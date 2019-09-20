CAMANCHE, Iowa — There wasn’t much doubt who Camanche would rely on in the crucial moments Friday night.
Trailing Central DeWitt by three points in overtime, the Indians went to their running back, Cade Everson, in the midst of a do-it-all night at Camanche High School.
The junior didn't disappoint, taking a pitch 6 yards in for the touchdown, giving Camanche a 40-37 win over the Sabers, moving the Indians to 3-1 for the first time since 2011.
"I just ran the ball in because we've been doing it all night," said Everson, who had two carries for all 10 yards in the extra frame, 25 carries for 152 yards in the game. "I just like when they give me the ball because I know I can do stuff with it."
Everson single-handedly gave Camanche a 21-7 lead at halftime. After the Sabers took a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, Everson had touchdown runs of 9 and 4 yards as well as a 37-yard interception return, all coming in the second quarter, to put the Indians ahead.
"I've had a night where I've had two special teams touchdowns in a game, but never on both sides of the ball," said Everson, who scored four total touchdowns on the night. "I can't hear anything around me, I just focus on what's happening in the game."
The Sabers (2-2) responded in the second half.
John McConohy took the half’s first play 40 yards, then finished off the drive with a 15-yard drive to cut the score to 21-13.
Following Ethan Pierce’s second interception of the night, Caleb Pace took a pitch 4 yards in for a touchdown to cut the Camanche lead to 21-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cole Miller recovered a Camanche fumble to set up another Saber score as Henry Bloom hit Tucker Kinney with an 11-yard touchdown to give the Sabers a 27-21 lead at 11:54 in the fourth quarter.
Turnovers were an issue for the Indians, who gave the ball away seven times, leading to 21 Central DeWitt points.
Caleb Delzell threw four interceptions but was also big in leading Camanche back after Central DeWitt took a 34-21 lead on a 43-yard touchdown run by Pace.
Delzell, filling in after starter Jordan Lawrence exited with a leg injury in the second quarter, threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kyle DeWeerdt, then hit Ethan Buckley for a 21-yard score to tie the game after Central DeWitt blocked the final extra point attempt. He finished with 147 yards through the air.
"I'm really proud of the way our guys responded," Camanche head coach Dustin Coit said. "That game, I'm trying to get my head around it right now. ... It says a lot about our kids, not quitting, not giving up and to keep battling.
"A lot of guys, after throwing four picks are probably not confident in themselves, head kind of down but (Delzell) kept it up, kept playing and he made plays when he needed to."
Central DeWitt also had trouble holding onto the ball, turning it over three times and also seeing seven total fumbles stall drives.
Central DeWitt's Henry Bloom threw for 72 yards while still recovering from a lower body injury while Pace finished with 68 yards on the ground.
"We're struggling with leadership obviously and that showed in the first half, we looked lost," Central DeWitt head coach Ryan Streets said. "We didn't play well, Camanche is very good and they took it to us.
"We've just got to keep working and it's just a game, we lost to a good team."