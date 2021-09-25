E-P pulls away from Orion to stay tied for TRAC West lead

Held to 57 yards in the first half, Franks cut loose for TD runs of 34, 75 and 22 yards as he finished with 235 yards on 21 carries. He also completed five of seven passes for 49 yards.

"After halftime, we realized we had to give it all we had on every play," said Franks. "It starts with our line. Once they get in the groove, we know they can handle it and do their job, and we're going to run hard and hit the holes hard.

"We don't stop until the final horn blows."

Orion (2-3, 1-1), which was looking to move within a half-game of Mon-Rose in the TRAC West race ahead of a Thursday evening road matchup with the Titans, had a chance to take the lead into halftime.

After Kale Stropes recovered a fumble at the E-P 10-yard line with just over 1:40 left in the opening half, the Chargers worked their way to a fourth-and-goal at the two with 5.9 seconds left, but Maddix Moninski was hit for a one-yard loss as time expired.

"We've been able to put it together 75 to 80%, but then there's one key play where something goes wrong and it spins us back," said Orion coach Chip Filler, whose club drove to the E-P 36 with 4:38 left in the second quarter but could not advance further.