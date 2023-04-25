Fritz Dieudonne vastly enjoyed the four seasons on Ben Hammer's football coaching staff at Rock Island High School.

At the same time, he was completely committed to his position as head coach at Alleman. Even with the Pioneers shelving their varsity program for the 2023 season, he was prepared to ride it out and guide their return in '24.

However, an offer Dieudonne could not refuse changed those plans.

With Hammer set to leave the Rocks to take over as head coach at Lely High School in Naples, Fla., Dieudonne is set to take over as Rock Island's head coach next fall. He was approved at Tuesday night's board meeting.

"The Rocks have been near and dear to me, and I enjoyed my time there," he said, "but if you asked me two years ago, I would've told you only one thing could pull me away (from Alleman), and it would be a head-coaching opportunity at Rock Island."

Before Rock Island approached Dieudonne, he was set to continue with the Pioneers. In two season at Alleman, his teams went 1-17, but he was in the process of building his program and trying to boost numbers.

"My first year at Alleman, I had 27 players across all four levels," he said. "That number grew last year, but only to 30. We would've had the same scenario (in '23) if every incoming eighth grader came out; we'd still be around 30 bodies after graduating 10 seniors, many of them freshmen and sophomores.

"The reality was, the administration and myself had that conversation early this year, and the sheer reason was numbers. I was comfortable handling any criticism, and I was going to ride it out.

"The decision not to play varsity next year was the best thing for the kids and the program," he added, "but that didn't play into it for me. That decision was made before I knew Coach Hammer was leaving."

When Hammer made it known of his intentions to head to Florida, Dieudonne right away had people asking a to-be-expected question of him.

"When he left to take the job in Florida, I had a lot of phone calls that day, people wondering if I would be coming back," he said. "When it was all said and done, the opportunity to go back to Rock Island was the best thing for me and my family.

"My wife Stephanie teaches there; she's the chair of the business education department, and my oldest daughter Lauren is going to be a freshman there next year. Beyond the football part, having the ability to still be an involved father was a big part of it."

In returning to the Rocks, Dieudonne will head up a program he served as defensive coordinator from 2017-20. In that four-year span, Rocky qualified for the IHSA Class 6A playoffs twice.

A 1996 graduate of Evanston Township High School, he played on the defensive line for four years at St. Ambrose University. Immediately after graduating from SAU, Dieudonne began his coaching career in Davenport as an assistant at Assumption.

Dieudonne was with the Knights from 2001-04, then was at Davenport West from 2005-09 before crossing the river to spend four seasons on the staff at United Township (2010-13) and then three seasons at Moline (2014-16).

At the same time he came to Rock Island, Dieudonne also spent two seasons in the Indoor Football League as the defensive line coach with the Quad City Steamwheelers.

"I wanted to be a head coach for a long time," he said. "At Evanston, I played for a Hall of Fame coach in John Riehle, and before I left high school, I knew I wanted to do what he did, because of the impact he had on me.

"I've benefited from having a lot of great coaches in my life."

After interviewing for various head coaching jobs but being passed over each time, Alleman came calling in the early summer of 2021 and offered Dieudonne the chance he had been waiting for.

"Coming to Alleman, I knew I had three of the longest-serving coaches in their history to replace in Todd Depoorter, Mike Tracey and Dave DeJaegher," he said, "but this was my opportunity to do it (become a head coach)."

Last season, the Pioneers gave Dieudonne his first head-coaching victory by topping Chicago Academy 32-6 in their opener. That would be the lone win in his two-year tenure.

But as he returns to Rock Island for a new challenge, Dieudonne has nothing but gratitude for Alleman and the chance it gave him.

"I'm thankful for Alleman, and I feel blessed they reached out and gave me an opportunity," he said. "When the news broke this past Saturday, a lot of the Alleman parents contacted me and asked, 'Coach, is this true?'

"I thought about that a lot, the impact of it I left and how the players would react. I asked those kids to put it on the line for me for the last two years, and they did. The feeling of letting those kids down, that's something I didn't take lightly."

Ultimately, being a father as well as a football coach won out in the end.

"Lauren was so excited when she made the flag squad for next year, and my first thought was that I wouldn't be able to see here, that I'd be somewhere else," Dieudonne said. "That drives a lot of coaches out of the business, when their families grow up and they start missing a lot of stuff."