's football program have changed.

Once a team fighting for one or two wins, the Wildcats are coming off a strong four-year stretch in which they went 18-16 and enjoyed a playoff berth in the COVID-19 affected 2020 season.

Now, after saying goodbye to a senior class that was a big part of leading that resurgence, North is ready to show it's not going to take any steps back.

"You can't always dwell on what we're losing, you've got to move on and see what the new year brings to us," senior lineman Trenton Fountain said. "I believe football is not just a one-person sport, it is a team and we've got the talent to do it.

"It's time for us to move on and proceed with what we know we can do. We have a lot of talent here and we're ready to show it."

Offensively, it starts with senior quarterback Nolan Mosier. He threw for 1,405 yards and seven touchdowns last season. At 6-foot-5, Mosier provides a strong pocket presence for the Wildcats and is ready to show his continued growth this season.

"My footwork has gotten a lot faster. I've started to run the ball a lot more in practice — I think it's fun," Mosier said. "Watching film from last year, getting to know who's coming back from different teams and getting the IQ part of it down a lot more.

"We want to go out there and show everyone that we're a program that's come up the last couple of years and we're no joke. We're not the same old Davenport North that we used to be."

Mosier also saw playing time as a sophomore, and that time spent with head coach Adam Hite, who is entering his fourth season as head coach, was valuable.

"We're on a good wavelength right now; we've been at this for three years," Hite said. "He's done a really good job, we've changed up some of our terminology, we've done a lot of research in how to get him more accuracy with everything he does."

With an established quarterback, it's the pieces around Mosier that will need to answer the question marks.

Senior Owen Stolmeier is projected to be one of the leading ballcarriers after rushing for 106 yards last season. Junior Ahmad Shropshire and sophomore Will Taylor will also see several touches from the backfield.

"We feel like we have a little bit of a three-headed monster on that end," Hite said.

Mosier will have some solid options to throw to this season as well. Cael Pairrett returns at tight end after catching six passes his sophomore year, while 6-5 senior Denison Franklin provides some welcome height and speed on the outside after missing his junior season with an ACL injury.

"He can definitely be a really good piece," Mosier said, "catching the ball, getting yards after the catch, going deep down field and taking the top off of the defense."

One big piece of the puzzle is up front, where the Wildcats return plenty of experience in players like Fountain and Melvin Frazier, both seniors, and junior Holden Phillips.

Defensively, the Wildcats might have even more to replace, losing their top nine tacklers from last season. That includes lineman Dominic Wiseman, who had 30.5 tackles for loss and is now at the University of Iowa.

Hite mentioned Phillips as someone who is expected to step up on defense, playing both ways this season. But filling the gaps is still a work in progress, with Friday's scrimmage against Clinton expected to be a big key in figuring out who fits where.

"We're just taking it one day at a time with that," Hite said. "We're getting them as much experience as possible and we're slowly figuring it out. We're feeling very confident with what we're doing schematically and putting the guys in the right spot."

With so much new, Hite said the coaching staff is keeping things simple early to make sure everyone is on the same page heading into the season.

"I feel like we're doing much better in the communication part for our defensive side, guys are talking a lot more, which is good," Hite said. "Just simplifying it and getting as many reps as we can."

Hite has around 90 players in the program this season, with 45 on varsity.

"We're going to be very junior heavy this year, which is a good thing and a bad thing," Hite said. "We're excited about it because if we can get these guys rolling, we know what's coming back next year, but it's getting these guys rolling and putting them in the right spot."

This year's schedule will test these fresh faces nearly every single week, starting with the Wildcats' first game against North Scott, which was ranked No. 1 in Class 4A for most of last season.

After the date with the Lancers, North also has to face four 5A playoff teams, including Pleasant Valley, which reached the quarterfinals, and Iowa City High, which reached the semifinals.

North is ready for the challenge.

"Just take it one week at a time," Mosier said. "They're all winnable games if we play Davenport North football. Last year we had the same schedule and we handled it pretty well, some tough losses to really good teams, but we get the chance to go back and get them this year."