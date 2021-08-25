Despite rough start, Warriors happy to have a team of their own

Hinkle said there is no way to fully simulate game conditions in workouts so that first game was a shock for most of his team.

“It was a good experience I think for all of us to see what it’s really like and to be hit hard for the first time really,’’ said Kyle VanderHeiden, a 135-pound senior running back who stars in baseball and also competes in basketball and golf but never played football.

“It woke us up and showed us what it’s all about,’’ he added.

Also among those who never had played a single second of tackle football is the team’s starting quarterback, junior Cole VanderHeiden.

Like his cousin, Kyle, he is a baseball standout and has competed in many other sports, but the last time he played football was in elementary school and defenders were trying to grab flags then rather than grinding him into the turf.

“Nobody’s really played before on the team so it really opened some eyes to show them what varsity football is really like,’’ Cole said. “It’s not like practice anymore. You’ve got to actually hit somebody and hit them hard to get the job done.’’