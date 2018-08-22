Try 1 month for 99¢

Bellevue Comets

2017 record: 8-2, 6-1 Class 1A District 3

Head coach: Chet Knake (ninth season)

Impact players: Hunter Clasen, RB/DB, 5-9, 175, sr.; Trey Daugherty, WR/DB, 5-10, 175, sr.; Riley Konrardy, OL/LB, 5-10, 215, sr.

Fresh faces: Ben Parker, RB/LB, 5-10, 170, jr.; Conrad Ernst, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, jr.

Quick fact: The Comets have made the playoffs in four straight seasons. Bellevue returns four players who earned all-state honors last year.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — at Edgewood-Colesburg

Aug. 31 — Camanche

Sept. 7 — at Monticello

Sept. 14 — Clayton Ridge

Sept. 21 — West Branch

Sept. 28 — at Dyersville Beckman

Oct. 5 — at North Cedar

Oct. 12 — Northeast

Oct 19 — at Cascade

Camanche Indians

2017 record: 1-8, 1-6 Class 2A District 5

Head coach: Dustin Coit (second season)

Impact players: Eric Campie, WR/DB, 6-2, 175, sr.; Baylor Crigger, QB/LB, 5-9, 170, sr.; Cam Soenksen, WR/DB, 6-1, 160, jr.

Fresh faces: Zayne Feller, OL/LB, 6-3, 190, so.; Jordan Lawrence, WR/DB, 5-10, 150, so.

Quick fact: Crigger is entering his third year at quarterback after throwing for 1,261 yards and 11 touchdowns last year.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Northeast

Aug. 31 — at Bellevue

Sept. 7 — North Cedar

Sept. 14 — at Central DeWitt

Sept. 21 — at Tipton

Sept. 28 — Louisa-Muscatine

Oct. 5 — at Mount Vernon

Oct. 12 — West Liberty

Oct 19 — West Burlington/Notre Dame

Columbus Wildcats

2017 record: 3-6, 2-5 Class 1A District 4

Head coach: Scott Symmonds (third season)

Impact players: Jose Cerezo, WR/LB, 5-10, 165, sr.; Chance Colby, RB/LB, 6-1, 180, sr.; Jorge Miranda, OL/DL, 6-1, 230, jr.

Fresh faces: Mason Hodges, OL/DL, 6-2, 220, so.; Omar Nunez, RB/LB, 5-9, 170, so.

Quick fact: The Wildcats return just one player, Jaime Villegas, who scored a touchdown last season.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — at Highland

Aug. 31 — GMG

Sept. 7 — Louisa-Muscatine

Sept. 14 — at North Cedar

Sept. 21 — at Van Buren Community

Sept. 28 — Mediapolis

Oct. 5 — Sigourney-Keota

Oct. 12 — at Wilton

Oct 19 — Wapello

Durant Wildcats

2017 record: 4-5, 3-4 Class 1A District 3

Head coach: Joel Diederichs (second season)

Impact players: Zac Badtram, FB/LB, sr.; Mason Compton, WR/DB, sr.; Bryce Lafrenz, QB/LB, sr.

Fresh faces: Drew DeLong, RB/DB, jr.; Will Iossi, TE/DE, sr.

Quick fact: Durant returns its quarterback in Lafrenz, as well as last year's leading running back and receiver. The trio combined for 23 of the Wildcats' 32 touchdowns.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Wilton

Aug. 31 — at North Cedar

Sept. 7 — Tipton

Sept. 14 — at Wapello

Sept. 21 — at Belle Plaine

Sept. 28 — Cardinal

Oct. 5 — at Highland

Oct. 12 — B-G-M

Oct 19 — at Pekin

Easton Valley River Hawks

2017 record: 2-7, 2-4 8-player District 4

Head coach: Tony Johnson (first season)

Impact players: Nick Johnson, RB, sr.; Nate Trenkamp, QB, jr.; Devin Said, DL, jr.

Fresh face: Logan House, TE, jr.

