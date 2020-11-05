Dynamic pass rusher Petersen anchors North Scott defense

ELDRIDGE — Similar build. Similar technique. Similar production.
Turn on the film from a North Scott High School football game three years ago and one from this season, you’ll see one likeness — a dynamic pass rusher.
Zach Petersen hounded quarterbacks his senior season in 2017 with 10 sacks and more than 50 tackles. His younger brother, Joey, is doing the same this fall for the Lancers with five sacks and a team-leading 33 tackles in seven games.
“They both play with a great motor and both are extremely hard workers,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “You look at them in pads, they look similar.”
Still, not everything is alike when it comes to the Petersen boys.
“They’re their own player,” Tippet said. “Zach was such a grinder, always so focused and just relentless in that pursuit of doing it. Joey is a little bit more of a free spirit, a little goofy at times. When it is time to work, though, he works his tail off.”
Zach is a junior and a contributor on defense for Iowa State’s football team. Joey will join him in coach Matt Campbell’s program next fall.
First, Joey wants to accomplish something Zach and his team never could at North Scott.
The ninth-ranked Lancers (6-1) play host to eighth-ranked West Delaware (10-1) in a Class 3A state quarterfinal Friday night at Lancer Stadium. With a win, North Scott would reach the semifinals and advance to the UNI-Dome for the first time in program history.
“The closer you get to the Dome, the more excited you get,” Joey said. “You’ve got to stay humble and stay focused on winning the next play and hopefully winning the next game to push yourself on.”
Zach, an all-stater, was 6-foot-4 and around 225 pounds his senior season at North Scott, one that ended with a 9-2 record and in the quarterfinals. Joey, named first team all-district, is 6-4 and 215.
The Lancers have moved Joey around on defense this season. He has been at nose guard, a five technique (lined up over offensive tackle) and over the tight end at times.
Regardless, he has produced.
Joey forced a safety in the season opener against Muscatine, recorded two sacks versus Central DeWitt, another sack against Marion and was disruptive at times in last week’s 13-10 win over Davenport Assumption, including a quarterback pressure that forced an interception.
“It is so giddy, the best feeling to get a sack,” Joey said. “You just get butterflies.”
Despite going up against offensive linemen who might weigh 50 pounds or more, Joey still seems to knife his way through.
“He uses his hands very well, ahead of where Zach was in that regard,” Tippet said, “and his speed. His first two to three steps is a hard matchup for an offensive lineman.
“You see kids that are fast, but he’s so long so he can separate and keep (linemen) off him while he’s still moving.”
Joey started his career as a linebacker before moving to the defensive line as a freshman. It was an adjustment, one he has taken to in the past couple of years.
"(Defensive line) is a little bit easier, less to look at and less to think about," Joey said. "It is hit the guy in front of you and move where you want."
A starter last season, Joey recorded 41 tackles and four for loss. This year, he has raised his performance to another level.
“Confidence has been the big thing,” said Joey, who has added about 15 pounds since last season. “I expect to make a play every time now.”
Zach has been vital in his development too.
While watching one of Joey’s highlight films, Zach sent his brother some pointers.
“Get your feet up a little bit more, shorten up your stance and you’ll get off the ball a little faster,” Zach texted him.
The challenge for Joey and the Lancers this week is corralling West Delaware’s offense. The Hawks, with two linemen near or above 300 pounds, average more than 300 rushing yards per game.
“We’ve got to stop the run game,” Joey said. “(West Delaware) has three plays out of the same formation they’re really good at.
“It really is getting (their linemen) moving, get them out of position. A lot of times when there is a bigger guy, they don’t move their feet as well.”
Tippet believes his team is in a good spot following the emotional, last-second win over Assumption.
“It was a little tough trying to get heads back in the helmet Monday, but Tuesday we had a really good practice,” Tippet said. “When you have a game like last Friday, against a rival like that, it is a memory for a high school kid.
“The kids understand this is a very good team and they want to keep playing.”
Once the school year is finished, Joey will join the Cyclones and follow in the footsteps of Zach and his father, Troy, who was a two-time all-Big Eight defensive lineman for Iowa State.
Joey had some recruiting interest, especially from smaller schools, until he committed to Iowa State last July.
“I knew I wanted a bigger college, a chance to talk to more people and experience more things,” Joey said. “When I’ve been up to Iowa State, the people there were great. It was just a lot of fun, a brotherhood."
When Iowa State visited North Scott to recruit Joey, Campbell asked Tippet for his thoughts about his senior.
"I told him, 'Treat him as Joey, don't treat him as Zach,'" Tippet said. "I give coach Campbell and the guys up there a lot of respect because from Day 1, they've treated him as his own person."
