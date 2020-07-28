Erie-Prophetstown back to practice after coach tests negative

ERIE — In addition to shuttering the 2020 spring sports season, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the summer workout schedules for area prep football teams.

For the Erie-Prophetstown gridiron co-op, the virus came close to hitting home directly when it was feared that one of the Panthers' assistant coaches had contracted it after feeling ill last week.

However, a test ended up negative. The assistant — whom E-P head coach Jesse Abbott declined to name for privacy reasons — appeared to have battled a bout of strep throat.

"It was more strep symptoms," said Abbott. "He contacted us the middle of last week, I believe on Wednesday, and said he didn't feel well and wanted to take the test. We found out the results around lunchtime (this past) Sunday, and the test was negative. Our first thought was with him, to keep checking on him and make sure he was okay.

"Our next thought was with our other coaches, who all have kids, and our own players. We did all we needed to, asked the questions and took the tests; it's been at least two days since we did any football stuff."

When he found out about the negative COVID test results, Abbott could not help but feel like a load had been lifted from his mind.