Quick fact: Trenkamp returns at quarterback after throwing for 1,720 yards and 23 touchdowns but will need to find a new target after the graduation of Cameron Wilhelm, who caught 16 TD passes last season.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Dunkerton

Aug. 31 — at Janesville

Sept. 7 — at Central Elkader

Sept. 14 — Midland

Sept. 21 — at Springville

Sept. 28 — Central City

Oct. 5 — at Kee

Oct. 12 — Turkey Valley

Oct 19 — at West Central

Louisa-Muscatine Falcons

2017 record: 3-6, 3-4 Class 1A District 4

Head coach: Eric Gabe (first season)

Impact players: Karson Cantrell, WR/DB, sr.; Brock Jeambey, WR/DB, jr.; Chase Kruse, QB/DB, jr

Fresh faces: Hayden Calvelage, DB, so.; Emmanuel Walker, RB, so.

Quick fact: The Falcons return three receivers who each caught more than 30 passes for over 400 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Wapello

Aug. 31 — at Van Buren

Sept. 7 — at Columbus Community

Sept. 14 — Mediapolis

Sept. 21 — West Burlington/Notre Dame

Sept. 28 — at Camanche

Oct. 5 — West Liberty

Oct. 12 — at Tipton

Oct 19 — at Mount Vernon

Maquoketa Cardinals

2017 record: 0-9, 0-7

Head coach: Kevin Bowman (13th season)

Impact players: Ryne Gruenwald, RB, 5-10, 190, jr.; Abe Michel, OL/LB, 5-10, 175, jr.; Taven Rich, OL/DL, 6-5, 270, jr.

Fresh faces: Kannon Coakley, QB/DB, 6-0, 185, so.; Grant Michel, OL/DL, 5-11, 210, so.

Quick fact: The Cardinals are seeking their first win since a 28-21 victory over rival Central DeWitt on Oct. 7, 2016, a span of 685 days.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Anamosa

Aug. 31 — at Central DeWitt

Sept. 7 — at Independence

Sept. 14 — Mount Vernon

Sept. 21 — Cedar Rapids Xavier

Sept. 28 — at Marion

Oct. 5 — Center Point-Urbana

Oct. 12 — at Dubuque Wahlert

Oct 19 — Western Dubuque

Midland Eagles

2017 record: 7-2, 6-0 8-player District 4

Head coach: Lennie Miller (first season)

Impact players: Griffin Gravel, LB, sr.; Carter Mohr, WR, sr. Brett Schoenherr, OL, sr.

Fresh faces: Jensen Dodge, WR, jr.; Alex Smith, RB, jr.

Quick fact: The Eagles have reached the playoffs three straight seasons, reaching the UNI-Dome the past two.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — Meskwaki Settlement School

Aug. 31 — at Dunkerton

Sept. 7 — Turkey Valley

Sept. 14 — at Easton Valley

Sept. 21 — at Central Elkader

Sept. 28 — West Central

Oct. 5 — at Springville

Oct. 12 — Central City

Oct 19 — at Kee

North Cedar Knights

2017 record: 1-8, 1-6 Class 1A District 3

Head coach: Adam Hadenfeldt (third season)

Impact players: Logan Thimmes, RB/LB, 5-9, 190, sr.; Caden Wendt, OL/DL, 6-2, 280, jr.; Alex Woodward, OL/DL, 6-0, 220, sr.

Fresh faces: James Garner, WR/DB, 5-9, 145, jr.; Keon McCullough, 5-9, 155, WR/DB, jr.

Quick fact: The Knights haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2013 but return five players who have started at least one game on the offensive line.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — at Tipton

Aug. 31 — Durant

Sept. 7 — at Camanche

Sept. 14 — Columbus Community

Sept. 21 — Cascade

Sept. 28 — at West Branch

Oct. 5 — Bellevue

Oct. 12 — Dyersville Beckman

Oct 19 — at Northeast

Northeast Rebels

2017 record: 1-8, 0-7 Class 2A District 5

Head coach: Jerad Block (sixth season)

Impact players: Braeden Hoyer, WR, 6-4, 195, sr.; Nate Lange, QB, 6-2, 170, sr.; Dawson Stoll, WR, 6-0, 180, sr.

