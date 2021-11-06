Erie-Prophetstown stumbles in second round

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Erie-Prophetstown saw its football season come to an end in the second round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday afternoon.
Bishop McNamara scored twice in the final 26 seconds of the first half to draw even and then limited E-P to one second-half score in a 42-27 victory at Rich Zinanni Stadium.
The Panthers bolted to a 21-7 lead in the first half thanks to a pair of scores on fourth-down conversions. Kolby Franks found Braxton Froeliger for an 11-yard touchdown on fourth and 11, and then Franks darted 40 yards for a score on a fourth and 3 play.
Then with a little more than two minutes before half, Franks had an 11-yard touchdown run.
However, the game changed in the waning moments of the half.
Bishop McNamara's Jaydon Wright scooped up a fumble and went 65 yards for a touchdown. Less than 10 seconds later, Bishop McNamara got the ball back and scored again to square the game at half.
Franks had another touchdown run in the third quarter to bring E-P within 28-27, but Bishop McNamara back Tony Phillips had touchdown runs of 68 and 20 yards to seal the game.
The Panthers close the season at 8-3. Bishop McNamara (7-4) will take on Wilmington in the quarterfinals.