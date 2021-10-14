 Skip to main content
E-P, Mon-Rose to decide TRAC West title tonight
PREP FOOTBALL
PREP FOOTBALL

Erie-Prophetstown

This past spring, the Erie-Prophetstown and Monmouth-Roseville football teams combined to win just one out of nine games.

Friday, the Panthers and the Titans will meet to decide which squad will be champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

Already assured of their first playoff berth in three years, the Titans (6-1) take a 5-0 conference record into their TRAC West finale at Coach Dobry Field in Monmouth.

That has them a half-game up on the Panthers (5-2, 4-0), who wrap up league play next week by hosting a 1-6 Morrison club. A win gives Monmouth-Roseville its first conference title.

"It's been quite a ride for our guys," said Mon-Rose coach and former Aledo gridiron standout Jeremy Adolphson, whose squad has reeled off six straight wins since a 42-8 opening night loss to undefeated Kewanee.

"It can be hard to explain to a group of kids the feeling you get to be a part of a successful football team, but we've taken that next step and the guys have gained confidence every week."

Erie-Prophetstown comes in almost as red-hot as Monmouth-Roseville. After dropping its first two nonconference games, the Panthers have embarked on a five-game winning streak.

A win tonight not only puts E-P in the driver's seat for the co-op's first conference championship, it clinches the club's first playoff trip since 2014.

"There's a lot of excitement; people here are looking forward to (tonight)," said Erie-Prophetstown coach and former Fulton standout Jesse Abbott. "Our mantra since Week 2 has been all about the next team in front of us, preparing for the next game and not worrying about what's down the road.

"Our guys have done a good job of staying in the moment."

After scoring a combined 27 points in its losses to Mendota and Peru St. Bede, E-P has taken flight behind the senior duo of quarterback Kolby Franks and running back Connor Sibley, averaging 46.2 points per game during its five-game winning streak.

Franks has rushed for 875 yards and 14 touchdowns while throwing for 656 yards and six TDs, with Sibley tallying 534 of his 668 yards and all seven of his touchdowns on the ground.

"Kolby and Connor have been the guys for us, but I feel that with this group, there are four to six guys who can make a difference," said Abbott, citing in particular junior running back Jase Grunder (314 total yards, seven TDs) and senior back Mason Misfeldt (506 total yards, four TDs).

"The last four games, Jase has really taken advantage when he's touched the ball."

While Franks and Sibley have been the offensive nerve center for the Panthers, the Titans have their own dynamic duo in junior quarterback Silas Braun and senior running back Derek Chandler.

Braun has thrown for 1,036 yards and 11 TDs in addition to rushing for 463 yards and 12 scores. Chandler has gone over the 1,000-yard mark on the ground with 1,019 yards and has scored eight touchdowns.

"They do a good job of putting points on the board," said Abbott, "and when they're on defense, we have to match their aggressive play."

With a conference title on the line, look for Monmouth-Roseville to step up its aggressiveness.

"The way we do things now, with our confidence and ability to handle pressure, it's been impressive to see," Adolphson said. "We've taken that next step, and it has us closing in on our first conference title."

THIS WEEK'S ILLINOIS AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE (WEST DIVISON)

Erie-Prophetstown (5-2, 4-0) at Monmouth-Roseville (6-1, 5-0): Tonight at 7 at Coach Dobry Field, Monmouth.

Two of the area's hottest teams meet tonight with a conference title at stake, with the Titans having won six straight games and the Panthers five straight. ... With this being Mon-Rose's final conference game of the season, a win clinches the first conference championship for a program that began in 2005. ... E-P would clinch at least a share of the TRAC West crown with a win; the Panthers close league play at home against Morrison next Friday.

Orion (3-4, 2-2) at Sherrard (0-7, 0-4): Tonight at 7 at Clifford King Field.

Following last Friday's 30-0 home win over Morrison to snap a two-game skid, the Chargers face another must-win challenge to keep their playoff hopes alive ahead of next Friday's regular-season finale against a resurgent Rockridge squad. ... Orion has not missed the postseason in consecutive years since 1999-2001.

Riverdale (0-7, 0-4) at Morrison (1-6, 1-3): Tonight at 7 at Bud Cole Field.

Looking to get in the win column for the first time this fall, the Rams aim to jump-start an offense that has been held to one touchdown apiece in losses to league leaders Erie-Prophetstown and Monmouth-Roseville. ... Riverdale did put up 21 points three weeks ago against a 5-2 Peru St. Bede club. ... Morrison has also struggled offensively the last two weeks, scoring eight points in back-to-back losses.

Rockridge (4-3) at Kewanee (7-0): Saturday afternoon at 1 at KHS Stadium.

This is the final nonconference crossover game for both teams. ... The Rockets have turned things around with consecutive wins and can become eligible for their first playoff berth since 2018 with a victory. ... The Boilermakers have already clinched a share of the Three Rivers East Division title and the conference's automatic qualifier playoff spot; the last time they finished undefeated was an 8-0-1 season in 1946 and a 9-0 finish in 1934 prior to that.

LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE

Mercer County (4-3, 4-2) at Stark County (1-6, 1-5): Tonight at 7 at Gary Johnson Field, Wyoming.

The Golden Eagles have reeled off three straight wins following a 1-3 start and look to extend their streak to four straight and become eligible for their 12th playoff trip in the program's 13-season existence; last season's playoffs were cancelled because of COVID-19 and the moving of the 2020 season from fall to spring. ... During its winning streak, MerCo has outscored its opposition 158-34 and has put up 62 and 64 points in wins over ROWVA-Williamsfield and Ridgewood, respectively.

ROWVA-Williamsfield (2-5, 2-4) at Annawan-Wethersfield (4-3, 3-3): Tonight at 7 at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, Kewanee.

After dropping three of four games, including back-to-back losses, the Titans got back on track with last week's 46-6 win over Stark County and can become playoff eligible with a win tonight. ... Apart from the pandemic-altered 2020 season, A-W has made the playoffs every year since the co-op began in 2008.

Princeville (3-4, 2-4) at Ridgewood (0-7, 0-7): Tonight at 7 at Goff-Stahl Field, Cambridge.

Wrapping up LTC play and their home schedule tonight, the Spartans look to break into the win column and also play spoiler as the Princes look to avoid being eliminated from postseason contention in back-to-back years for the first time since 2012-13.

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE

Fulton (5-2, 4-2) at Eastland-Pearl City (0-7, 0-7): Tonight at 7 at Pearl City High School.

Moving into the AP Class 1A state rankings at No. 5 after last week's 24-14 win over Forreston, the Steamers can lock up their fifth consecutive playoff appearance with a win over the winless Wildcatz as well as move into a tie for third in the NUIC standings with Forreston.

