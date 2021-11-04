Easton Valley romps way to state semifinals

The River Hawks’ defensive adjustments paid off after giving up too many big plays the previous time around. With most of Easton Valley playing both sides of the ball, the defensive plays fed right into offensive momentum.

“Everything was clicking tonight,” Gruver said. “This team has been playing together for three years, and we were tired of getting right up to that hump and never getting over it.”

Easton Valley junior Carson Fuegen was another big producer, rushing for 124 yards and two scores and catching 10 passes for 109 yards and two more scores. Two of Hayden Felkey’s three catches went for touchdowns.

“To finally punch through and get there, it means everything to us,” Fuegen said. “The amount of work we put in, long hours, early mornings, it just feels amazing.”

Playing on its home field added the final edge for Easton Valley in its third shot at the UNI-Dome.

“Being at home just changed it completely,” Fuegen said. “Having the home crowd and everyone here, it adds that much more hype to the game and adrenaline.”

Johnson said gaining home field advantage was a motivator during the regular season.