Dozen Q-C metro, area players earn first team all-state football honors

Pleasant Valley High School was the only football team in Iowa’s largest classification to finish the regular season undefeated.

The Spartans were rewarded Tuesday for their success with four first-team all-state selections by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association.

In voting by coaches and sports writers throughout the state, PV’s Caden McDermott (offensive utility), Joey VanWetzinga (defensive line), Rusty VanWetzinga (linebacker) and Makhi Wilson (secondary) were among the 32 players named to the top team in Class 5A.

Muscatine tailback Ty Cozad, the leading rusher in 5A with 2,079 yards, earned a spot on the first team as well.

Class 4A state semifinalist North Scott had three first-team recipients in offensive lineman Nate Schneckloth, quarterback Kyler Gerardy (offensive utility) and defensive end AJ Petersen.

Durant standout Nolan DeLong was named captain of the Class 1A all-state team. DeLong rushed for 2,111 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was also the Wildcats’ top tackler with 66 stops (14 for loss) and averaged 38 yards per punt.

DeLong finished his career with 68 rushing touchdowns and 6,306 rushing yards, ninth on Iowa’s all-time list for 11-player football.

Easton Valley (7-2) had two first-team selections in eight-player with tailback Charlie Simpson (1,559 rushing yards and 24 TDs) and defensive end Hayden Felkey (24.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks).

Columbus Community’s Triston Miller was first-team in Class A as a kick returner. In addition to 883 rushing yards, he averaged more than 28 yards a return.

It was the second straight season Rusty VanWetzinga was named to the first team in 5A. He led the Spartans (9-1) in tackles and also had eight rushing touchdowns. His brother, Joey, a sophomore, started at center and on the defensive line. He had 13 tackles for loss (5.5 sacks).

McDermott rushed for 739 yards and 12 scores along with passing for 647 yards and 13 touchdowns. Wilson thrived in all three phases for the Spartans, rushing for 596 yards, intercepting three passes and returning a kickoff 90 yards against Iowa City High for a touchdown.

Cozad set a multitude of school rushing records this season. He had at least 100 rushing yards in every game except one, including 454 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Dubuque Hempstead.

Gerardy accounted for 2,862 total yards and 34 touchdowns in leading the Lancers to a nine-win season. Schneckloth, the team’s left tackle and a North Dakota State recruit, helped pave the way for an offense that averaged almost 390 yards per game.

Petersen had 11 tackles for loss (five sacks) to spur a North Scott defense that allowed more than 20 points in a game just once.

PV offensive lineman Tommy Jeffries and Davenport West defensive back Devon Sanders-Howard were second-team choices in 5A. North Scott defensive tackle David Borchers landed on the second team in 4A.

Camanche punter Mason Duritza collected a second-team nod in 2A as did Columbus running back Triston Miller and punter Jeff Hoback in A.

Southeast Polk’s Abu Sama (5A), Lewis Central’s Braylon Kammrad (4A), Harlan’s Aidan Hall (3A), Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Zach Lutmer (2A), Grundy Center’s Patrick Brown (A) and Remsen St. Mary’s Cael Ortmann (8P) joined DeLong as the respective team captains.







IPSWA all-state teams

Class 5A

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Jaxon Smolik, sr., West Des Moines Dowling

Running back — Ty Cozad, jr., Muscatine; Brady Grisham, sr., Waukee Northwest; Abu Sama, sr., Southeast Polk

Receiver — Cooper Nicholson, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Jacob Simpson, jr., Johnston; Ayden Price, sr., West Des Moines Valley

Line — Kyle Rakers, jr., West Des Moines Dowling; Owen Westemeyer, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Jacob Peters, jr., Cedar Falls; Cael Winter, sr., Waukee Northwest; Kadyn Proctor, sr., Southeast Polk; Joe Kingston, sr., Ankeny

Utility — Caden McDermott, sr., Pleasant Valley; JJ Kohl, sr., Ankeny

Placekicker — Max Bartachek, sr., Waukee

Defense

Line — Ralston Rumley, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Andrew Meyers, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Ryan Kuennen, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Joey VanWetzinga, so., Pleasant Valley

Linebackers — Cole Garwood, sr., Urbandale; Ben Kueter, sr., Iowa City High; Rusty VanWetzinga, sr., Pleasant Valley; Draven Woods, jr., Southeast Polk

Secondary — Makhi Wilson, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jake Anderson, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Cole Rogers, sr., Southeast Polk; Jamison Patton, sr., Ankeny

Utility — Nick Wells, sr., Sioux City East; Aron Gonkaryon, sr., Des Moines North

