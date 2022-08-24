Easton Valley ready to 'Embrace the Target'

PRESTON, Iowa — The secret is out. Easton Valley High School’s football program is no longer flying under the proverbial state radar.

After consecutive state quarterfinal appearances in 2019 and 2020, the River Hawks didn't garner too much attention outside of eastern Iowa.

But after knocking off 2020 state champion Remsen St. Mary’s in last year’s semifinals and coming two points from the program’s first state championship, Easton Valley is building some name recognition in the Iowa 8-player ranks.

Head coach Tony Johnson was asked to speak at several coaching clinics this past offseason. The River Hawks were up for team of the year honors by multiple publications.

“In the past, it was always about proving that we deserve to be talked about,” senior all-stater Carson Fuegen said. “Now that we’re talked about, we want to make sure we continue to be talked about.”

Easton Valley’s slogan for this season is “Embrace the Target,” a theme former Cubs manager Joe Maddon introduced during the team’s 2016 run to a World Series.

In various state polls released in the past couple of weeks, Easton Valley begins the season ranked as high as No. 2 and a consensus top-four team.

“We’re seen differently now,” senior tight end and defensive end Hayden Felkey said, “but as a team we don’t let that get to us. We want to be quiet and stay away from that. If you’re settled there, you don’t work for anything. We like to keep the noise away.”

The River Hawks return exceptional top-tier talent in Fuegen, Felkey and Charlie Simpson along with Ayden and Ashten Huling from a 12-1 campaign.

Fuegen was a two-way standout last year — 1,091 receiving yards and eight interceptions. Felkey had 1,035 receiving yards, 131 tackles and 19 sacks. Simpson rushed for 1,310 yards and 29 touchdowns. The Hulings were instrumental pieces on defense with a combined 144 tackles and six picks.

Fuegen, however, is switching positions. He is moving from receiver to quarterback after the graduation of all-state signal caller Conor Gruver, who threw for 3,255 yards and 56 touchdowns a year ago. It marks the first time Fuegen has played quarterback in his career.

“It has definitely been a lot of work throughout the offseason,” Fuegen said. “It is learning a whole new position, different footwork and different skills that go into it. It is about creating chemistry with our receivers, so we’ve spent a lot more time running through plays.”

While Gruver could stand in the pocket and shred defenses, Fuegen’s speed and athleticism are his primary assets. That was evident a year ago when he caught a title-game record 20 passes for 211 yards.

“Carson gives a different dynamic to our offense,” Johnson said. “We can do different things we probably couldn’t do with Conor. At the same time, we’ve really emphasized to make sure we stay who we are and we’re always striving for that balance.”

The supporting cast could ultimately decide the success Easton Valley has this season. The River Hawks will have two new starters on the offensive line with freshman center Isaac Feller and junior guard Ivan Lant. Senior Kadin Ross, who Johnson calls the team’s second fastest individual, is expected to line up opposite Felkey on the defensive line.

“We’ve got good guys,” Fuegen said. “We’ve just got to put the pieces together and make sure our chemistry is there.”

The River Hawks have limited opportunities to strengthen that connection.

With last Friday’s game at HLV Victor canceled because of weather and two other contests — Central Elkader and Calamus-Wheatland — nixed due to those programs not having enough numbers to field a varsity team, Easton Valley currently has only six games.

Johnson has reached out to several programs across Iowa and Illinois trying to get at least one more game scheduled.

“We know it gets a little tougher for us losing those games,” Ashten Huling said. “We’ve got to stay focused on the games we do have because there is really no second chance. We have to win them.”

A six-game schedule doesn’t give the River Hawks much opportunity to develop depth for this season and beyond as they have done in previous years. It also leaves them with just three home regular-season games.

“It is not fair to my seniors not to get a full schedule,” Johnson said. “My gosh, they didn’t sign up for this. We signed up to get games in and get back to the (UNI-) Dome. At the end of the day, they just love playing football, so we want to give them opportunities.”

The River Hawks, who open the season Friday at Don Bosco, have plenty of motivation. Despite a record-breaking season a year ago, they still remember the sickening feeling of a 42-40 setback to CAM (Anita) in the final.

Just two weeks after that game, Easton Valley players said they were in the weight room prepping for 2022.

“If you’re dog tired, the thing you think about is those two points,” Felkey said. “That’s all it was, an extra push could have made the difference. It is always in the front and the back of our heads.”

Easton Valley wants another opportunity to finish the job.

“We’re capable of staying at the same level we have been,” Ashten Huling said. “We don’t expect any downfall. If everyone does their job, we should be back where we were last year.”