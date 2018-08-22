WILTON, Iowa — With one eye on the football season, Jerome Mays has spent the last two weeks pulling double duty.
The Wilton senior quarterback has been splitting his time between football practice and showing livestock at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, driving back and forth between engagements. A dual threat on the field, Mays also has enjoyed the annual tradition despite the extra work.
"I've been doing it since I was little," Mays said. "My grandpa, he's always raised show hogs, and my brothers and sisters have always shown so I've been brought up into it."
Mays has been pretty proficient with the pigskin the last two seasons for Wilton.
Last season, Mays threw for 1,774 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground, leading Class 1A in yards from scrimmage. Through two seasons, Mays has passed for 3,087 yards and 26 touchdowns and added 1,827 yards and 31 scores on the ground.
He's also been a big part of the Beavers' defense, with 85 career tackles and three interceptions, including one for a touchdown last season.
"I think when you measure Jerome up, he's a different breed of quarterback than some of the guys you've seen before," Wilton head coach Ryan Hetzler said. "What Jerome's game brings to the table is you can't account for everything going perfectly and neither can a defense, and that's what scares a defense.
"With Jerome, he goes back to pass and a play breaks down, he can turn what looks like a complete loss into a huge play for us, and you can't teach that."
Mays' development has been quick for the Beavers. Though he grew up playing football, he never played quarterback until broaching the subject with Hetzler in eighth grade.
Hetzler was skeptical at first, but with an entrenched player at the position in Javin Drake, he knew he had time to work on developing someone eager to learn.
"We sat down and talked about the reality of playing quarterback," Hetzler said. "When Javin left and (Mays) was going to be a sophomore, he came into my room every single day and asked me what he needed to do in order to become the starting quarterback the next year.
"There were a lot of question marks when he came in as a sophomore quarterback. ... He handled it very well, and I think he does a great job of handling pressure that comes his way."
While Mays has frustrated defenses with his ability to ad-lib and change the game seemingly at will, he hasn't been perfect and is the first to bring up his biggest fault from last year — 16 interceptions. Cutting that number down is the first thing Mays mentions when talking about his goals for his senior season.
"Just forcing too much stuff and knowing my abilities," he said. "Maybe I was trying to throw too far down the field or in spaces I shouldn't be throwing in. Going through my progressions, sometimes I'd get stuck on one receiver and I'd have it stuck in my head that I was throwing to him."
It's something Mays has worked hard on rectifying during the offseason.
"The one thing I think Jerome has done above and beyond any other quarterback we've ever had is the time he spends watching film in the offseason," Hetzler said. "It's a non-stop progression from the time we finished last year right up until now. Up until the summer he was watching himself and figuring out what he could do and the mistakes that he made.
"He knows that his job is to take care of the ball, and we know how special our offense can be if we don't turn the ball over."
With Mays leading a group of experienced seniors and juniors, the Beavers hope to enjoy a deep playoff run. Wilton went 9-2 last year and won its first playoff game since 2013, and the Beavers are now eyeing their first trip to the UNI-Dome.
"We think we’re good enough to make it to the Dome and fight for a state championship. We’re very confident in ourselves, and we think we can go pretty far in the playoffs," Mays said. "I’m excited to hopefully lead this team to places we’ve never been before."
Once his football season is over, Mays will focus on wrestling, hoping to rebound after a knee injury last season. After that, he is unsure what his future holds. He visited some Ivy League schools this summer and has also received interest from local schools such as Wartburg College.
When it comes to the legacy he leaves, he's more concerned with leaving the Beavers with the blueprint for continued success.
"I was told once, your impact is shown greatest after you leave a place," Mays said. "Hopefully after I leave, these freshmen and sophomores continue to keep this winning tradition going here at Wilton; that will be my proudest moment."