Returner — Brady Wavrunek, sr., Sioux City East

Punter — Jake Hulstein, sr., Cedar Falls

Second team (locals only)

Offense

Line — Tommy Jeffries, sr., Pleasant Valley

Defense

Secondary — Devon Sanders-Howard, sr., Davenport West

Class 4A

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Braylon Kammrad, sr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central

Running back — Jaxon Cherry, jr., Webster City; Jonathan Humpal, sr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Michael Cunningham, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Receiver — Drew Kingery, sr., Indianola; Dillon Ranck, sr., Norwalk; Aidan McDermott, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Line — Caden Hotz, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Landon Glover, sr., Carlisle; Parker Matiyow, sr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Ben Volk, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Nate Schneckloth, sr., North Scott; Julian Perez-Hall, sr., Burlington

Utility — Kyler Gerardy, jr., North Scott; Jack Laughlin, sr., Carlisle

Kicker — Boston Hensley, sr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central

Defense

Line — McCrae Hagarty, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Wyatt DeWitt, jr., Indianola; Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, sr., Norwalk; AJ Petersen, sr., North Scott

Linebackers — Asa Newsom, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Jes Krcil, sr., Carlisle; Payton Ludington, sr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Thomas Sundell, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Secondary — Caleb Klein, sr., Western Dubuque; Jevin Rexroth, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Curtis Witte, jr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Reed Pfaltzgraff, jr., Bondurant-Farrar

Utility — Alex Mota, sr., Marion; Josef Lemker, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Returner — Javion Jondle, sr., Fort Dodge

Punter — Broderick Lee, jr., Mason City

Second team (locals only)

Defense

Line — David Borchers, sr., North Scott

Class 3A

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Teagon Kasperbauer, sr., Harlan

Running back — Brady Miller, sr., North Polk; Lance Coon, jr., Humboldt; Brevin Doll, jr., ADM

Receiver — Max Weaton, sr., Fairfield; Cade Sears, jr., Harlan; Colton Rasmussen, jr., Atlantic

Line — Luke Reth, sr., West Delaware; Kaleb McCullough, sr., Humboldt; Ben Gard, sr., ADM; Jace Gubbles, sr., Harlan; Korver Hupke, sr., Independence; Clark Younggreen, sr., Mount Vernon

Utility — Aiden Flora, jr., ADM; Joey Rhomberg, jr., Mount Vernon

Kicker — Stephen Leinen, sr., Harlan

Defense

Line — Ben Kampman, jr., Solon; Vince Benetti, sr., ADM; Gunner Schmitz, sr., Harlan; Brad Vislisel, sr., Mount Vernon

Linebackers — Brett White, jr., Solon; Garrett Assmann, sr., Harlan; Mitch Johnson, sr., Independence; Jackson Jaspers, jr., Mount Vernon

Secondary — Blake Timmons, sr., Solon; Aidan Hall, sr., Harlan; Henry Ryan, sr., Mount Vernon; Kylar Fritz, sr., Sioux Center

Utility — Zatyk Holub, sr., Mount Vernon; Will Orness, sr., Humboldt

Returner — Tony Valenzuela, sr., Hampton-Dumont

Punter — Sam Holloway, sr., ADM

Class 2A

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Zach Lutmer, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Running back — Braden McShane, jr., New Hampton; Tadyn Brown, sr., Clarinda; Graham Eben, jr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Receiver — Gavin Phillips, sr., Des Moines Christian; Tate Petersen, sr., Monticello; Reece Vander Zee, jr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Line — Braden Lehmkuhl, sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Vince Hoefling, sr., OABCIG; Sam Schaper, sr., West Marshall; Jack Goerdt, sr., Dubuque Wahlert; Jac VanWhye, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; Trevor Dieren, jr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Utility — Preston Ries, jr., Monticello; Peyton Hart, sr., West Marshall

Kicker — Anderson Trejo, jr., West Lyon

Defense

Line — Tyler Voss, sr., Spirit Lake; Austin Pfantz, sr., West Marshall; Owen Douglas, sr., Williamsburg; Evan Kruger, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Linebackers — Dawson Bond, sr., Red Oak; J.P. Weber, sr., Dubuque Wahlert; Kayden Van Berkum, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; Griffin Diersen, sr., OABCIG

Secondary — Kellen Moore, sr., Forest City; Richard Daugherty, sr., Greene County; Derek Weisskopf, jr., Williamsburg; Josh Eibert, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Utility — Kaleb Hambly, sr., Clear Lake; Caden Vellinga, sr., West Marshall

