Despite graduation losses, Central DeWitt has high hopes

One reason for his optimism is the schedule. The Sabers finally will get to pick on some teams their own size this season.

Last season they were in Class 3A District 4 with schools such as 3A state champion North Scott, which had more than twice the enrollment of DeWitt.

The Sabers still only lost to the Lancers 7-0 and Streets actually thought Davenport Assumption, which handed DeWitt two of its four losses, might have been the best team they faced.

For this season the Iowa High School Athletic Association has added one more class for football, nudging North Scott and other teams up to 4A while DeWitt remains in 3A.

“In 3A now we have 20 kids difference between the biggest school and the smallest school,’’ Streets said. “That’s pretty competitive in size whereas before you might be playing a school twice your size or even bigger than that.’’

The players have noticed that change, too, and like it.

“With the new class being added, we’re playing schools that are more our size, which will be really good,’’ Petersen said.

Regardless of who they’re playing, the Sabers still have a lot of work to do to retool things.