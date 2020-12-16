Eight local players invited to annual Shriners football game

The Quad-City area will be well represented in the next Illinois Shrine Game that is scheduled for June of 2021.

Ten football players from the area – representing 10 schools both large and small – have received invites to play in the game scheduled for June 19 at Illinois Wesleyan University. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in the game that raises funds and awareness for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Invited to play for the Blue Team are: Brant Casteel (OT, Ridgewood co-op), Taber Conover (ILB, Kewanee HS), Treyvon Lee (S, Moline HS), Jake Mattecheck (OLB, Alleman HS), Jakob North (OT, Fulton HS), and Coltin Quagliano (QB, Annawan-Wethersfield co-op).

Receiving invites to be part of the Red Team are: Daslah Geadeyan (CB, United Township HS), Ryan Parchert (OT, Rockridge HS), Marriyon Rogers (CB, Rock Island HS), and Trace Seefeld (OG, Mercer County HS).

In addition, three other players from Western Big 6 Conference schools are part of the all-star festivities. For the Red Team, Clay Hansen (CB, Quincy HS) and Nick Simester (ILB, Sterling HS) also were honored with invites. Sterling’s Ryan Heffelfinger, an offensive guard, is part of the Blue Team.

This year, 115 schools are represented in the Shrine Game. Around the state, 161 coaches nominated players for the game.

