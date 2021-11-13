Early deficit sinks Steamers' 1A Final Four bid

"They had the momentum, and we lost it, but none of us thought at halftime that we were done yet."

However, the third of Roby's three touchdowns runs with 1:39 left before halftime that gave Le-Win its 18-point halftime cushion was followed first by Ethan Fye's 57-yard TD run on the first play on the third quarter, then Gage Dunker's second TD run that gave the hosts a commanding 48-14 lead.

But with the senior trio of Lower, Mason and Jones leading the way, Fulton kept on battling to the final whistle.

Lower completed 31 of 41 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns in addition to a rushing TD. Jones had 14 receptions for 144 yards, and Mason had nine catches for 136 yards and a TD in addition to his special teams score.

"The way we've fought all year and faced adversity, there's no group I'd rather play with. I'm proud of all of these guys," said Lower, whose efforts were not quite enough to get the seventh-seeded Steamers (9-3) to the Final Four for the first time since 2000.

"We ended up playing behind the 8-ball, which is always tough to do. But the way we finished, that's the way we wanted to go out."