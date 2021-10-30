Erie-Prophetstown uses big fourth quarter to surge past Clifton Central

Clifton responded with a much-needed touchdown of its own just 44 seconds before half. Shoven had ample time in the pocket and used it to find junior receiver Tristan Schmidt for the 12-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-6 at intermission.

After E-P lost its third fumble of the game on the first play of the second half, the Comets responded in just four plays on a pass from Shoven to Tristan Schmidt to make it 21-14 early in the third.

“We haven’t fumbled the ball much all year and it was just one of those things that happened,” Abbot said. “I don’t know if it was the playoffs or because they were putting good hits on the ball, but we were fumbling. I told the guys that we are good enough to come back from a setback here and there, and today was a good day to prove that. We turned it over a couple times and they were able to stick with it and put it behind them.”

The two teams would trade touchdowns on the next three drives. Franks hit Connor Sibley for an eight yard touchdown before rushing it in himself on the following drive form three yards out. Shoven found Schmidt in between those two scores on a 64 yard pass.