Easton Valley romps past Dunkerton again

PRESTON, Iowa — Easton Valley looked forward Friday, not back, and was rewarded with a 62-12 victory over Dunkerton in the opening round of the Iowa 8-man football playoffs.
The lopsided victory was the second in as many weeks for the River Hawks over the visiting Raiders, coming one week after Easton Valley rolled to a 57-0 road win at Dunkerton in both teams’ regular-season finale.
"That didn’t mean a thing tonight. This is the playoffs. We had to be ready to go," River Hawks senior Kolton Murphy said.
Easton Valley left no doubt about that, grabbing a 22-6 lead after one quarter and extending it to 42-6 by halftime.
"We talked a lot this week about starting fast and I was real pleased with the way we came out," River Hawks coach Tony Johnson said.
"It’s never easy to play a team twice, especially when you play them two straight games. But, our guys were in playoff mode all week. They knew what was at stake."
Easton Valley made that clear from the onset.
Quarterback Conor Gruver collected the first of the River Hawks’ six touchdown passes in the game on Easton Valley’s second snap, hitting Porter Fuegen for a 46-yard score 40 seconds after kickoff.
Carson Fuegen returned a punt 47 yards for a score with 3 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, but the Raiders pulled within 14-6 just under two minutes later when Kaden Behrens scored on a 31-yard fourth-down pass play.
The River Hawks answered quickly, using a 42-yard touchdown reception by Carson Fuegen to regain a 22-6 lead with :46 to go in the opening quarter.
His score sparked a run of 41 unanswered points by Easton Valley, just the type of start the River Hawks wanted.
"We didn’t take anything for granted," Murphy said. "We knew they would probably come out and throw a couple of different things at us, but we just had to be ready to do what we do and take it at them. We were able to get some good things going on offense."
Johnson said his 7-1 team has strived for balance all season, and the River Hawks found that blend early.
Murphy, who scored on an 18-yard screen pass in a 20-point second quarter and rushed for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter, led Easton Valley with 132 rushing yards on 21 carries.
The River Hawks collected 293 of their 438 yards by halftime and complemented a 166-yard rushing performance with 271 passing yards.
That effort included touchdown receptions of 46, 41 and 32 yards by Porter Fuegen, a 40-yard scoring catch to open the third quarter by Parker Olson, all part of an 11-of-19 effort through the air.
"It was the kind of balance we like," Johnson said. "Murphy was able to get some good yards on the ground and that helped open up the passing game the way we like. It was a good overall effort."
Behrens led the Raiders (2-5) with 99 rushing yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter 10 seconds after Easton Valley had opened a 55-6 margin on Murphy’s 18-yard touchdown run.
The River Hawks will host Springville, a 36-28 winner over Midland, in a second-round game next Friday.
"We get to move on and that’s what this time of year is about," Murphy said.
