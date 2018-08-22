Bellevue Comets
2017 record: 8-2, 6-1 Class 1A District 3
Head coach: Chet Knake (ninth season)
Impact players: Hunter Clasen, RB/DB, 5-9, 175, sr.; Trey Daugherty, WR/DB, 5-10, 175, sr.; Riley Konrardy, OL/LB, 5-10, 215, sr.
Fresh faces: Ben Parker, RB/LB, 5-10, 170, jr.; Conrad Ernst, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, jr.
Quick fact: The Comets have made the playoffs in four straight seasons. Bellevue returns four players who earned all-state honors last year.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — at Edgewood-Colesburg
Aug. 31 — Camanche
Sept. 7 — at Monticello
Sept. 14 — Clayton Ridge
Sept. 21 — West Branch
Sept. 28 — at Dyersville Beckman
Oct. 5 — at North Cedar
Oct. 12 — Northeast
Oct 19 — at Cascade
Camanche Indians
2017 record: 1-8, 1-6 Class 2A District 5
Head coach: Dustin Coit (second season)
Impact players: Eric Campie, WR/DB, 6-2, 175, sr.; Baylor Crigger, QB/LB, 5-9, 170, sr.; Cam Soenksen, WR/DB, 6-1, 160, jr.
Fresh faces: Zayne Feller, OL/LB, 6-3, 190, so.; Jordan Lawrence, WR/DB, 5-10, 150, so.
Quick fact: Crigger is entering his third year at quarterback after throwing for 1,261 yards and 11 touchdowns last year.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Northeast
Aug. 31 — at Bellevue
Sept. 7 — North Cedar
Sept. 14 — at Central DeWitt
Sept. 21 — at Tipton
Sept. 28 — Louisa-Muscatine
Oct. 5 — at Mount Vernon
Oct. 12 — West Liberty
Oct 19 — West Burlington/Notre Dame
Columbus Wildcats
2017 record: 3-6, 2-5 Class 1A District 4
Head coach: Scott Symmonds (third season)
Impact players: Jose Cerezo, WR/LB, 5-10, 165, sr.; Chance Colby, RB/LB, 6-1, 180, sr.; Jorge Miranda, OL/DL, 6-1, 230, jr.
Fresh faces: Mason Hodges, OL/DL, 6-2, 220, so.; Omar Nunez, RB/LB, 5-9, 170, so.
Quick fact: The Wildcats return just one player, Jaime Villegas, who scored a touchdown last season.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — at Highland
Aug. 31 — GMG
Sept. 7 — Louisa-Muscatine
Sept. 14 — at North Cedar
Sept. 21 — at Van Buren Community
Sept. 28 — Mediapolis
Oct. 5 — Sigourney-Keota
Oct. 12 — at Wilton
Oct 19 — Wapello
Durant Wildcats
2017 record: 4-5, 3-4 Class 1A District 3
Head coach: Joel Diederichs (second season)
Impact players: Zac Badtram, FB/LB, sr.; Mason Compton, WR/DB, sr.; Bryce Lafrenz, QB/LB, sr.
Fresh faces: Drew DeLong, RB/DB, jr.; Will Iossi, TE/DE, sr.
Quick fact: Durant returns its quarterback in Lafrenz, as well as last year's leading running back and receiver. The trio combined for 23 of the Wildcats' 32 touchdowns.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Wilton
Aug. 31 — at North Cedar
Sept. 7 — Tipton
Sept. 14 — at Wapello
Sept. 21 — at Belle Plaine
Sept. 28 — Cardinal
Oct. 5 — at Highland
Oct. 12 — B-G-M
Oct 19 — at Pekin
Easton Valley River Hawks
2017 record: 2-7, 2-4 8-player District 4
Head coach: Tony Johnson (first season)
Impact players: Nick Johnson, RB, sr.; Nate Trenkamp, QB, jr.; Devin Said, DL, jr.
Fresh face: Logan House, TE, jr.
