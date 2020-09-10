Falcons' Krusey faces former school, players he helped develop

“It isn’t only instilling football knowledge, but strength, confidence and accountability. North has that rolling for them a little bit right now, better than it has in quite a while.”

Krusey and Hite talk occasionally, mostly during the offseason or if there are specific issues related to the district and football.

This week? This football season?

“It has been radio silence,” Hite said. “It has been radio silence since the beginning of the year, and that’s typical from my experience.”

Hite said it is no different than his relationship with close friend Alex Berg, the offensive coordinator at Davenport Central.

It will be the first time Krusey and Hite have gone head-to-head.

“We both have a mutual respect for each other, and both of our main goals is to make Davenport Community Schools one of the premier football districts, not just our each individual schools," Hite said.

Despite his connections with those at North and the memories he has from his three seasons there, Krusey said he won't have any difficulty separating that from the task at hand Friday night.