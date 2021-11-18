Easton Valley falls just short of program's first state title

“We have the most heart I’ve seen out of any team I’ve been part of in my life.”

Thanks to two bad CAM snaps, Easton Valley’s defense came through with a stop and forced the Cougars into their only punt of the game.

The stage was set for Easton Valley to complete an undefeated season with a game-winning drive. CAM nixed it.

“We haven’t had too many four-quarter battles, but we’re always capable of it and we know what we’ve got to do,” Spieker said. “It is all about how you handle adversity and I think we did a great job of that.”

There was no hiding the disappointment or tears afterward for Easton Valley. It was oh-so close to the ultimate prize.

“It was probably the most fun experience of my life,” Fuegen said.

"You had to take a moment to take this all in," Felkey admitted. "It was something else to be in that atmosphere and have that all around you."

It was a ride nobody in the communities of Preston, Miles or Sabula will soon forget.