Quick fact: Trenkamp returns at quarterback after throwing for 1,720 yards and 23 touchdowns but will need to find a new target after the graduation of Cameron Wilhelm, who caught 16 TD passes last season.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Dunkerton
Aug. 31 — at Janesville
Sept. 7 — at Central Elkader
Sept. 14 — Midland
Sept. 21 — at Springville
Sept. 28 — Central City
Oct. 5 — at Kee
Oct. 12 — Turkey Valley
Oct 19 — at West Central
Louisa-Muscatine Falcons
2017 record: 3-6, 3-4 Class 1A District 4
Head coach: Eric Gabe (first season)
Impact players: Karson Cantrell, WR/DB, sr.; Brock Jeambey, WR/DB, jr.; Chase Kruse, QB/DB, jr
Fresh faces: Hayden Calvelage, DB, so.; Emmanuel Walker, RB, so.
Quick fact: The Falcons return three receivers who each caught more than 30 passes for over 400 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Wapello
Aug. 31 — at Van Buren
Sept. 7 — at Columbus Community
Sept. 14 — Mediapolis
Sept. 21 — West Burlington/Notre Dame
Sept. 28 — at Camanche
Oct. 5 — West Liberty
Oct. 12 — at Tipton
Oct 19 — at Mount Vernon
Maquoketa Cardinals
2017 record: 0-9, 0-7
Head coach: Kevin Bowman (13th season)
Impact players: Ryne Gruenwald, RB, 5-10, 190, jr.; Abe Michel, OL/LB, 5-10, 175, jr.; Taven Rich, OL/DL, 6-5, 270, jr.
Fresh faces: Kannon Coakley, QB/DB, 6-0, 185, so.; Grant Michel, OL/DL, 5-11, 210, so.
Quick fact: The Cardinals are seeking their first win since a 28-21 victory over rival Central DeWitt on Oct. 7, 2016, a span of 685 days.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Anamosa
Aug. 31 — at Central DeWitt
Sept. 7 — at Independence
Sept. 14 — Mount Vernon
Sept. 21 — Cedar Rapids Xavier
Sept. 28 — at Marion
Oct. 5 — Center Point-Urbana
Oct. 12 — at Dubuque Wahlert
Oct 19 — Western Dubuque
Midland Eagles
2017 record: 7-2, 6-0 8-player District 4
Head coach: Lennie Miller (first season)
Impact players: Griffin Gravel, LB, sr.; Carter Mohr, WR, sr. Brett Schoenherr, OL, sr.
Fresh faces: Jensen Dodge, WR, jr.; Alex Smith, RB, jr.
Quick fact: The Eagles have reached the playoffs three straight seasons, reaching the UNI-Dome the past two.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — Meskwaki Settlement School
Aug. 31 — at Dunkerton
Sept. 7 — Turkey Valley
Sept. 14 — at Easton Valley
Sept. 21 — at Central Elkader
Sept. 28 — West Central
Oct. 5 — at Springville
Oct. 12 — Central City
Oct 19 — at Kee
North Cedar Knights
2017 record: 1-8, 1-6 Class 1A District 3
Head coach: Adam Hadenfeldt (third season)
Impact players: Logan Thimmes, RB/LB, 5-9, 190, sr.; Caden Wendt, OL/DL, 6-2, 280, jr.; Alex Woodward, OL/DL, 6-0, 220, sr.
Fresh faces: James Garner, WR/DB, 5-9, 145, jr.; Keon McCullough, 5-9, 155, WR/DB, jr.
Quick fact: The Knights haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2013 but return five players who have started at least one game on the offensive line.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — at Tipton
Aug. 31 — Durant
Sept. 7 — at Camanche
Sept. 14 — Columbus Community
Sept. 21 — Cascade
Sept. 28 — at West Branch
Oct. 5 — Bellevue
Oct. 12 — Dyersville Beckman
Oct 19 — at Northeast
Northeast Rebels
2017 record: 1-8, 0-7 Class 2A District 5
Head coach: Jerad Block (sixth season)
Impact players: Braeden Hoyer, WR, 6-4, 195, sr.; Nate Lange, QB, 6-2, 170, sr.; Dawson Stoll, WR, 6-0, 180, sr.