Fresh faces: Trey McAleer, WR, 5-10, 145, jr.; Sam Moraetes, OL, 6-0, 225, so.

Quick fact: The Rebels have not reached the postseason since 2009, the longest drought among the Eastern Iowa area teams.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — at Camanche

Aug. 31 — at Wilton

Sept. 7 — Wapello

Sept. 14 — at Alburnett

Sept. 21 — at Dyersville Beckman

Sept. 28 — Cascade

Oct. 5 — West Branch

Oct. 12 — at Bellevue

Oct 19 — North Cedar

Tipton Tigers

2017 record: 4-5, 3-4 Class 1A District 3

Head coach: Joe Zeutenhorst (second season)

Impact players: Frank Biermann, TE/DE, 6-4, 200, jr.; Dylan Mente, OL/LB, 5-9, 190, sr; Logan Stolte, RB/DB, 5-9, 145, sr.

Fresh faces: Jaxson Murphy, RB/DB, 5-10, 150, jr.; Nile Schuett, TE/DE, 6-4, 210, so.

Quick fact: The Tigers have won at least four games every season since 2012.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — North Cedar

Aug. 31 — Vinton-Shellsburg

Sept. 7 — at Durant

Sept. 14 — at West Branch

Sept. 21 — Camanche

Sept. 28 — at Mount Vernon

Oct. 5 — at West Burlington/Notre Dame

Oct. 12 — Louisa-Muscatine

Oct 19 — at West Liberty

Wapello Indians

2017 record: 5-4, 4-3 Class 1A District 4

Head coach: Todd Parsons (20th season)

Impact players: Bryant Lanz, QB/LB, sr.; Ricky Pforts, FB/LB, jr.; Brenton Ross, WR/DB, sr.

Fresh faces: Daniel Meeker, WR/DB, jr.; Rhett Smith, OL/DL, so.

Quick fact: Parsons is the longest-tenured head coach in the Quad-Cities area. 

Schedule:

Aug 24 — at Louisa-Muscatine

Aug. 31 — West Branch

Sept. 7 — at Northeast

Sept. 14 — Durant

Sept. 21 — at Mediapolis

Sept. 28 — Wilton

Oct. 5 — Van Buren Community

Oct. 12 — at Sigourney-Keota

Oct 19 — at Columbus Community

West Liberty Comets

2017 record: 6-4, 5-2

Head coach: Jason Iske (fourth season)

Impact players: Spencer Daufeldt, DL, sr.; Seth Feldman, QB, sr.; Cobain Polman, DE, sr.

Fresh faces: Talen Dengler, WR/DB, jr.; Will Esmoil, WR/LB, jr.

Quick fact: The Comets have improved in every season under Iske, who is 12-16 in three seasons.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — at West Branch

Aug. 31 — Solon

Sept. 7 — Anamosa

Sept. 14 — at Washington

Sept. 21 — Mount Vernon

Sept. 28 — West Burlington/Notre Dame

Oct. 5 — at Louisa-Muscatine

Oct. 12 — at Camanche

Oct 19 — Tipton

Wilton Beavers

2017 record: 9-2, 6-1 Class 1A District 4

Head coach: Ryan Hetzler (fifth season)

Impact players: Cory Anderson, WR/DB, sr; Jerome Mays, QB/DB, sr.; Jared Townsend, OL/DL, sr.

Fresh face: Trey Sulzberger, RB, so.

Quick fact: The Beavers won their first postseason game since 2013 last year, upsetting seventh-ranked Bellevue 28-14.

Schedule:

Aug 24 — at Durant

Aug. 31 — Northeast

Sept. 7 — at Mid-Prairie

Sept. 14 — Benton Community

Sept. 21 — Sigourney-Keota

Sept. 28 — at Wapello

Oct. 5 — at Mediapolis

Oct. 12 — Columbus Community

Oct 19 — Van Buren Community

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times