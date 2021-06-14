Dieudonne named next Alleman football coach

The 42-year-old Dieudonne comes to Alleman with 20+ years coaching experience and is grateful for a chance to be a head coach.

“Several years ago, I thought my opportunity to become a head football coach had come and gone,” said the St. Ambrose University graduate from Evanston, Ill. “I ended up going back to St. Ambrose and working at the university for three years and never really thought that I’d be assuming a head coaching job. When I heard about this opportunity, it was exciting.”

Dieudonne lands in the program at a unique time. The stock in the proverbial football cupboard will be fairly sparse — both from a player and a coaching perspective. The Pioneers graduated 14 players from a 25-man roster that went 3-3 this spring. Also, as many as seven coaches have departed the program.

Dieudonne said he has begun to reach out to the coaches left with ties to the program, but those numbers were dwindling. Two of Depoorter’s top assistants are no longer in the program — offensive coordinator Mike Tracey retired and Dave DeJaegher, who is apparently no longer at the school, also retired from coaching according to Iles. It is also believed that defensive coordinator Steve Ebner was planning to retire.

Iles said that there had been a staff of 11 or 12 coaches — including volunteers.