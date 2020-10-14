Elijah embraces ability to do everything for Tipton

TIPTON, Iowa — Merriam-Webster's top definition for the word versatile is, "embracing a variety of subjects, fields, or skills."
Might have to make room for a photo of Tipton High School's do-it-all football player Payten Elijah.
Tasked with being the Tigers' starting quarterback, leading rusher, being moved around the defense, their top punter and used for returns, Elijah has done it all with a smile. This week's Iowa Pacesetter is playing some of his best football down the stretch in preparation for Friday's Class 2A playoff opener.
"I'm on the field 99.9 percent of the time," Elijah said. "Just going a little harder than I feel like other people go, I know I push myself harder because I have a big responsibility."
He can't remember the last time he took off a single snap. It's been instilled in him from the beginning of his high school career that in order to be successful on the gridiron, he'd have to do a little bit of everything.
A little bit has grown into being the swiss army knife on Tipton's 3-3 team that has won its last two contests.
"He's all over the field, he's out there breaking big runs every night," said senior offensive lineman Nile Schuett. "Everybody knows No. 3 is getting the ball, and No. 3 does it anyway. We all sit there smiling saying 'This is the man, this is the guy.'"
While Elijah leads Tipton in rushing yards with 888 and 11 touchdowns on the ground combined with his tackle numbers being in the top-10, players and coaches agree those two areas are good, but not the one that sticks out.
It's his leg.
Elijah ranks second in Class 2A in yards per punt at 41.4, making it the first time in three years on varsity he has averaged over 40 yards per punt.
"When you see it live in person, it's crucial. It's a momentum swinger," Schuett said. "It might be the best part of his game. Everybody turns and watches Payten punt, all day long."
When Elijah was 14-years old on the junior varsity team, Mark Langenfeld vividly remembers Elijah asking him in pre-game warm ups if he could punt. Taking the snap from the outside of midfield, Elijah kicked it deep past the end zone.
Langenfeld, then a coach on the JV team and now Tipton's varsity coach, was blown away from what he witnessed.
"We were all baffled," he said. "It almost seems super human."
A three-sport athlete also playing basketball and running track, Elijah's love of sports can be traced back to his immediate family.
His older brother, Alex Wiley, was the main influence on getting involved in athletics. Since Alex was seven years older, he would let Payten lead by a lot when the two played one-on-one then always come back and win.
Payten called it "friendly bullying."
"He was a role model," he added. "If I got mad, he told me you gotta do this better."
Elijah's father, Ron, pushed him to be the best version of himself, which included learning each aspect of football. His mother, Courtney, provided support in the form of someone to talk to.
Those teaching moments paved the way for how serious Elijah started to take being a jack-of-all-trades type of player.
"I want to be good at everything, I wanted to play both sides," Elijah said. "I liked running, I also liked hitting people (and) punting. If I wanted to do all of them, I had to get good."
Being able to play the game he loves, regardless of position, was placed in his lap at the spry age of 16. Just entering his sophomore year, Langenfeld knew what Elijah was capable of from his one-year stint on the JV squad.
"I didn't know if he knew how athletic he was," Langenfeld said. "I told him 'You have to go out there and be the dude, be a man among boys out there.'"
Elijah grabbed the opportunity and ran with it.
He contributed sparingly on a 6-3 team his sophomore year then experienced a breakout junior year, nabbing seven interceptions and registering 23 solo tackles, good for fourth best on the team.
He has added speed this year, Elijah crediting that to more time in the weight room paired with adding 25 pounds during the quarantine period of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Weight-lifting, high reps, getting my heartbeat going," Elijah said. "I was lifting six days a week and eating anything I could eat."
Over the last eight quarters of action, the 5-foot-11 athlete has carried the ball for 359 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Tigers to shootout wins over Maquoketa and Anamosa to end the regular season.
In the week of practice prior to the game against Maquoketa, Elijah honed in his preferred leadership style of leading by example.
"I'm really not much of a talker," Elijah said. "Give the guys up front props for making those holes that allowed me to score."
College football is a possibility for Elijah. He is heavily considering Iowa Western, since a junior college is the preferred destination if he wants to continue playing football.
"I like the two-year, just so you can go play somewhere else for two years," Elijah said.
For now, his focus is on Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and the opening round of the playoffs at Tipton City Park, potentially the final home game of his career.
He doesn't want it to be wasted.
"For us seniors, this is what we've been looking forward to," Elijah said. "We're happy we got a home game and I'm hoping we'll win on Friday."
