Dubuque Senior, Gilligan prove too much for Davenport West

There were some highlights for West as junior running back Tucker Avis rushed for 101 yards on 19 carries. Avis also scored the lone touchdown for West in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run.

The Falcons did manage to sack Gilligan three times as Landon Wright, Zane Fellman and Duro Johnson all recorded sacks for the Falcons (1-5 overall). Jordan White also had a fumble recovery on defense and punter Michael Ray had several solid punts that forced Dubuque to travel the length of the field. One of Ray’s punts traveled 65 yards.

The West offense started the game with two quick first downs in the opening three minutes.

But then managed only two first downs until the final minutes of the contest which had a running clock. Brady Hansen had 64 yards passing and West finished with 87 yards rushing on 25 attempts. Dalton Thompson caught four passes for 28 yards.

Krusey said his team just has to move on as the schedule does not get any easier the last three weeks of the season.

“We held our composure throughout but we just have to execute better when it comes to crunch time,” he said. “In the first half, we had fourth and short, then a penalty set us back and took away an opportunity.

“We have to take advantage of those situations and right now we are not doing that and that is what is burying us. We’ll get back to work on Monday and see what we got.”

