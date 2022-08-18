Experienced Pleasant Valley working to match expectations

A look up and down the Pleasant Valley High School football roster shows nothing but good things.

The Spartans return their leading four rushers and top five tacklers from last season's 8-3 team that reached the Class 5A quarterfinals.

They have future collegiate players throughout the lineup. Defensive end Andrew DePaepe is heading to Michigan State. Running back/linebacker Rusty VanWetzinga recently committed to Division II power Northwest Missouri State. Offensive lineman Tommy Jefferies has Division II offers from Bemidji State and Winona State.

With all that coming back, expectations surrounding the program are high, but the Spartans know that doesn't mean they can just coast into the season.

"We feel like we’ve got a really good nucleus, I don’t think there’s any doubt about that, but just like every other year, we’ve got to put the work in," head coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. "We’ve put a lot of work in to this point but we’ve got to continue to get better here at practice and at our assignments and at our technique and the whole deal.

"Time will tell, but I do feel good."

As Rusty's eldest son attests, while the individual pieces may be there, a successful season isn't going to hinge on just one person.

"We just need to stay focused on our goals, come back to reality and keep our circle tight until the season’s over," senior Rusty VanWetzinga said. "I think it’s a we versus me mentality right now and I think that’s going to carry us a long way if we get over that hump."

Senior Caden McDermott returns under center to run PV's triple-option attack. Because of an injury to Barrett Lindmark last season, McDermott got plenty of playing time at the position, and rushed for a team-high 957 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Spartans don't throw too much in their offense — McDermott only completed 10 passes for 138 yards last season — but that's an area coach VanWetzinga said he's improved on in the offseason.

"You want a trigger man and he’s our trigger man," coach VanWetzinga said. "To be able to have that confidence in your quarterback coming back, who’s won big games for us, won a playoff game under center for us, we feel really good about that position."

The Spartans also have plenty returning behind McDermott.

Tyge Lyon rushed for 637 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore. Rusty VanWetzinga accumulated 541 yards on the ground and five scores. Makhi Wilson averaged 9.4 yards per carry and had six touchdowns.

The biggest question surrounding Pleasant Valley is on the offensive line, the one place where the Spartans really took a hit in graduation. Aidan Kilstrom is now at Harvard, Luke Vonderhaar is at Air Force, and Ryan Saddler is at Grand View.

"Those guys were absolute monsters and every game they went out there and gave it their all," Jeffries said. "They played this game with heart and I think that's a lesson you really learn from those guys."

Jeffries and Blayne Farmer return after starting last season, and Joey VanWetzinga will also be featured on the offensive line after starting both ways for PV in the postseason against Cedar Falls. That group is eager to show that despite those losses, PV will still be strong up front.

"We've just got to show them that we're still as strong and as powerful as last year and we can still be just as good up front," Jeffries said. "After having a taste of those playoffs, we got so close and now we want to seal the deal and want to get to the top."

Defensively, DePaepe will get plenty of attention from opposing offenses after a junior season where he had 14.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He welcomes it, and has noticed a strong desire to continue improving from those around him.

"Everyone's been working hard," he said. "When team workouts came, everyone was in there early and everyone's been working their (butt) off, everyone's doing it now and I think all that hard work is going to pay off."

There are plenty of other pieces around the future Big Ten player.

Tate Lyon led the team with 79.5 tackles as a sophomore last season, Rusty VanWetzinga and Makhi Wilson each had over 35 tackles and Joey VanWetzinga should take another step in his sophomore season after recording 27.5 tackles.

"It's going to be the heart and soul of our team," the younger Rusty VanWetzinga said of the defense. "Defense is going to win championships and our offense is going to sell tickets, but I think our defense is going to carry us far this year."

PV's schedule will be a test nearly every week, starting with Cedar Rapids Prairie, which handed PV one of its three losses last year. Four of the teams the Spartans face made the playoffs last year, including semifinalist Iowa City High.

They don't plan on backing down from anyone.

"Just take it on," the younger Rusty VanWetzinga said. "Friday nights are going to show who the cowards are, you can either run away, or take it head on like a man. I think we're going to take it on like a man this year."