Early deficit sinks Steamers' 1A Final Four bid

LENA — It took the defending state champions' best shots early and often, but the Fulton High School football team was not about to back down.
Facing Lena-Winslow in the IHSA Class 1A quarterfinals, the Steamers used a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to cut into an 18-point deficit and start turning the momentum in their favor.
However, an unfortunate turn of events in the closing seconds of the first half turned the tide against the Steamers, and they could not recover as they fell 54-28 on a cold Saturday afternoon at the Le-Win Athletic Bowl.
Trying to answer the Panthers' fifth touchdown in six possessions, Fulton looked to have the answer when senior halfback Jacob Jones scored from five yards out after taking a shovel pass from quarterback Patrick Lower.
However, that score was wiped out when Fulton was penalized for "aiding the runner" after several of Jones's teammates helped drive him across the goal line. On the next play, Le-Win linebacker Marey Roby intercepted Lower to preserve a 32-14 halftime lead for the sixth-seeded hosts.
"We thought we had scored, and then they get that pick. That took out a lot of our momentum," said Fulton senior wide receiver Brock Mason, whose 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown had the Steamers down just 24-14 with 4:25 left before halftime.
"They had the momentum, and we lost it, but none of us thought at halftime that we were done yet."
However, the third of Roby's three touchdowns runs with 1:39 left before halftime that gave Le-Win its 18-point halftime cushion was followed first by Ethan Fye's 57-yard TD run on the first play on the third quarter, then Gage Dunker's second TD run that gave the hosts a commanding 48-14 lead.
But with the senior trio of Lower, Mason and Jones leading the way, Fulton kept on battling to the final whistle.
Lower completed 31 of 41 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns in addition to a rushing TD. Jones had 14 receptions for 144 yards, and Mason had nine catches for 136 yards and a TD in addition to his special teams score.
"The way we've fought all year and faced adversity, there's no group I'd rather play with. I'm proud of all of these guys," said Lower, whose efforts were not quite enough to get the seventh-seeded Steamers (9-3) to the Final Four for the first time since 2000.
"We ended up playing behind the 8-ball, which is always tough to do. But the way we finished, that's the way we wanted to go out."
In the first quarter, Roby put Fulton behind the proverbial 8-ball as the Panthers' senior standout started what ended up being a career day.
After a promising Fulton drive following the opening kickoff stalled, Roby took the ball and ripped off a 71-yard touchdown run on Le-Win's first play from scrimmage, the opening salvo in a personal-best effort of 255 yards on 22 carries.
"We'd identified where they played strong, our guys put hat on hat, and I made a few cuts," Roby said of the first of his three touchdowns. "We just wanted to control the line of scrimmage and not get ahead of ourselves."
Just over three minutes later, he scored from 38 yards out to put the Panthers (10-2) up by 12. A 1-yard Jake Zeal scoring run had the hosts up 18-0 after one.
But after another potential Le-Win scoring drive was halted by Braiden Damhoff's fumble recovery at the Fulton 14-yard line, the Steamers drove 86 yards to get on the board when Lower snuck over from the 1 and Endi Qunaj booted the first of his four PATs to make it an 18-7 game.
Dunker's first TD run put the Panthers back up by three scores, but Mason's response on the ensuing kickoff had Fulton and its fans firmly believing it would find a way to overcome and prevail on Saturday.
"We were ready for them," said Fulton coach Pat Lower. "That was a juggernaut of a team that we played, but our kids fought hard, and I'm proud of them."