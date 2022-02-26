Elder set for a new challenge with Ridgewood 8-player football

Coming from a strong coaching background, Pat Elder has managed to carve out his own niche in that profession.

The son of 1989 Illinois Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee John Elder, the 1991 Alexis High School graduate has accumulated a 133-78 record over 20 seasons at three schools.

Among those stops was Sherrard, where from 1999 to 2005 Elder's teams went 44-26, including 10-1 seasons in 2001 and ’05. The latter team remains the last Tiger football squad to post a playoff victory.

Currently teaching social studies at Cambridge High School, Elder is primed for a new head-coaching challenge after being recently named as the first coach for Ridgewood's 8-player squad that debuts this fall.

"Being in the building, I'd had some staff members and students approach me (about the open position); they all thought I could help the program," he said. "The community's been great to me, so at that point, I decided I'd be interested in applying for the position.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead the program, to take it in a way that's good for the kids and all three communities (Alpha, Cambridge, Woodhull) that are involved."

Before being named as the Spartans' first 8-player head coach — the program made the transition from 11-player football at the end of the 2021 fall season — Elder had spent the 2021 spring season and last fall as part of Bruce Redding's staff.

The shortened spring season saw Ridgewood finish 4-2, capping a run of three consecutive winning seasons under Redding that included an IHSA Class 1A playoff appearance in ’19. However, the Spartans struggled to an 0-9 finish last fall.

"This will give our youngsters more of a chance to compete," Elder said of the switch to 8-player. "This provides us with that opportunity, with football being more of a numbers game."

Before beginning his coaching career, Elder learned the finer points of the game playing for his father with the Alexis Cardinals, where he was a part of John Elder's last two 1A playoff qualifiers in 1989 and ’90.

The ’89 squad reached the quarterfinal round, while the ’90 team shared the Lincoln Trail Conference title with Cambridge.

"He's doing great," Pat said of his father. "He just got done watching his last grandson (Kole Schipper) play at Fulton, and he's studying the 8-player game."

After two seasons at Winchester (1997-98), Elder came to Sherrard, where his teams reached the playoffs five times in his seven seasons. For six of those seasons, he had his father on staff to lend his expertise.

"Convincing him to come out of retirement in 1999 was the best thing I did," said Pat. "He's retired on the coaching end, but it's always good to exchange ideas with Dad."

The younger Elder's most recent head-coaching stint was from 2006-16 at Richmond-Burton. In his 11 seasons, he led the Rockets to the playoffs 10 times, including a three-year run in which they reached the 4A semifinals in 2009, the quarters in ’10 and finished as 4A state runners-up in 2011.

Now, he is ready to take on a new style of football with the Spartans.

"I'm excited for the opportunity, and eager to see how the 8-player game goes," Elder said. "Jason Kirby (the head coach of West Central's 8-player squad) is a good friend of mine, and I've seen his team play a couple of times.

"He talks about how good it's been for the program and the school. We've got this opportunity here at Ridgewood, and we're going to attack it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0