Dynamic pass rusher Petersen anchors North Scott defense

“You see kids that are fast, but he’s so long so he can separate and keep (linemen) off him while he’s still moving.”

Joey started his career as a linebacker before moving to the defensive line as a freshman. It was an adjustment, one he has taken to in the past couple of years.

"(Defensive line) is a little bit easier, less to look at and less to think about," Joey said. "It is hit the guy in front of you and move where you want."

A starter last season, Joey recorded 41 tackles and four for loss. This year, he has raised his performance to another level.

“Confidence has been the big thing,” said Joey, who has added about 15 pounds since last season. “I expect to make a play every time now.”

Zach has been vital in his development too.

While watching one of Joey’s highlight films, Zach sent his brother some pointers.

“Get your feet up a little bit more, shorten up your stance and you’ll get off the ball a little faster,” Zach texted him.

The challenge for Joey and the Lancers this week is corralling West Delaware’s offense. The Hawks, with two linemen near or above 300 pounds, average more than 300 rushing yards per game.