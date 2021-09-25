E-P pulls away from Orion to stay tied for TRAC West lead

ORION — Even with a six-point lead, the Erie-Prophetstown football team felt something was missing in Saturday afternoon's matchup with Orion.
"We just didn't come out with a lot of energy to start," said E-P coach Jesse Abbott. "A lot of that was evident in pre-game."
But after the Chargers took a one-point lead in a crucial mid-season showdown in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, that seemed to give the Panthers the spark they were waiting for.
Erie-Prophetstown exploded for 36 unanswered points to roll to its third straight TRAC West win, a 49-14 decision at Charger Field that puts the Panthers (3-2, 3-0) into a tie for the league lead with Monmouth-Roseville.
"At halftime, coach told us that our energy was super-low everywhere," said E-P junior halfback Jase Grunder, whose 12-yard touchdown run with 6:56 left in the third quarter put the Panthers back up for good at 19-14.
"When we scored that first (second-half) touchdown, we really turned it up, and everyone contributed. At the same time, coach was telling us, don't let up. He challenges us every week to not let up, and we kept on hammering."
Grunder (98 total yards) scored both of his touchdowns during the Panthers' second-half outburst, while senior quarterback Kolby Franks fueled the fire with a strong second-half rushing performance.
Held to 57 yards in the first half, Franks cut loose for TD runs of 34, 75 and 22 yards as he finished with 235 yards on 21 carries. He also completed five of seven passes for 49 yards.
"After halftime, we realized we had to give it all we had on every play," said Franks. "It starts with our line. Once they get in the groove, we know they can handle it and do their job, and we're going to run hard and hit the holes hard.
"We don't stop until the final horn blows."
Orion (2-3, 1-1), which was looking to move within a half-game of Mon-Rose in the TRAC West race ahead of a Thursday evening road matchup with the Titans, had a chance to take the lead into halftime.
After Kale Stropes recovered a fumble at the E-P 10-yard line with just over 1:40 left in the opening half, the Chargers worked their way to a fourth-and-goal at the two with 5.9 seconds left, but Maddix Moninski was hit for a one-yard loss as time expired.
"We've been able to put it together 75 to 80%, but then there's one key play where something goes wrong and it spins us back," said Orion coach Chip Filler, whose club drove to the E-P 36 with 4:38 left in the second quarter but could not advance further.
"We really have to work for every inch we get. It's tough at times, but I know we're going to keep fighting."
Indeed, the Chargers responded to the first of two first-half TD runs by the Panthers' Connor Sibley (49 yards on 13 carries) when Cole Kratzberg scored from two yards out and Blayden Murdock hit the PAT to tie the game at 7-7 with 6:56 left in the first half.
E-P regained the lead at 13-7 on a seven-yard Sibley scoring run, but Orion struck just over 90 seconds into the third quarter when Jared Mohr (7 of 19 passing, 83 yards) hit Quinn Hoftender with a 36-yard touchdown strike.
Murdock's PAT kick gave the hosts their first lead at 14-13 after his fumble recovery on the second-half kickoff enabled the Chargers to start at the E-P 47.
"For the first half and the first drive of the third, it was a great heavyweight battle," said Filler. "I thought we had good momentum out of the fumble, and then going in to score."
Instead, it was the Panthers finding the energy they had spent more than a half trying to harness, and they never looked back after that. Now, E-P looks ahead to games with Riverdale and Bureau Valley before facing Mon-Rose on Oct. 15.
"Our job (Saturday) was to come here and get win No. 3," said Abbott. "Now, our job is to get win No. 4 next week. We try to stress to the guys to just worry about the next one."
For Orion, that "next one" against a 4-1 Titan squad that edged Rockridge 18-15 on Friday will come sooner than normal, but Filler believes his club will rise to the challenge.