Easton Valley falls just short of program's first state title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Down two points and the football in its possession with 2 minutes, 15 seconds remaining Thursday, Easton Valley High School was 65 yards from a state championship.
For a team which tallied 109 offensive touchdowns and accumulated more than 4,400 total yards this season, the odds were certainly in its favor.
“Honestly, I thought we were going to have it,” junior Carson Fuegen said.
After a 15-yard late hit penalty by Cumberland-Anita-Massena (CAM) and a 13-yard completion to Fuegen, the River Hawks were near midfield and still had almost 100 seconds.
Then, it unraveled.
Two incomplete passes, a false start infraction, a delay of game penalty and two more incompletions resulted in Easton Valley dropping a heart-stopping 42-40 final to top-ranked CAM in the 8-player championship at the UNI-Dome.
“It sucks,” junior Hayden Felkey said. “You can’t look back on the what-ifs because that’s when it hits you the hardest.”
The heightened crowd noise, quarterback Conor Gruver losing his voice and CAM’s defense made it too much for Easton Valley (12-1) to overcome on the final sequence.
“The pressure was there and CAM was taking things away over the top,” River Hawks coach Tony Johnson said. “It tightened up what we could do.”
Four years removed from four straight losing seasons, Easton Valley ended just short of the program’s first state championship in any sport.
“If we weren’t enough without a state championship, we’ll never be enough with one,” Johnson said. “Championships don’t define us. It stings, but what a great group of guys that are going to go on and do well in life.”
It was the first state championship for CAM (13-0). The Cougars are coached by alum Barry Bower, who spent two seasons as the head coach at Durant-Bennett in 2008 and 2009.
The Cougars totaled 514 yards and overcame a 21-6 deficit.
“They always say winning a state football championship is hard,” Bower said. “It is hard. It takes some years off your life, but these kids are pretty resilient.
“Easton Valley is a good football team but so are we. It was a good football game to watch.”
Easton Valley did plenty to give itself a chance.
Gruver established championship game marks for completions (34) and passing yards (384). Fuegen had a state finals record 20 receptions for 211 yards.
The defense came up with three takeaways and “limited” CAM do-it-all senior Lane Spieker to 222 rushing yards (averaged 270 a game) and a season-low three rushing touchdowns.
“Everybody played their hearts out,” Gruver said. “I couldn’t ask for anything else from this team.”
While Gruver threw five touchdown passes to four receivers and ran for a score, the River Hawks never could establish their ground game.
Charlie Simpson, coming off a 142-yard output in the semifinals, was handcuffed to 27 yards on 15 carries. The River Hawks finished with a season-low 30 rushing yards on 23 tries.
Trailing 36-33 in the fourth quarter, Easton Valley had fourth and 1 at the CAM 10-yard line. Simpson was stopped short of the first down.
“Tip your hats to CAM,” Johnson said. “My goodness, they were phenomenal with their run defense. We were unbalanced and I like to be balanced on offense.
“It forced our hand to try different things and maybe do some underneath and screen stuff to move the ball.”
CAM scored on the ensuing possession to take a 42-33 lead with 3:29 remaining. Easton Valley had a quick answer as Conor Gruver hit brother Aidan Gruver over the top for a 45-yard touchdown. The extra point whittled the deficit to two.
“The character of this team is amazing,” Conor Gruver said. “We never quit. We were down two scores against Remsen St. Mary’s, we never quit. We were down two scores against these guys, never quit.
“We have the most heart I’ve seen out of any team I’ve been part of in my life.”
Thanks to two bad CAM snaps, Easton Valley’s defense came through with a stop and forced the Cougars into their only punt of the game.
The stage was set for Easton Valley to complete an undefeated season with a game-winning drive. CAM nixed it.
“We haven’t had too many four-quarter battles, but we’re always capable of it and we know what we’ve got to do,” Spieker said. “It is all about how you handle adversity and I think we did a great job of that.”
There was no hiding the disappointment or tears afterward for Easton Valley. It was oh-so close to the ultimate prize.
“It was probably the most fun experience of my life,” Fuegen said.
"You had to take a moment to take this all in," Felkey admitted. "It was something else to be in that atmosphere and have that all around you."
It was a ride nobody in the communities of Preston, Miles or Sabula will soon forget.
“Walking in here the night before we played (the semifinal), looking around and thinking, ‘Wow, we’re here,’” Conor Gruver said. “We were here to take care of business and show them who we really are.