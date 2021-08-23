Despite graduation losses, Central DeWitt has high hopes

DEWITT — Looking at the makeup of Central DeWitt’s football roster for this fall, it would be easy to assume the Sabers are going to experience a drop-off from a very solid 5-4 record of a year ago.
Coach Ryan Streets said good-bye to 22 seniors from last season, nine of whom earned some sort of All-Metro mention. There are only three starters returning on offense and just one on defense. Almost all of the offensive yardage production is gone. There is only one returning player who ever has scored a touchdown in a varsity game.
But Streets and his players embark on their season Friday night against Davenport Central feeling very good about their chances of being highly competitive.
“Graduating as many players as we did, I think people may think we’re not going to be very good,’’ junior lineman Brady Petersen said. “But the new players have stepped in and are going to do really well.’’
Streets admitted the lack of game experience may prompt some early struggles, but he doesn’t seem too worried.
“It is a challenge but at the same time we’ve been with them now for three years and they know our system so it isn’t like they’re coming in brand new and you’re teaching them a new thing,’’ he said. “It’s nice that we can plug them in and at least have an idea.’’
One reason for his optimism is the schedule. The Sabers finally will get to pick on some teams their own size this season.
Last season they were in Class 3A District 4 with schools such as 3A state champion North Scott, which had more than twice the enrollment of DeWitt.
The Sabers still only lost to the Lancers 7-0 and Streets actually thought Davenport Assumption, which handed DeWitt two of its four losses, might have been the best team they faced.
For this season the Iowa High School Athletic Association has added one more class for football, nudging North Scott and other teams up to 4A while DeWitt remains in 3A.
“In 3A now we have 20 kids difference between the biggest school and the smallest school,’’ Streets said. “That’s pretty competitive in size whereas before you might be playing a school twice your size or even bigger than that.’’
The players have noticed that change, too, and like it.
“With the new class being added, we’re playing schools that are more our size, which will be really good,’’ Petersen said.
Regardless of who they’re playing, the Sabers still have a lot of work to do to retool things.
They return only 5% of their total rushing and passing yardage from a year ago with the only significant skill position returnee being senior wide receiver Gibson McEwen. He caught 18 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns and he also is the only player on the roster who ever has attempted a pass in a game. He was 1 for 1 for 7 yards.
“He doesn’t hardly ever drop a pass,’’ Streets said of McEwen. “He does a great job running routes. Not the fastest guy but his route running and knowing where to be at all times is great.’’
The quarterback throwing to McEwen is likely to be junior Paul Kuehn, who never has attempted a pass in a varsity game but did have three rushing attempts last fall for 91 yards.
Streets doesn’t expect him to maintain that 30-yards-per-carry average but does think Kuehn can be a productive field general both running and throwing the ball.
“He does both really well,’’ Streets said. “When he was younger, it was mostly running but now we’ve got him throwing the ball pretty good.’’
Kuehn could have another enticing target in tight end Lucas Burmeister, who finished second in the Class 3A state track meet in the 200 meters last spring.
“He was a good special teams player,’’ Streets said of Burmeister. “Honestly, all our juniors did a great job last year on special teams and we had great special teams. But other than that, they didn’t get a lot of time.’’
The offensive line figures to be a strength with Petersen and senior Mitch Howard returning as starters.
There are more question marks on the defensive side where junior safety David Harper is the only incumbent.
Harper became a starter in the second game of the season as a sophomore last fall and finished with 22.5 tackles and two interceptions. However, Burmeister is the only other returning player who recorded more than seven tackles.
“A lot of guys came in and have filled those positions really well,’’ Harper said. “We lost a lot of guys but it’s not really a worry at all.’’
The Sabers still are in the same district as Assumption and they’re not shying away from playing larger schools in the non-conference. Their first four games are against a Class 5A team, two 4As and a 2A club that advanced to the state semifinals last fall.
“Our guys thrive off being a small team and still doing well against big teams,’’ Harper said. “It gives us a lot of motivation.’’