Fresh faces: Trey McAleer, WR, 5-10, 145, jr.; Sam Moraetes, OL, 6-0, 225, so.
Quick fact: The Rebels have not reached the postseason since 2009, the longest drought among the Eastern Iowa area teams.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — at Camanche
Aug. 31 — at Wilton
Sept. 7 — Wapello
Sept. 14 — at Alburnett
Sept. 21 — at Dyersville Beckman
Sept. 28 — Cascade
Oct. 5 — West Branch
Oct. 12 — at Bellevue
Oct 19 — North Cedar
Tipton Tigers
2017 record: 4-5, 3-4 Class 1A District 3
Head coach: Joe Zeutenhorst (second season)
Impact players: Frank Biermann, TE/DE, 6-4, 200, jr.; Dylan Mente, OL/LB, 5-9, 190, sr; Logan Stolte, RB/DB, 5-9, 145, sr.
Fresh faces: Jaxson Murphy, RB/DB, 5-10, 150, jr.; Nile Schuett, TE/DE, 6-4, 210, so.
Quick fact: The Tigers have won at least four games every season since 2012.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — North Cedar
Aug. 31 — Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 7 — at Durant
Sept. 14 — at West Branch
Sept. 21 — Camanche
Sept. 28 — at Mount Vernon
Oct. 5 — at West Burlington/Notre Dame
Oct. 12 — Louisa-Muscatine
Oct 19 — at West Liberty
Wapello Indians
2017 record: 5-4, 4-3 Class 1A District 4
Head coach: Todd Parsons (20th season)
Impact players: Bryant Lanz, QB/LB, sr.; Ricky Pforts, FB/LB, jr.; Brenton Ross, WR/DB, sr.
Fresh faces: Daniel Meeker, WR/DB, jr.; Rhett Smith, OL/DL, so.
Quick fact: Parsons is the longest-tenured head coach in the Quad-Cities area.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — at Louisa-Muscatine
Aug. 31 — West Branch
Sept. 7 — at Northeast
Sept. 14 — Durant
Sept. 21 — at Mediapolis
Sept. 28 — Wilton
Oct. 5 — Van Buren Community
Oct. 12 — at Sigourney-Keota
Oct 19 — at Columbus Community
West Liberty Comets
2017 record: 6-4, 5-2
Head coach: Jason Iske (fourth season)
Impact players: Spencer Daufeldt, DL, sr.; Seth Feldman, QB, sr.; Cobain Polman, DE, sr.
Fresh faces: Talen Dengler, WR/DB, jr.; Will Esmoil, WR/LB, jr.
Quick fact: The Comets have improved in every season under Iske, who is 12-16 in three seasons.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — at West Branch
Aug. 31 — Solon
Sept. 7 — Anamosa
Sept. 14 — at Washington
Sept. 21 — Mount Vernon
Sept. 28 — West Burlington/Notre Dame
Oct. 5 — at Louisa-Muscatine
Oct. 12 — at Camanche
Oct 19 — Tipton
Wilton Beavers
2017 record: 9-2, 6-1 Class 1A District 4
Head coach: Ryan Hetzler (fifth season)
Impact players: Cory Anderson, WR/DB, sr; Jerome Mays, QB/DB, sr.; Jared Townsend, OL/DL, sr.
Fresh face: Trey Sulzberger, RB, so.
Quick fact: The Beavers won their first postseason game since 2013 last year, upsetting seventh-ranked Bellevue 28-14.
Schedule:
Aug 24 — at Durant
Aug. 31 — Northeast
Sept. 7 — at Mid-Prairie
Sept. 14 — Benton Community
Sept. 21 — Sigourney-Keota
Sept. 28 — at Wapello
Oct. 5 — at Mediapolis
Oct. 12 — Columbus Community
Oct 19 — Van Buren Community