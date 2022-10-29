Eagles fall in first-round OT heartbreaker

ALEDO — A little more than four minutes separated the Mercer County football team from a Saturday first-round win in the IHSA Class 2A state playoffs.

Up by seven after a six-yard touchdown run by senior running back Matthew Lucas with 4 minutes, 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles just needed to hold the line defensively.

However, Bloomington Central Catholic rallied to tie the game with 55.2 seconds left and force overtime. After Mercer County scored on its first possession, the Saints scored on their first play, then senior kicker Jaylen Bischoff nailed the PAT to give his club a 27-26 victory.

"I was so confident," Bischoff said of his winning PAT, which sends the 12th-seeded Saints (7-3) into next weekend's second round home date with No. 4 Rockridge (9-1). "I knew I had the team behind me. It was just like a normal kick."

After Central Catholic tied the game in the final minute on junior quarterback Colin Hayes' five-yard touchdown run and Bischoff's second PAT kick, the Golden Eagles got the ball first in overtime.

Cashing in on a defensive pass interference call on third down, MerCo went up 26-20 when junior wide receiver/running back William Fredrickson scored on a five-yard run. However, the two-point conversion was stopped just short.

"When I scored, I felt pretty happy," said Fredrickson, who had six receptions for 109 yards and tallied 136 total yards. "Daylin (Estabrook) really picked it up and moved everyone out of the way for me. At that time, I think we all felt pretty good."

That good feeling quickly finished.

Hayes scored on a 10-yard run on the Saints' first overtime play, with Bischoff's third PAT kick ending the game and MerCo's season.

"We've had games like this before, when we've been behind. You've just got to keep your head up," said Hayes, who rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries in addition to completing seven of 10 passes for 84 yards.

"I felt 100 percent confident. We all had the confidence that we were going to score (in overtime)."

Instead of making the short trip north to Edgington, the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles bow out at 7-3. Since reaching the 2A semifinals in 2013, Mercer County is 1-8 in postseason matchups.

"Their run game was pretty effective today, and they got us on our heels a bit," MerCo coach Andrew Hofer said. "Their kicker did a good job; the couple of field goals he made were huge. They made one more play than we did, and (Bischoff) made the difference for them."

Bischoff's two second-quarter field goals — a 38-yarder early in the period and a 28-yarder with 1:43 left before halftime — kept BCC close as it trailed just 14-13 at halftime.

"We didn't know their placekicker was that good," MerCo senior running back/wide receiver Owen Relander said. "He definitely showed it today."

After the Saints went up 7-0 on a three-yard Hayes TD run with 5:49 left in the first quarter, Relander gave the Eagles and the large hometown gathering at George Pratt Memorial Field a quick lift on the ensuing kickoff.

Taking a handoff from Tannen Whitehall, Relander did the rest with a 92-yard return to get the hosts on the board. Colby Cox's two-point conversion run gave Mercer County an 8-7 lead.

"I got the handoff, I looked up and it was all green," Relander said. "Getting that touchdown really motivated us. It fired up our sidelines, and we had a good atmosphere."

Down 10-8 after Bischoff's first field goal early in the second, the Eagles responded less than two minutes later as Cox (8 of 14, 131 yards) found Fredrickson with a quick hitter over the middle that turned into a 47-yard scoring play to put MerCo up 14-10.

Following a scoreless third quarter that saw a pair of MerCo drives come up empty, Lucas (46 yards on 10 carries) gave the Eagles their biggest lead at seven points. However, a stop on the two-point conversion — as was the case in overtime — proved to be crucial.

"At the end, they went into their four-minute drill and got a couple of explosive runs on us," Hofer said. "That set the tone for the drive. Credit to them for putting it in and forcing overtime."