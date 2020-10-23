Durant again falters in 4th in loss to Beckman

Cameron Ruggiero caught a 5-yard screen pass from Head for Durant's first TD. That was set up by the same play that Ruggiero bolted for 37 yards earlier in the drive.

Then, after Beckman hit a 1-yard punt, DeLong found a hole on the left side of the offensive line and went untouched for a 48-yard scamper for the lead. Held to nine yards on four carries in the first half, DeLong finished with 92 yards.

“That was the energizer,” DeLong said. “We’re that second-half team so we came out and we played our game. That’s all I got to say.”

Time was in Durant’s favor in the fourth. Backed up on its own goal line after a Trailblazer punt, it picked up three first downs – one on a fake punt by DeLong – and was near midfield.

On 3rd and 12, Head under threw a ball right into the hands of a Beckman defender that started the game-winning drive.

“I went by my gut with what I saw, it got caught up in the wind,” Diederichs said. “He’s just gotta throw it stronger into the wind. It floated.”

Head finished with 60 yards each on the ground and air in his final game donning the blue and gold.