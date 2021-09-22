DOMINANT DOM: Wiseman is the backbone of North's defense

"If you line me up one-on-one with somebody in the state, I feel like I'm going to beat them the majority of the time," Wiseman said. "When they start bringing two or three players, I take it as a compliment.

"It allows our other guys to make plays."

Still, Wiseman is making plenty of plays. He leads a 2-2 team with a dozen tackles for loss, including five in a 27-23 loss to Dubuque Senior two weeks ago.

In last year's playoff contest against Cedar Rapids Prairie, Wiseman had 10 solo tackles from his defensive tackle spot.

"He's very smart and willing to learn," Hite said. "He knows why offenses are doing what they're doing and he's very instinctive on that end."

Just as vital as his production has been his leadership and voice within the team.

Hite said Wiseman always gives a pregame speech, either in the locker room or on the way down to the field.

"He's a great game day leader," Hite noted. "He has that switch and he flips it. Kids will follow him into the fire."

Wiseman realizes his words and actions go a long way in dictating the mood of the team.