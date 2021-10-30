Erie-Prophetstown uses big fourth quarter to surge past Clifton Central

ERIE — Erie-Prophetstown exploded for four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to fly past Clifton Central 56-20 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at Wayne Hein Memorial Field in Erie.
But it easily could have been mistaken as the Kolby Franks show. The senior quarterback had six total touchdowns and 260 total yards the Panthers’ 36-point victory.
“One of the things that Kolby has done this year is just decide to love football and play with confidence,” Erie-Prophetstown coach Jesse Abbot said. “I got in his ear in the first quarter — I thought he was a little tentative — but then he turned into the guy we needed him to be. The guys feed off of him.”
And feed the Panthers did.
Franks and company really got it rolling in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 28-0 final period.
“We preached early this week that there are no bad teams,” Abbot said. “That’s something that our guys, who haven’t been in the playoffs for a while, had to understand. They gave us a challenge, but we just kept playing and kept fighting. We were physical. We jabbed, and jabbed and jabbed until we could find the knockout punch. And I think we got a couple of those in the fourth quarter.”
Franks made it known from the first drive that he was going to be a problem for Clifton Central. On a fourth-and-two, he found open space on the left side and outran the secondary for the 35-yard score to make it 7-0 with 7:41 remaining in the first quarter.
The Panther defense also came out strong, suffocating the Comet quarterback Luke Shoven. E-P had five tackles for loss, three sacks and forced five of the first seven passes to be incomplete in the first quarter. A loud student section also got Clifton Central out of sorts, and the Comets had three first quarter pre-snap penalties.
“Our front four usually has a size advantage,” Abbot said. “We have some big kids and we play aggressive. They know they can dominate a line of scrimmage if they want to. They are so crucial defensively to our foundation. Our guys know if our d-line comes to play, we will have a shot. I think they played great today.”
The only thing that went wrong for E-P in the first half was its own mistakes. The Panthers fumbled the ball twice in Comet territory, including one inside the 10-yard line.
In the Panthers' next drive after one of them, Franks expanded E-P's lead.
He took a quarterback draw through a hole on the right side and ran into the end zone untouched to make it 14-0 with 4:10 left in the second quarter.
Braxton Froeliger intercepted Shoven on the next play and gave the Panthers the ball on the Comets’ 37-yard line. That’s when the craziest play of the game happened.
Franks hit senior receiver Corey Barnes Jr. in stride down the middle of the field and after a few yards, he fumbled. He turned around, picked up the ball, and sprinted around the defense and to the right side pylon and into the end zone. That made it 21-0 with 3:41 remaining in the second quarter.
Clifton responded with a much-needed touchdown of its own just 44 seconds before half. Shoven had ample time in the pocket and used it to find junior receiver Tristan Schmidt for the 12-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-6 at intermission.
After E-P lost its third fumble of the game on the first play of the second half, the Comets responded in just four plays on a pass from Shoven to Tristan Schmidt to make it 21-14 early in the third.
“We haven’t fumbled the ball much all year and it was just one of those things that happened,” Abbot said. “I don’t know if it was the playoffs or because they were putting good hits on the ball, but we were fumbling. I told the guys that we are good enough to come back from a setback here and there, and today was a good day to prove that. We turned it over a couple times and they were able to stick with it and put it behind them.”
The two teams would trade touchdowns on the next three drives. Franks hit Connor Sibley for an eight yard touchdown before rushing it in himself on the following drive form three yards out. Shoven found Schmidt in between those two scores on a 64 yard pass.
But the biggest play was the Panthers’ interception that gave the ball to E-P on the Comets' side of the field at the start of the fourth. The Panthers took advantage of the turnover with a 17-yard touchdown run from Sibley to put E-P ahead 41-20. It was the second score for the Panthers in 81 seconds.
Franks would secure his fourth rushing touchdown on the next drive to give the Panthers a 28-point lead with just 5:25 remaining.
The Panthers ended the game with a 99-yard interception return from Jase Grunder.
After an 0-2 start, E-P has now won eight straight.
“0-2 is not where we thought we would be after two weeks,” Abbot said. “It took the guys believing in themselves and trusting into each other and then two turned into two and then three into three. There is something to be said about momentum and confidence and I think our guys have it.”
E-P will play Kankakee Bishop McNamara in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs next weekend.