Returner — Ryan Brosius, sr., Dubuque Wahlert

Punter — Zach Callahan, sr., Dubuque Wahlert

Second team (locals only)

Defense

Punter — Mason Duritza, jr., Camanche

Class 1A

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Dylan Wiggins, sr., West Sioux

Running back — Carter Bultman, sr., West Sioux; Nolan DeLong, sr., Durant; Ben Gordon, jr., Van Meter

Receiver — Ryan Walters, sr., South Hardin; Brady Lynott, sr., West Sioux; Will Gordon, sr., Van Meter

Line — Hunter Meyer, sr., MFL MarMac; Mason Knipp, jr., Waterloo Columbus; Clayton Gradert, sr., West Sioux; Tobey Steen, sr., Pella Christian; Aiden Dingbaum, sr., West Branch; Michael Steinfeldt, sr., Van Meter

Utility — Alex Ravlin, sr., Pella Christian; Ben Gillard, sr., Van Meter

Placekicker — Jack Fancher, sr., Pella Christian

Defense

Line — Wil Textor, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Keegan McMillan, jr., West Sioux; Logan Wright, jr., West Branch; Michael Banks, sr., Van Meter

Linebacker — Kade McElwaine, jr., MFL MarMac; Nick Reinicke, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Carson Hartz, sr., Waterloo Columbus; Andy Henson, sr., West Branch

Secondary — Peyton Ritzer, sr., Pella Christian; Jake Moore, jr., Sigourney/Keota; Carter Durflinger, sr., Van Meter; Ben Eager, sr., Mediapolis

Utility — Isaac Kacmarynski, sr., Pella Christian; Porter Doggett, jr., Van Meter

Returner — Austin Kunkle, sr., ACGC

Punter — Drew Miller, jr., Mediapolis

Class A

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Colin Gordon, jr., Grundy Center

Running back — Jackson Dewald, sr., Westwood; Michael Turner, sr., Tri-Center; Justin Knaack, jr., Grundy Center

Receiver — Cael Bridgewater, sr., North Linn; Eric McGill, jr., Woodbury Central; Tate Jirovsky, jr., Grundy Center

Line — Cody Fox, jr., East Buchanan; Grant Brix, jr., Logan-Magnolia; Ryan Hackbart, sr., St. Ansgar; Brighton Kudje, sr., West Hancock; Keevyn Jacobsma, sr., HMS; Patrick Brown III, sr., Grundy Center

Utility — Mitchell Smith, jr., West Hancock; Corder Noun Harder, jr., Lynnville-Sully

Placekicker — Keaton Logan, sr., Gehlen Catholic

Defense

Line — Mason Harter, sr., Wapsie Valley; Chase Copeland, sr., Woodbury Central; Lance Berends, sr., HMS; Trent Cakerice, jr., Grundy Center

Linebackers — Max McGill, sr., Woodbury Central; Rylan Barnes, sr., West Hancock; Kyle Squires, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Clay Saak, jr., Grundy Center

Secondary — Beau DeRocher, sr., Hinton; Keaten Bonderson, sr., Gehlen Cathloic; Kooper Ebel, sr., HMS; Nick Denning, jr., AHSTW

Utility — Conner Maston, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Jaydon Knight, sr., Mount Ayr

Returner — Triston Miller, sr., Columbus Community

Punter — Cohen Kamaus, sr., Lisbon

Second team (locals only)

Offense

Running back — Kaden Amigon, jr., Columbus Community

Defense

Punter — Jeffrey Hoback, sr., Columbus Community

8-man

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Cael Ortmann, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s

Running back — Charlie Simpson, sr., Easton Valley; Isaac Grundman, sr., Lenox; Simeon Reichenbach, sr., WACO

Receiver — Masin Shearer, sr., Montezuma; Ryan Willman, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s

Line — Trayce Miller, sr., Lenox; Tate Dierking, jr., Southeast Warren; Gavyn Jessen, sr., CAM

Utility — Evan Kearney, sr., Iowa Valley; Mason Dicks, sr., Newell-Fonda

Placekicker — Owen Cook, sr., Montezuma

Defense

Line — Hayden Felkey, sr., Easton Valley; Colton Leichty, jr., WACO; Sam Foreman, sr., CAM

Linebackers — Paxten VanHouten, sr., Fremont-Mills; Drew Diers, sr., WACO; Jaxon Bunkers, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s

Secondary — Mason Miller, sr., WACO; Alex Schroeder, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s

Utility — Rowan Carlson, sr., Tripoli; Max Hough, sr., GTRA

Returner — Lucas Fehr, sr., West Bend Mallar

Punter — Kalvin Brown, sr., Lamoni