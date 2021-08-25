Despite rough start, Warriors happy to have a team of their own

CALAMUS, Iowa — When Calamus-Wheatland High School played its first football game ever last Friday night, it sort of resembled something you see a lot on the roads of rural Clinton County after dark.
“It was a little bit like deer in the headlights,’’ Cal-Wheat coach Doug Hinkle admitted. “Kind of a rude awakening.’’
The Warriors debuted with a 50-0 loss to HLV in a rare Week 0 game. But Hinkle doesn’t think that’s an indication of what sort of team he will have eventually.
“We’ve got lots of talent here and once they start getting a little more comfortable in regards to running the offense and defense, it will all come together,’’ he said. “It just takes a little bit of time when you’ve got guys who have not played football at all.’’
Cal-Wheat has plenty of those kind of players.
The Warriors have only four players on their roster of 15 who ever had put on a set of pads for a game at any level. None of them ever played in a varsity contest prior to last Friday.
Even Hinkle, who has coached extensively at the lower levels in the Central DeWitt program, had no previous experience with 8-man football, which is what the Warriors are playing in this inaugural season.
He said there is less margin for error on defense in 8-man. If there is a missed tackle or two, it’s likely to result in a touchdown. On offense, each team has one less back and two fewer linemen.
“Overall, though, it’s the same,’’ Hinkle said. “The team that hits the best in regards to tackling and the team that blocks the best typically is going to win the game. Those two facets have to be taken care of.’’
Although Calamus-Wheatland never has had its own football team before, students at the school were able to play at nearby Central DeWitt through a cooperative agreement. However, Hinkle said not many kids did that.
Starting this year, DeWitt has opted not to offer that option in order to keep from being grouped with much larger schools in district play. The added enrollment from the Cal-Wheat district would have boosted the Sabers from Class 3A to 4A and they likely would have gotten only two additional players from Cal-Wheat.
“You’re gaining two boys and moving up a whole class,’’ Hinkle said. “That’s not much of an exchange.’’
Now that Cal-Wheat has a team of its own, it is attracting players who never even considered playing football before.
“For a first-year team, I think we’re doing pretty well,’’ said senior tight end Thomas Jacobi, who played for Hinkle on Central DeWitt’s freshman team three years ago.
“Our first game was a big learning curve, just to show the difference between practice and an actual game. In the game, you hit a lot harder and you have a defense that is actually there to take you out.’’
Hinkle said there is no way to fully simulate game conditions in workouts so that first game was a shock for most of his team.
“It was a good experience I think for all of us to see what it’s really like and to be hit hard for the first time really,’’ said Kyle VanderHeiden, a 135-pound senior running back who stars in baseball and also competes in basketball and golf but never played football.
“It woke us up and showed us what it’s all about,’’ he added.
Also among those who never had played a single second of tackle football is the team’s starting quarterback, junior Cole VanderHeiden.
Like his cousin, Kyle, he is a baseball standout and has competed in many other sports, but the last time he played football was in elementary school and defenders were trying to grab flags then rather than grinding him into the turf.
“Nobody’s really played before on the team so it really opened some eyes to show them what varsity football is really like,’’ Cole said. “It’s not like practice anymore. You’ve got to actually hit somebody and hit them hard to get the job done.’’
In addition to not having any experience, the Warriors don’t even have a home field and aren’t likely to have one until at least 2023. They practice on a small plot of land at the Calamus City Park and play their home games about 20 minutes to the north at Midland High School in Wyoming.
When they play Midland a week from Friday, they will be the home team while Midland will be the visitor in its own stadium.
Before that, the Warriors take to the road to play No. 8-ranked New London on Friday.
But they figure they have only one way to go after an opening game in which they collected just 72 yards of offense, lost four fumbles and had a punt blocked.
“Now everybody knows what they need to do so it should come together,’’ Cole VanderHeiden said.
“I think by the next couple of games we’ll pick it up and figure things out and hopefully start winning,’’ Jacobi added.
Kyle VanderHeiden said his objectives for this season transcend wins and losses.
“One of the goals for this season is to just keep the football team up and running, to have enough guys to just have a football team,’’ he said, noting that he and his teammates continue to try to recruit more players. “That’s the main goal and then to just improve and show all the younger kids what it’s like and that there’s a lot of room for improvement here.’’