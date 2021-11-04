Easton Valley romps way to state semifinals

PRESTON — The third time was the charm for the Easton Valley football team.
Hosting Kee High on its home field in the 8-player quarterfinals on Thursday night, the River Hawks continued their undefeated season with a 67-22 win.
It is the first trip to the UNI-Dome for Easton Valley since becoming a co-op in 2013. The team lost in the quarterfinals in both 2019 and 2020.
Coach Tony Johnson’s team advances to play in Cedar Falls on Wednesday against Remsen St. Mary's (11-0) at 1 p.m.
Easton Vlaley senior quarterback Conor Gruver threw seven touchdowns and ran for another in a game which featured a running clock as the River Hawks led 48-8 at halftime.
Easton Valley dominated on both sides of the ball compared to the 51-46 win a few weeks ago.
“The feeling is ecstatic,” Gruver said. “We thought we had a pretty good job of what we were going to bring tonight, and (we’re) kicking down the door, third time’s the charm. Everything we’ve worked for has finally paid off.”
Easton Valley set the tone early on defense by scoring after three turnovers by the Kee Hawks in the first quarter. Andin Farrell had two sacks and recovered two fumbles, and Ayden Huling had an interception in the win.
The River Hawks’ defensive adjustments paid off after giving up too many big plays the previous time around. With most of Easton Valley playing both sides of the ball, the defensive plays fed right into offensive momentum.
“Everything was clicking tonight,” Gruver said. “This team has been playing together for three years, and we were tired of getting right up to that hump and never getting over it.”
Easton Valley junior Carson Fuegen was another big producer, rushing for 124 yards and two scores and catching 10 passes for 109 yards and two more scores. Two of Hayden Felkey’s three catches went for touchdowns.
“To finally punch through and get there, it means everything to us,” Fuegen said. “The amount of work we put in, long hours, early mornings, it just feels amazing.”
Playing on its home field added the final edge for Easton Valley in its third shot at the UNI-Dome.
“Being at home just changed it completely,” Fuegen said. “Having the home crowd and everyone here, it adds that much more hype to the game and adrenaline.”
Johnson said gaining home field advantage was a motivator during the regular season.
“The boys knew what was in front of them and what we had to get done,” he said. “Practice this whole week was amazing, they were dialed in. We won this game in practice. I was really proud of the boys.”
The River Hawks held Kee to 61 yards rushing and 82 yards passing. Kee QB Damon Walker was 7 of 24 passing with two scores and an interception. Gruver was 23 of 27 for 309 yards passing. Easton Valley turned it over just once with a late fumble.
Johnson said conditioning has been key for the team as it was rewarded for the long summer hours and offseason work together.
“We went to work last Nov. 30, the first day of offseason work,” he said. “We did it all the way through. There’s no question why this team has success, it’s because they are not afraid to do hard work. And it’s paying off now.”
Led by its senior quarterback, Easton Valley hopes to continue clicking.
“We’re not done yet,” Gruver said, “but we finally got over that hump that we wanted to get over.”