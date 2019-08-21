The mindset has been instilled for the 45 varsity players on the Davenport West football team this season.
The Falcons haven't had a winning season in 15 years and have consistently hovered between 0-9 and 2-7 campaigns.
It has been difficult to erase.
“Even the students talk trash, try to get in our heads,” Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston said. "We stay together. It's more like a family this year."
Justin Peters was candid about why he feels the 2019 season will be his best as he enters the fifth year guiding West.
“Last year's senior class had some talent, it wasn’t enough to put us over the edge,” he said. “The (2020) class, matched up with the (2021) class, it is a recipe for success this year for filling and having two-deep in every position.”
Depth, returning playmakers on offense and four of the top-eight tacklers back on defense have the Falcons confident a record above .500 is reachable.
For many reasons, this group of West players believe it won’t fall into the norm.
“We just need to not make mental mistakes,” running back Camren Carter said. "We're way more prepared."
There’s no lack of motivation, seeing what Davenport North accomplished a year ago with a 5-4 season.
It caught the eyes of the Falcons.
“We noticed it,” senior defensive end Kyle Burton said. "We want to be better than that. We want to push ourselves."
Different, for the second straight year, will be the starting quarterback.
Zach Trevino left for Bettendorf, and that opened the door for junior Payton Thompson to be the starter after he comes off the mend from a high ankle sprain he suffered during the Falcons' camp this summer.
Before he's even taken a snap against varsity competition, coaches and teammates have nothing but praise for Thompson.
“He’s very versatile, can run really well, has a fantastic arm, can throw it 50-60 yards without batting an eye,” Peters said. “Very accurate kid, makes great decisions. He’s been putting in the time over the summer, learning the pass routes, the reads.”
Peters is targeting a Week 2 or Week 3 return for Thompson, a timetable that the signal caller is comfortable with.
“Wish it was earlier,” Thompson said.
Until then, Schaeffer-Houston and freshman Brady Hansen will battle it out to take snaps for at least the season opener at home against United Township on Aug. 30.
Schaeffer-Houston, a senior and last year’s starting wide receiver, is relishing the opportunity to be under center.
“It's more just being coachable,” the southpaw said. "I just got to do what I can to help the team."
If the Falcons want to grab a playoff berth, productivity and growth on both sides of the ball is paramount.
Carter anchors a rushing game that returns over 50 percent of the yards a season ago. He’ll be joined in the backfield by Tyrese Johnson.
Schaeffer-Houston and Payton Heath return over 400 receiving yards. Burton will lead the tight end group comprised of what Peters said is three true tight ends.
The offense scored 95 points a season ago, an average of 10.6 per game.
Peters said he has versatility and depth in the trenches, with 10 guys he’s considering for the five starting spots along the offensive line.
Burton, Clayton Broderson, Johnson and Jake Mitchell return over 150 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for the Falcons front seven. Carter will be joined in the secondary by Schaeffer-Houston and Heath.
Defensively, the Falcons held just two of their opponents below 20 points.
“We need to stay focused,” Broderson said. "Have short memories about bad plays."
The two wins West snared in 2018, the combined records were 2-16.
Outside of Bettendorf, which finished 10-2, the other six opponents on the schedule were a combined 27-28.
“We felt like we were going into every game last year, knowing the scores were going to be close. That was the way we were going to have to win," Peters said. “Now this year, we feel we have the upper hand in a lot of the games.”
Peters isn't shy about putting expectations on a group of upperclassmen that had success at the lower levels. He's hopeful they can rise to the occasion against tougher competition.
"They have the potential to do that," he said. "We took a hard look inside and made the changes we needed to make. It's put our senior class into a very good position to turn this program into a winning program."