Doxsie: Versatile Hughes produces a play for the ages

"I saw him running an out route and I said ‘I’ve got to get in front of this,’" Hughes said. "I knew it was coming the whole way and I just broke as fast as I could and ripped it out of his hands."

A few seconds later, he was in the end zone and the Lancers had a 13-6 lead and all the momentum.

"That definitely turned the game around," said cornerback Connor Corson, who tied an individual state record by collecting four of the Lancers’ state-record seven interceptions in the contest. "We just kept rolling after that."

North Scott coach Kevin Tippet hesitated to single out any one play in a game in which his team produced dozens, but even he admitted, "A pick-6 in a state championship game ... that means a lot of momentum right there."

As they have in other games this season, the Lancers just rolled from there.

"It really lit a spark and then we took it all the way," Hughes said. "We took advantage of all the turnovers that we had and we finished it."

They capitalized on a short punt to score on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Carter Markham to Hughes. Corson’s second interception set up a 40-yard field goal by Hughes. Corson’s third pick set up a touchdown pass from Markham to Jakob Nelson.