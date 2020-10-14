Elijah embraces ability to do everything for Tipton

While Elijah leads Tipton in rushing yards with 888 and 11 touchdowns on the ground combined with his tackle numbers being in the top-10, players and coaches agree those two areas are good, but not the one that sticks out.

It's his leg.

Elijah ranks second in Class 2A in yards per punt at 41.4, making it the first time in three years on varsity he has averaged over 40 yards per punt.

"When you see it live in person, it's crucial. It's a momentum swinger," Schuett said. "It might be the best part of his game. Everybody turns and watches Payten punt, all day long."

When Elijah was 14-years old on the junior varsity team, Mark Langenfeld vividly remembers Elijah asking him in pre-game warm ups if he could punt. Taking the snap from the outside of midfield, Elijah kicked it deep past the end zone.

Langenfeld, then a coach on the JV team and now Tipton's varsity coach, was blown away from what he witnessed.

"We were all baffled," he said. "It almost seems super human."

A three-sport athlete also playing basketball and running track, Elijah's love of sports can be traced back to his immediate family.