Dieudonne named next Alleman football coach

In searching for the new head football coach at Alleman High School, Pioneers’ athletic director Grant Iles said he was looking for the right man for the job.
He feels as if he found that man in Fritz Dieudonne.
As a bonus, the Pioneers landed someone who is also very familiar with the Western Big 6 Conference.
Dieudonne, who was officially introduced as head coach at a Monday afternoon news conference at the high school, served stints as an assistant coach at United Township, Moline and Rock Island. He spent the last two years as defensive coordinator at Rocky under coach Ben Hammer.
“I would like to thank the administration for trusting me with the great responsibility of leading this program,” said Dieudonne upon his initial introduction. “… To my players, coaches and Alleman family, I thank you in advance for your prayers, your grace, patience and understanding as we embark on this journey together. I look forward to learning more about each and every one of them and I pledge today that I will do my best to build a lasting relationship as we continue to build this strong program.”
He replaces Todd Depoorter who retired at the end of this adapted spring season after 32 years on the Pioneers’ coaching staff, the last six as head coach. Depoorter left with a 23-31 record as head coach.
The 42-year-old Dieudonne comes to Alleman with 20+ years coaching experience and is grateful for a chance to be a head coach.
“Several years ago, I thought my opportunity to become a head football coach had come and gone,” said the St. Ambrose University graduate from Evanston, Ill. “I ended up going back to St. Ambrose and working at the university for three years and never really thought that I’d be assuming a head coaching job. When I heard about this opportunity, it was exciting.”
Dieudonne lands in the program at a unique time. The stock in the proverbial football cupboard will be fairly sparse — both from a player and a coaching perspective. The Pioneers graduated 14 players from a 25-man roster that went 3-3 this spring. Also, as many as seven coaches have departed the program.
Dieudonne said he has begun to reach out to the coaches left with ties to the program, but those numbers were dwindling. Two of Depoorter’s top assistants are no longer in the program — offensive coordinator Mike Tracey retired and Dave DeJaegher, who is apparently no longer at the school, also retired from coaching according to Iles. It is also believed that defensive coordinator Steve Ebner was planning to retire.
Iles said that there had been a staff of 11 or 12 coaches — including volunteers.
Dieudonne also noted that he “has a target on someone” he wants beside him on the sidelines but would not confirm who that was as he scrambles to put his staff in place when most coaches have settled into their roles with teams heading into the fall season.
Even with all the work that lies ahead, Iles feels confident Dieudonne is the right person to step in at a critical time.
“During conversations,” said Iles, “we both frequently used the word ‘fit.’ It is my belief that not only does a coach need to be the right fit for the school, but the school must be the right fit for the coach. It became very apparent that both Fritz and I had the common vision for the continued success and growth of our football program and school.”
Dieudonne will continue to work at St. Ambrose University, where he is the student diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator.
Having a non-staffer coach is something with which Iles has become accustomed.
"One of my goals for the first two years of being athletic director was to get more coaches in the building, and that was a priority," said Iles. "But after talking with him, I’d rather have him from 3-6 (p.m. each day) than not at all."
This is the first of three major hires Iles has been charged with this summer. He must also fill coaching vacancies in the wrestling and baseball programs created with the retirements of James Ealy and Jerry Burkhead. The boys soccer coaching position was recently filled by Tavo Garcia, while the boys' golf position remains vacant.