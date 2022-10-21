Falcons control Muskies to reach seven wins and a playoff berth

After getting clobbered the past two weeks, you might have wondered what the Davenport West High School football team’s psyche was like going into Friday night’s make-or-break game for the postseason.

The Falcons showed they are one resilient bunch.

Behind a punishing ground game and a defense that held the leading rusher in Iowa Class 5A in check for most of three quarters, West dominated Muscatine 35-13 at Brady Street Stadium to cap a 7-2 regular season.

It is the most wins in a season for the Falcons in more than 25 years and qualified them for the playoffs for the first time since 1999. Playoff pairings will be released at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“This feels amazing,” tailback Tucker Avis said. “We’re not done yet.

“We’ve grown up playing football together since third grade. Our freshman year we were undefeated, then had a coaching change and that messed everything up installing new plays and a new system, but we knew this was going to be our season.”

West scored four first-half touchdowns, compiled 296 yards on the ground and held Muscatine’s Ty Cozad to 83 yards through 2 ½ quarters.

“We were excited about our run game this week and things we might be able to do with it,” West coach Brandon Krusey said. “Defensively, we played lights-out. I know (Cozad) got his yards, but we made him earn it.”

Cozad finished with 234 yards on 37 carries and surpassed 2,000 rushing yards for his junior season. He’s just the second Iowa Quad-Cities metro back to do that in the last decade along with Bettendorf’s Harrison Bey-Buie.

“It means a lot, but it sucks we couldn’t end the season with a win for our seniors,” Cozad said. “We battled all season.”

West was just too good.

The offensive line created a big push. Avis, who missed the last three games with a foot injury, and quarterback Brady Hansen capitalized.

Hansen had 120 rushing yards and two scores. Avis finished with 115 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Jaden Meador also had a 41-yard scoring run for the Falcons.

Muscatine has played primarily a four-man defensive front this season. It came out in a 3-4 Friday.

“We’ve been repping against four front all week, but when we saw three, we started eating pancakes,” offensive lineman Jaylen Green said. “We got so happy, and we just started eating.”

The Falcons accumulated 22 first downs in the game and never punted to record their first win over the Muskies since 2009.

“They’re a good team, better than I thought,” Cozad said. “We underestimated them a little bit.”

Muscatine (3-6) was on its heels most of the game.

“We lost our edge and lost our confidence,” Muskie coach D.J. Hawkins said. “It is disappointing, but all credit to (West). They got after it from the get-go. It was a playoff game for them and they were prepared.”

Other than 15 penalties for 135 yards and one interception, West didn’t have too much complain about.

Krusey called it his team’s best overall performance of the season. And it needed it to reach seven wins and climb into the top 16 of the Ratings Percentage Index.

It was particularly impressive given West was beaten 44-0 by Cedar Rapids Kennedy and 55-6 by Iowa City High the past two Fridays.

“There was a little bit more urgency in practice this week after we lost the last two,” Green said. “We had to get this one to move on.”

Now, the Falcons will get a 10th game next Friday.

“We’ve got to cherish every moment we have left together,” Green said. “We’ve got to play our heart out the rest of the year, whether it is one week or four weeks.”

Regardless of how it all unfolds, Krusey said this senior class has left a legacy.

“Finishing with seven wins is something that hasn’t happened in ages,” he said. “The ability for them to come through when we needed it, it was great to see.

“I thought .500 was a good target for us coming into the year, but things just happened to go our way, we won some close games and tonight we played our best game of the year. We controlled the whole game.”