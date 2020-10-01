Easton Valley's dynamic shifts, results remain the same

PRESTON, Iowa — When Easton Valley’s football program won the pregame coin toss last year, there was no doubt what coach Tony Johnson’s team would choose to do.
“We took the ball,” the head coach said.
When the River Hawks have won the coin toss this season, there still is no indecisiveness in what they want to do.
“We defer,” Johnson said. “I like what our defense brings. They’re the tone-setters, guys who are not afraid of a fight.”
Ranked eighth in Iowa 8-player, Easton Valley is not as flashy or pass-oriented like it has been in recent years with all-state quarterback Nate Trenkamp, receiving back Braydin Farrell and wide outs Cade Jargo and Logan House.
It brings another element to the field on Friday nights.
“We’re pretty gritty,” senior Parker Olson said. “We don’t stop for anybody. It is eight men to the ball every play.”
Johnson, a Preston alum, calls it a lunch-pail mentality.
“We don’t cut corners here, and that starts with our coaches,” Johnson said. “We do a lot of hitting in practice and we simulate that into the game.”
The River Hawks are doing plenty of winning as well under Johnson.
After going 5-4 in 2018, his first season, Easton Valley was 9-2 and reached the quarterfinals last fall. It is 5-0 heading into Friday night’s home showdown with defending state champion and top-ranked Don Bosco.
There was some outside chatter the River Hawks might take a step back this season after losing six offensive starters from a unit which averaged 450 yards and nearly 60 points per game.
“We weren’t expecting to lay down like everybody else might have thought,” Olson said. “We strive for perfection like everybody does."
Through five games, Easton Valley actually has scored only 20 fewer points than it did a year ago at this point. It is the fifth-ranked scoring offense in 8-player at 59.8 points per contest.
“Obviously, it has been a lot better than what we hoped offensively,” quarterback Conor Gruver admitted. “Losing that many seniors on our offense, to come back just as good, if not a little better, has surprised a lot of us.”
Easton Valley opened the season on the road with a 40-35 triumph over then state-ranked Janesville, followed by victories over Central City (85-0), Kee High (54-14), previously state-ranked Springville (65-48) and Midland (55-6).
The dynamic has changed. The results have not.
“We’re a very different style of team than we were last year,” Johnson said. “We run the football a lot more than we throw. The run opens up our pass.”
Easton Valley has run the ball 171 times and thrown it 115 this season. Those numbers were flipped in 2019.
Senior Kolton Murphy has rushed for 628 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior Porter Fuegen has 307 yards, averages 9 yards a carry and tallied six rushing touchdowns.
Gruver has stepped in at quarterback and thrown for 857 yards with 13 touchdown passes.
“I had some pretty big shoes to fill, but I’m just going out, doing what’s best for our team and whatever we need to succeed,” Gruver said. “We’ve got a little bit better of a run game this year and that sets up the play-action pass.”
The River Hawks are more complete now than they were during Trenkamp's junior season. Gruver doesn’t have to do it all on his own.
“We needed Nate to take over and we threw the ball a whole lot more out of necessity,” Johnson noted. "I don’t need Conor to go out and throw 300 yards a game. I need him to hit spots and take care of the football.”
That complementary football starts on defense.
Easton Valley has come up with 16 takeaways, including two interception returns for touchdowns by Andin Farrell and a 43-yard fumble recovery for a score by Olson earlier this season.
“We’re dangerous defensively because of the experience and speed,” Johnson said.
That defense encounters its stiffest challenge yet in Don Bosco, which averages 13 yards per rush and more than 38 yards per pass completion. The Dons have scored 78, 74 and 78 points in their first three outings.
“Nothing better than going up against No. 1,” Fuegen said. “It is the best way to measure where we’re at. It is fun to get another shot at them.”
Don Bosco halted Easton Valley’s quest to reach the UNI-Dome last year with a 67-28 win in the quarterfinals.
Depending on how the rest of the season unfolds, this could be Easton Valley’s final home game.
“It gives us a lot of motivation,” Gruver said. “(Don Bosco) took care of us pretty easily last year. We can’t let that happen again this year.”
Regardless of the result, Johnson believes his team is equipped for a lengthy postseason run.
“The work ethic of this group is really unmatched,” Johnson said. “When we first started here, the goals were to beat this particular team or that team. Now, the goal is to get to the Dome, win district and state titles.
“We know we’re right there in the conversation (with Don Bosco). We’ve got to go out and prove it. That will be the challenge.”
