E-P holds off Sherrard to open TRAC West title defense

PROPHETSTOWN — For two weeks leading up to Saturday's Three Rivers West opener, the injury bug plagued the Erie-Prophetstown football team.

Several Panthers were sidelined for E-P's division opener against Sherrard, among them senior starting quarterback Jack Minssen and his classmate, standout two-way lineman Clay Hockaday.

With freshman Keegan Winckler making his first varsity start at quarterback, it fell to the senior backfield duo of Jase Grunder and Tyler Ballard to take the pressure off his shoulders, and both of them delivered.

Grunder racked up 206 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 34 carries and Ballard tallied 175 yards and two TDs on 10 totes, enabling the Panthers to hold off the Tigers 35-28 at Mosher Field in the opener of their conference title defense.

After Sherrard had cut a 21-point E-P lead to seven, Grunder rejuvenated the Panthers by scoring on an 8-yard run with 8:17 left as the hosts regained their double-digit lead at 35-21.

"We came out for the second half kind of flat," he said. "Then we started marching on down and punched it in. That hurt them, that's for sure."

The Tigers responded with Bailey Nelson scoring with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter. But on a fourth-and-five from the Sherrard 45-yard line, Grunder picked up eight yards with 2:03 remaining, and E-P ran out the clock.

"I knew we needed that first down, that it'd be a dagger to them," Grunder said. "We knew we had to keep on battling and that we could get this win."

Through three games, Grunder and Ballard have developed into a potent one-two offensive punch for the Panthers (2-1, 1-0 TRAC West).

"Jase is definitely the workhorse, but if you get me open, there's no stopping me," said Ballard. "It's a good duo we have."

Together, Ballard and Grunder helped Winckler to ease into his varsity debut. He threw the ball just three times, but completed two of those passes for 40 yards.

"All of us believe in Keegan," Ballard said, "and he got the job done (Saturday)."

Erie-Prophetstown coach Jesse Abbott also had faith in Winckler.

"Keegan is a competitor," said Abbott. "He's also so smart, he understands football and other sports, that's something he does. From the get-go, we had confidence in him that he could do the job. We got a great effort out of him, and the guys rallied around him."

With Grunder and Ballard each scoring two first-half touchdowns, the Panthers looked primed to take control early as they built a 28-7 halftime lead.

Ballard's first TD came on a 42-yard run with 44 seconds left in the first quarter after the Tigers (0-3, 0-1) had knotted the score at 7 on junior quarterback Holland Anderson's 12-yard touchdown pass to Carter Brown.

A 60-yard Ballard touchdown run and a 6-yard scoring run by Grunder, his second following a 4-yard burst that gave E-P an early 7-0 lead, gave the hosts their three-touchdown advantage at halftime.

"I thought we started well," said Abbott. "We had a lot of energy, better effort and execution in the first half. We're a team that'll bend on defense, but we were making stops when we needed to."

After halftime, the tone of the game changed as Sherrard used a strong performance by Brown, a freshman switching from quarterback to a halfback's role. Hauling in seven passes for 119 yards and adding 56 yards on eight carries, Brown got the Tigers back within 28-21 early in the fourth quarter by hauling in a 49-yard scoring strike from Anderson (12 of 24, 145 yards) early in the third period, then scoring from nine yards out 45 seconds into the fourth.

"Carter's one of those special players," said Sherrard coach Brandon Johnston. "He's got a bright future ahead of him."

At the same time, Johnston pointed out that the Tigers' first-half performance drove home the continuing need to play at a consistent level from start to finish.

"It was a tale of two halves for us, no question about it," he said. "We challenged the guys at halftime, and I'm incredibly proud of their performance in the second half. We gave ourselves a shot. We talk about having a chance to win, and we certainly did that today.

"We've just got to be more consistent. The message this year is to put four full quarters together. We're getting there, but we haven't played a complete game yet."