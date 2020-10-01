Easton Valley's dynamic shifts, results remain the same

That defense encounters its stiffest challenge yet in Don Bosco, which averages 13 yards per rush and more than 38 yards per pass completion. The Dons have scored 78, 74 and 78 points in their first three outings.

“Nothing better than going up against No. 1,” Fuegen said. “It is the best way to measure where we’re at. It is fun to get another shot at them.”

Don Bosco halted Easton Valley’s quest to reach the UNI-Dome last year with a 67-28 win in the quarterfinals.

Depending on how the rest of the season unfolds, this could be Easton Valley’s final home game.

“It gives us a lot of motivation,” Gruver said. “(Don Bosco) took care of us pretty easily last year. We can’t let that happen again this year.”

Regardless of the result, Johnson believes his team is equipped for a lengthy postseason run.

“The work ethic of this group is really unmatched,” Johnson said. “When we first started here, the goals were to beat this particular team or that team. Now, the goal is to get to the Dome, win district and state titles.

“We know we’re right there in the conversation (with Don Bosco). We’ve got to go out and prove it. That will be the challenge.”

