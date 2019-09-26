PRESTON, Iowa — For the first time this season, Easton Valley faced some adversity.
Dropped passes, turnovers and penalties put the River Hawks in a six-point hole at halftime in their game against Springville, a clear threat to their undefeated season and district title goals.
Instead of crumbling, the eighth-ranked River Hawks responded with a bang, scoring 44 straight points to roll to a 68-30 win over Springville and move to 5-0, matching their win total from last season.
"It's always good to get adversity because you don't want to go into the playoffs having not faced any adversity. Otherwise, first time you get it, you can collapse as a team," senior quarterback Nate Trenkamp said. "It was good to get that, and the way we responded was incredible. You couldn't ask for a better half from us."
The run was spurred by an onside kick attempt from Springville (4-2, 1-2) to open the second half. Easton Valley (5-0, 3-0) recovered the ball at midfield and five plays later, Kolton Murphy ran in a 4-yard touchdown to put the River Hawks up 32-30 and they never looked back.
"Momentum is a beautiful thing," head coach Tony Johnson said. "We got that going and it snowballed from there."
Murphy rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but the night belonged to Trenkamp.
Despite a pair of tipped passes leading to his first two interceptions of the year, Trenkamp was stellar, especially in the second half. He finished with 295 yards passing, 118 rushing and seven total touchdowns on the night. It's the first time Trenkamp has rushed for 100 yards in his career.
"I've never ran the ball before, I've always been that pocket passer," he said. "To add that second threat, be a dual-threat quarterback, it's going to make our offense that much better."
Trenkamp's biggest target on the night was 6-foot-5 senior tight end Logan House, who had eight catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
"It's something special, my senior year, might as well put it all out there and go for broke," said House, who came into the night with 13 catches, 191 yards and one score on the season. "When we come together as a team, we're unstoppable."
While Trenkamp and the offense lit up the scoreboard, the Easton Valley defense held the Orioles to just 20 yards in the second half and forced three turnovers. On the season, the River Hawks are allowing 16.2 points per game.
"You always hear about our offense but for the first four weeks, all the talk has been about our defense," Trenkamp said. "They're just a ball hawks, they like to fly around the field. Everyone wants to make tackles, everyone wants to make plays."
With their first real test passed, the River Hawks now get ready for Central City, perhaps a little wiser and seasoned should any more adversity come their way.
"You can only grow and learn from it and I felt we learned from it," Johnson said. "These boys worked extremely hard in the offseason and to get to this point, being 5-0, what an accomplishment for them.
"I knew we had a whole bunch of fight left in us."