Easton Valley romps past Dunkerton again

The River Hawks answered quickly, using a 42-yard touchdown reception by Carson Fuegen to regain a 22-6 lead with :46 to go in the opening quarter.

His score sparked a run of 41 unanswered points by Easton Valley, just the type of start the River Hawks wanted.

"We didn’t take anything for granted," Murphy said. "We knew they would probably come out and throw a couple of different things at us, but we just had to be ready to do what we do and take it at them. We were able to get some good things going on offense."

Johnson said his 7-1 team has strived for balance all season, and the River Hawks found that blend early.

Murphy, who scored on an 18-yard screen pass in a 20-point second quarter and rushed for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter, led Easton Valley with 132 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The River Hawks collected 293 of their 438 yards by halftime and complemented a 166-yard rushing performance with 271 passing yards.

That effort included touchdown receptions of 46, 41 and 32 yards by Porter Fuegen, a 40-yard scoring catch to open the third quarter by Parker Olson, all part of an 11-of-19 effort through the air.